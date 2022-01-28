10 arrested after Guatemala coordinated with US in raids against migrant smugglers





Ten people were arrested after Guatemala coordinated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in raids against migrant smugglers on Friday.

Guatemalan officials said it carried out 19 raids against a migrant smuggling group that led to the arrest of eight men and two women, Reuters reported.

The raids where the 10 were arrested were conducted in Comitancillo, according to a national police spokesperson.

The group is known for smuggling Guatemalan migrants to Mexico, a dangerous journey that ended last year with a massacre of 19 people.

Of the 19 people killed in Mexico, 16 were Guatemalans and most were from Comitancillo, according to Reuters.

Migrants in Central America make the journey through Mexico in hopes of ultimately crossing the U.S. border, but the trip is dangerous and many die or fall victim to crime.

Last year, Vice President Harris said during a trip to Guatemala that migrants should not try to come to the U.S.

"I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States Mexico border: Do not come, do not come," Harris said.

The U.S. has been working with Central American countries to limit migrants coming to the border as the number of crossings have increased during the Biden presidency.

The Hill has reached out to Department of Homeland Security for comment.