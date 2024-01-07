10-year anniversary of the polar vortex visit to Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ten years ago on January 6-7, Ohio was deep in the throes of brutally cold conditions.

A lobe of the polar vortex, representing a piece of the coldest air in North America, slid southward into the Midwest and Northeast, dropping the temperature from a high of 47 degrees on January 5 to -7 degrees in 24 hours.

The situation was made even worse by powerful wind gusts that drove the wind chill down to between -30 and -40 degrees for a period of time.

A late afternoon water main break near downtown Columbus on January 6, 2014, resulted in a flash freeze around 4th and Gay streets, which turned into an ice rink in short order, causing havoc around rush hour.

Fire department buses were called in to shuttle stranded workers to dry ground, as city crews worked to turn off the water in shifts, to protect against frostbite in dangerous conditions. Five hours would elapse before the feeder water lines were fully closed, and 60 other lines would break in the extreme cold in the area.

The temperature on Jan. 7, 2014, eventually rose to 11 degrees and the wind partly abated. Light snow fell on Jan. 9-10, followed by a genuine thaw, when the temperature soared to 48 degrees, to bookend a historic roller coaster week of weather.

