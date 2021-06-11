10 arrested in string of Houston robberies in affluent areas

Reuters

The Group of Seven has failed its first test, British former prime minister Gordon Brown said on Friday, describing pledges to offer poorer countries excess COVID-19 vaccine doses as more akin to "passing round the begging bowl" than a real solution. After U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to donate 500 million shots and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at least 100 million as part of a G7 aim to offer 1 billion doses, Brown told Reuters the rich nations needed to build "a comprehensive plan to vaccinate the world" rather than make piecemeal offers. Mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus is seen as crucial to restoring economic growth, trade and travel, but Western nations are racing ahead of developing countries, many of which have the lowest inoculation rates and rising cases.