10 arrested in alleged kidnapping, murder plot in Ithaca

Ten people have been arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping and murder of Thomas P. Rath, New York State Police and the Ithaca Police Department said Monday in a statement.

Police said Rath was forcibly kidnapped from the "Jungle," a natural area behind Lowes in the city of Ithaca, then murdered.

"On May 20, 2023, Rath was forcibly abducted from his encampment in the natural area behind Lowes in the city of Ithaca, known as the 'Jungle,'" State Police Troop C Commander, Major Jeffrey VanAuken said in a statement. "On that day the Ithaca City Police Department received a call to 'check the welfare.' At that point, an investigation was initiated with very limited information. "

Thomas Rath of Ithaca.

The arrests started August 16 and continued through August 24, police said.

Those charged include:

Angelo Baez , 48, of Ithaca, charged with second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping

Jonathan Glennon , 31, (currently at Androscoggin Jail, Maine), charged with second-degree murder

Colleen E. Dillon , 31, of Newfield, charged with first-degree kidnapping

Zayne G. Burlingame , 30, of Ithaca, charged with first-degree kidnapping

Mark F. Beatty , 35, of Ithaca, charged with first-degree kidnapping

Robert W. Hines , 52 of Candor charged with first-degree kidnapping

Neraida A. Sobrado-Torres , 43, of Ithaca, charged with first-degree kidnapping

Jack J. Benjamin Jr. , 39, of Ithaca, charged with first-degree kidnapping

Brelynn B. Vorrasi , 27 of Lodi, charged with first-degree kidnapping

Justin M. Knapp , 36, of Ithaca, charged with first-degree kidnapping

State police say more arrests related to the incident are pending and will occur in the following weeks.

Police timeline

On May 26, Investigators received information that determined Rath’s disappearance was a result of suspicious circumstances, and Ithaca City Police requested and received assistance from the New York State Police.

Five days later, police said they were told Rath had been at a residence located at 70 Benjamin Hill Road in the town of Newfield on May 20, and a search warrant was authored and executed on the residence.

On June 2, police staged a large-scale search of the residence and surrounding area, with over 80 law enforcement members and volunteers from Tompkins and Tioga Rescue Teams assisting.

On Aug. 3, Rath’s remains were located buried in a shallow grave on state lands off Ekroos Road in the town of Candor, Tioga County after over 40 search warrants were authored and executed at various locations in the weeks prior.

The investigation is still on-going, and anyone with any information is asked to call New York State Police Major Crimes at (607)561-7400.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: 10 people arrested in connection with Ithaca kidnapping, murder