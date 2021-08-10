10 amazing hair products for people in their 60s

Like a lot of things, as you age, your hair changes. Aspects like its texture, thickness and even the amount of moisture your hair can retain may all be impacted by natural age-related developments into your 60s. In addition, you may be considering or reconsidering whether to color your hair or allow it to naturally go gray.

Whether your concern is dry hair, volume loss, color protection or overall hair health, having the right products and styling tools on hand can help you achieve your hair goals. Here are 10 amazing hair products geared toward aging hair and how you can integrate them into your hair care routine.​​​​​​​

1. For voluminous hair: This shampoo from Biolage

Boost your hair's volume with the Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair.

To alleviate thinning hair, add a shampoo to your hair care routine that aims to boost hair health. Biolage’s Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair contains biotin, a vitamin linked to strengthening the hair, skin and nails. The shampoo promises to thoroughly cleanse hair while making it more resistant to damage and remove follicle-clogging impurities that can then give hair a thicker and healthier look. For best results, pair this shampoo with Biolage Advanced Full Density Conditioner for Thin Hair.

One Ulta reviewer writes: “My hairdresser used this product for the first time last week. I'm so struck with the difference. My hair lays straight and silky, and individual hairs move as a whole silky wave as my head moves. My hair feels completely different.”

Get the Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair from Ulta for $23

2: For brilliant silver strands: Oribe pomade

Liven up your gray hair with the Oribe Silverati Illuminating Pomade.

If you've chosen to let your natural silver shine, you’ll want your shade to be as striking as possible. Silver-enhancing products like Oribe’s Silverati Illuminating Pomade can add plenty of shine and shimmer to your color. It claims to be formulated with pigments that bring out shine in silver, gray or white-toned hair. The product also promises to help protect hair from stress, photoaging and deterioration of natural keratin. It can be used as a flyaway smoother or as an all-over styling pomade. To use, rub a pea-sized amount (or more for all-over styling) into dry hair to lock a style into place.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “This product really makes my gray hair shine and shimmer. It smells very nice and makes a big difference in the way my hair looks. I always look forward to using it.”

Get the Oribe Silverati Illuminating Pomade from Amazon for $39

3. For stress-free blowouts: A compact Revlon hair dryer

Get a blowout at home with the Revlon 1875W Compact Hair Dryer.

If you’re experiencing dry hair, arthritic hands or simply find yourself spending too much time blow-drying your locks, any product or tool that makes the styling process less stressful is a win-win. Traditional hair dryers can be bulky and heavy on the wrists, so compact styling tools can be a great addition to your hair care regimen. The Revlon 1875 Compact Hair Dryer is both lightweight and travel-sized, making it easier to use and hold than heavier and larger blow dryers. It’s the smaller version of our Best Value hair dryer, and according to one of its 20,000 reviewers who's used both, it's just as powerful. It has two heat and speed settings, plus a cool shot button to set your style in place—and a cool price of under $10.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “I have been using it for three weeks and it is very efficient. I use it all the time to dry out my hair before styling it. I like its lightweight and medium size. It does not produce an annoyingly loud sound when I use it while my husband and son are sleeping. Its price is indeed unbeatable given its features. I highly recommend it.”

Get the Revlon 1975W Compact Hair Dryer on Amazon for $9.34

4. For adding volume: This leave-in root booster from Alterna

Add volume at the roots with the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Scalp Treatment.

You may notice that gray hairs grow in finer or flatter than your natural color. That’s because gray hair has a thinner cuticle, so you may notice a loss of volume in your hair overall. To give your hair a blast of fullness, try a product that targets your roots, like the Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Leave-In Root Treatment. It claims to give the appearance of denser, fuller-looking hair after regular daily use, thanks to the inclusion of caviar extract. This leave-in scalp treatment can be used on straight, wavy, curly or coily hair. To apply, spray on your scalp one section at a time, massage it into your roots and let it sink in for the day.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: “My hair is thin and has no volume. I’m always looking for a product to help me with this, but I never found one that I really love. Until now. This leaves my hair with an amazing look that’s thicker and healthier, but not oily or heavy. I’m in love! I use it once per day on my scalp, no wash.”

Get the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Scalp Treatment from Sephora for $38

5. For quick and easy detangling: The Body Shop's bamboo brush

Detangle your locks with The Body Shop's Large Bamboo Hairbrush.

Hand health evolves with age. In your 60s, you may experience arthritis, decreased hand dexterity or common hand conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome. All three can be painful and can cause hand stiffness or inflammation, which means an ergonomic hair brush is more important than ever.

Flat hand brushes with wide grips are easier to grip and maneuver through hair, while also taking stress off of your hands. The Body Shop’s Large Bamboo Hairbrush fills the bill with its paddle shape and can be a helpful tool for those experiencing hand pain. Plus, it also claims to massage the scalp and distribute natural oils. To use, brush hair as normal, starting at the ends and working your way up to avoid snarls.

One The Body Shop reviewer raves: “It goes all the way through thick hair without causing any frizziness. Works well on wet or dry hair.”

Get the Large Bamboo Hairbrush from The Body Shop for $12

6. For intense hydration: a conditioning mask from SheaMoisture

Moisturize your strands with the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque.

Conditioning hair treatments can help keep your locks strong and healthy. To kick hair hydration into overdrive, try the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Treatment Masque. It promises to deeply moisturize your hair and scalp with black castor oil and shea butter. Plus, it’s suitable for natural, chemically processed or heat-styled hair. To use, apply a small scoop of product to damp hair and leave it in for 30 minutes after shampooing and then rinse it out. You can also leave the treatment on overnight.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “I use this after every shampooing and it keeps my hair nice and soft. It smells of almonds. I have tried so many other brands, but this is the only one I don't want to live without for my coarse, wiry, graying hair.”

Get the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque from Amazon for $11.99

7. For regrowing hair: the tried-and-true Rogaine foam

Stimulate hair growth with these products from Rogaine.

Age, genetics and hormones can all cause hair loss. To help stimulate hair growth, you might consider Rogaine, a hair regrowth treatment that aims to boost hair protein production with minoxidil (a topical ingredient that can combat hair loss). It’s also formulated with botanical extracts that promise to condition and exfoliate the scalp. For maximum results, it’s recommended to use this treatment at the first signs of hair thinning, but it can still be effective at slowing the process. To use, apply foam to dry or damp hair and massage it into your roots and scalp.

One Amazon reviewer raves about the men’s foam version: “Foam is the better way to apply this product, so spend a little more because it won't drip into your eyes and burn like liquid can. Rub it in and/or brush it into the affected area vigorously, then wash your hands well. I have been using 5% minoxidil for almost 19 years to hold back my male pattern baldness. It [may not] turn back the hands of time, but it can hold them in place.”

8. For extra volume between wash days: Dove's dry shampoo

Refresh your hair with the Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo.

Not only can dry shampoo give you an extra day (or two) between washes, the right formula can combat dryness while adding volume. As Reviewed’s favorite dry shampoo, Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo promises to revive flat or unwashed hair while adding shine. Simply shake, spray from between 8 and 12 inches away and brush through hair.

One Amazon reviewer agrees with our assessment, writing: "This is my favorite dry shampoo! I've tried a handful of other brands from $4 a bottle to $35 a bottle, and this takes the cake for me. Your hair smells great and it actually volumizes. One thing my stylist taught me is that you have to work dry shampoo into your hair like you would normal shampoo... so work it in to get the results. That advice mixed with this product is a recipe for success!”

Get the Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo from Amazon for $5.69

9. For sun protection: the UV-filtering spray from Moroccanoil

Protect your hair from the sun with the Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray.

While you may only think of sun protection as putting SPF on your skin, your hair can also be impacted by the sun. This is especially true for aging hair, which can become drier, particularly when exposed to heat and UV radiation. The Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray acts as a sunscreen for your hair and promises to help prevent color fading and brassiness from UV exposure. It aims to repair and seal cuticles while also boosting softness and shine. Before a day in the sun, spray on your hair from mid-lengths to ends, then comb through and style as usual. This product is designed for hair that’s been color-treated, but it won’t hurt those who are natural grays.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: “I have fine, gray hair (looks platinum blonde) and wear it long. This makes my hair soft without weighing it down. I've always loved the smell of their products, so the fragrance was expected. If you are sensitive to smell, try to get a sample of any of their products and you can see if you like it or not. I love it. I use the oil as perfume sometimes.”

Get the Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray from Sephora for $28

10. For the perfect updo: Aveda's smoothing pomade

Smooth your hair with the Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade.

One of the quickest and chicest ways to style your hair in a matter of minutes is to pull it back into a smooth bun. For taming flyaways, you’ll want a good pomade to keep them in place while adding plenty of shine. That’s where Aveda’s Brilliant Humectant Pomade can come into play. It contains aloe leaf juice to keep stray hairs in place while maintaining a smooth and controlled style. It promises to be especially effective in drier climates. To apply, rub a pea-sized amount into your palms or fingers, then pat hair and brush back with a brush or comb. You can also use it to define curls and waves.

One Nordstrom reviewer writes: “This pomade is a tried and true workhorse for those with curly hair who want a sleek bun or ponytail style. The formula does not yield flakes or have a yellowish hue like some other pomades.”

Get the Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade from Nordstrom for $28

