10 alpacas shot and killed near Port Angeles

Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of 10 alpacas that were shot and killed on May 25.

At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report from a homeowner in Joyce that someone had shot and killed 10 of her alpacas the previous night.

Joyce is west of Port Angeles, along State Route 112.

Deputies called a vet to the scene, who confirmed the animals were killed with a small caliber weapon.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a felony for animal cruelty in the first degree.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2459.