10 Airports To Avoid Based on Flight Cancellation Data for Summer 2022

This past summer was a busy time for travelers, and airlines weren’t quite ready to meet the surge in demand. Due to several factors including staff shortages, the ongoing pandemic and severe weather, cancellations have become more common.

Though the blame for this often falls on airlines, airports are not exempt from fault. They too play a role.

New data from FlightAware compiled by Forbes Advisor determined which airports had the most cancellations within a one week period ending Thursday. Be wary if you have to rely on any of them to get you to your destination.

10 Airports With the Most Flight Cancellations

Austin-Bergstrom International: 54 flights canceled out of 784 scheduled flights

Hollywood Burbank (aka Bob Hope): 9 flights canceled out of 335 scheduled flights

San Jose International: 11 flights canceled out of 505 scheduled flights

Newark Liberty International: 23 flights canceled out of 1,616 scheduled flights

William P. Hobby: 7 flights canceled out of 501 scheduled flights

San Diego International: 11 flights canceled out of 830 scheduled flights

John Wayne: 5 flights canceled out of 439 scheduled flights

Boston Logan International: 18 flights canceled out of 1,649 scheduled flights

Kansas City International: 4 flights canceled out of 400 scheduled flights

LaGuardia: 16 flights canceled out of 1,663 scheduled flights

10 Airlines With the Most Flight Cancellations

Forbes Advisor also used data from FlightAware to list the airlines with the highest percentages of flight cancellations within a one week period ending Thursday. Here they are.

Seaborne Airlines: 18.80% of flights canceled

Cape Air: 3.50% of flights canceled

Mesa Airlines: 2.80% of flights canceled

GoJet Airlines: 1.70% of flights canceled

Contour Aviation: 1.60% of flights canceled

Southwest Airlines: 1.10% of flights canceled

Alaska Airlines: 1.00% of flights canceled

JetBlue Airways: 0.90% of flights canceled

American Airlines: 0.80% of flights canceled

United Airlines: 0.70% of flights canceled

It’s possible that the worst in this new era of increased flight cancellations is coming to an end, or it will at least improve now that consumer demand for travel is easing up (until Thanksgiving). This anticipated slowdown in traffic should enable airlines to take some time to hire and train more employees so as to tackle the issue of the staff shortage.

“Things should continue to improve because the staffing levels are continuing to improve,” Savanthi Syth, an analyst at Raymond James, told the Washington Post. “As you get to the fall, not only are you not flying as much, you probably have more space on your planes to accommodate passengers if you have an issue.”

In the meantime, you might want to avoid the airports and airlines that have the most flight cancellations.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Airports To Avoid Based on Flight Cancellation Data for Summer 2022