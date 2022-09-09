10 Airports To Avoid Based on Flight Cancellation Data for Summer 2022
This past summer was a busy time for travelers, and airlines weren’t quite ready to meet the surge in demand. Due to several factors including staff shortages, the ongoing pandemic and severe weather, cancellations have become more common.
Though the blame for this often falls on airlines, airports are not exempt from fault. They too play a role.
New data from FlightAware compiled by Forbes Advisor determined which airports had the most cancellations within a one week period ending Thursday. Be wary if you have to rely on any of them to get you to your destination.
10 Airports With the Most Flight Cancellations
Austin-Bergstrom International: 54 flights canceled out of 784 scheduled flights
Hollywood Burbank (aka Bob Hope): 9 flights canceled out of 335 scheduled flights
San Jose International: 11 flights canceled out of 505 scheduled flights
Newark Liberty International: 23 flights canceled out of 1,616 scheduled flights
William P. Hobby: 7 flights canceled out of 501 scheduled flights
San Diego International: 11 flights canceled out of 830 scheduled flights
John Wayne: 5 flights canceled out of 439 scheduled flights
Boston Logan International: 18 flights canceled out of 1,649 scheduled flights
Kansas City International: 4 flights canceled out of 400 scheduled flights
LaGuardia: 16 flights canceled out of 1,663 scheduled flights
10 Airlines With the Most Flight Cancellations
Forbes Advisor also used data from FlightAware to list the airlines with the highest percentages of flight cancellations within a one week period ending Thursday. Here they are.
Seaborne Airlines: 18.80% of flights canceled
Cape Air: 3.50% of flights canceled
Mesa Airlines: 2.80% of flights canceled
GoJet Airlines: 1.70% of flights canceled
Contour Aviation: 1.60% of flights canceled
Southwest Airlines: 1.10% of flights canceled
Alaska Airlines: 1.00% of flights canceled
JetBlue Airways: 0.90% of flights canceled
American Airlines: 0.80% of flights canceled
United Airlines: 0.70% of flights canceled
It’s possible that the worst in this new era of increased flight cancellations is coming to an end, or it will at least improve now that consumer demand for travel is easing up (until Thanksgiving). This anticipated slowdown in traffic should enable airlines to take some time to hire and train more employees so as to tackle the issue of the staff shortage.
“Things should continue to improve because the staffing levels are continuing to improve,” Savanthi Syth, an analyst at Raymond James, told the Washington Post. “As you get to the fall, not only are you not flying as much, you probably have more space on your planes to accommodate passengers if you have an issue.”
In the meantime, you might want to avoid the airports and airlines that have the most flight cancellations.
