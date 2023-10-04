10 arrested in Houston County human trafficking investigation
Ten people were arrested after a multi-agency online undercover investigation named “Operation Southern Comfort” that targeted sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers.
The operation was coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the Perry police department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division, and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.
The arrestees, ranging in age from 23 to 68, traveled with the intent to purchase sex or sell sex commercially.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The people who were arrested ranged in age from 23 to 68.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with Pandering:
Carl Barnard Henry, age 34, of Unadilla, Georgia
Alvin Lamonte Payne, age 48, of Kathleen, Georgia
Jose Dejesus Casillas, age 44, of Warner Robins, Georgia
Timothy Wayne Kinard, age 55, of Vienna, Georgia
Michael Anderson Seymour, age 68, of Albany, Georgia
Julius Lamont Barnes, age 49, of Kathleen, Georgia
Trey Austin Jaylen Whitehead, age 23, of Perry, Georgia (also charged with obstruction)
Jeremy Dashawn Johnson, age 31, of Unadilla, Georgia
Stephen Greenfield, age 52, of Byron, Georgia
TRENDING STORIES:
Police: 4 Ga. high school students shot at,1 seriously injured in drive-by as they walked to school
Ga. man celebrating 25th anniversary on vacation in Mexico brain dead after heart attack
This Georgia city has been named among the 10 best small cities in the U.S.
One woman, age 39, of Byron, GA, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.
Additional charges and arrests may follow.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: