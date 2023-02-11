10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Good news for renters -- rent prices have finally started to cool thanks to an increase in supply, according to a recent study from HouseCanary. The median national rent was $2,305 at the end of 2022, and although that marks a 4.8% increase from 2021, that's a 5.9% decrease from the end of the first half of 2022, the study found.

With rent prices cooling, it's now cheaper to rent than own in several major cities across the U.S. To find the best big cities for renters, GOBankingRates looked at the rental markets across 50 major cities to find places where the rent prices are increasing at a slower rate than average, where the average annual rent is cheaper than the average annual mortgage, and where livability scores are high.

Here's a look at the best big cities for renters in 2023.

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
1. Columbus, Ohio

  • Average monthly rent: $1,308

  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.4%

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,556

  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,970

  • Livability score: 73

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
2. San Antonio

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
3. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average monthly rent: $1,651

  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.85%

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,477

  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $9,917

  • Livability score: 74

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
4. Mesa, Arizona

  • Average monthly rent: $1,750

  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 1.13%

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,331

  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $6,971

  • Livability score: 77

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
5. Austin, Texas

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Average monthly rent: $1,840

  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 5.17%

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,129

  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $3,466

  • Livability score: 79

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
7. Milwaukee

  • Average monthly rent: $1,097

  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.29%

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,108

  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $131

  • Livability score: 61

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
8. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Average monthly rent: $1,766

  • Year-over-year change in rent (%): 6.27%

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,989

  • Annual savings for renting vs. owning: $2,676

  • Livability score: 73

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
9. Jacksonville, Florida

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
10. Colorado Springs, Colorado

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Amazing Big Cities for Renters in 2023

