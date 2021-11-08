10 arrested after vandalism of Portsmouth Confederate monument receive $15,000 each

Portsmouth paid a total of $150,000 to 10 of the people who were charged and arrested after a crowd destroyed and defaced the city’s Confederate monument in June of 2020.

A judge dismissed all charges related to the monument, and several people alleged malicious prosecution by Portsmouth police, according to Interim City Attorney Burle Stromberg and documents obtained under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

In multiple letters, Michael Massie, the attorney representing nine of the people, argued his clients were charged with crimes based on false accusations and little evidence. He said their constitutional rights were violated, hurting their reputations and causing each of them to suffer harm.

Jason Dunn, the attorney representing judge and former public defender Brenda Spry, argued the felony arrest would affect her career prospects. He noted her appointment to judge was by a one-vote margin in the General Assembly and said she may face issues because of the arrest if she seeks reappointment to the court.

Stromberg said the city settled with the 10 people before any suits were filed in court. The settlement was first reported by WAVY.

The 10 people who received the checks for $15,000 were:

Spry

Kimberly Wimbish, a public relations professional and activist

Alexandra Stephens, a public defender

Meredith Cramer, a public defender

James Boyd, president of the Portsmouth NAACP

Amira Bethea, member of the Portsmouth NAACP

Dana Worthington, member of the Portsmouth NAACP

Lakesha Hicks, vice president of the Portsmouth NAACP

Louie Gibbs, vice president of the Portsmouth NAACP

Lakeesha Atkinson, vice chair of the School Board

In their letters to the city, Massie requested $100,000 for each of his clients, and Dunn requested $150,000 for Spry.

Stromberg said the City Council directed him to settle with the attorneys, and the council approved of the settlement amount in a closed session meeting.

The monument destruction happened in June of 2020, but police didn’t file charges until August. In total, 19 people were charged, including state Sen. Louise Lucas. Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales declined to prosecute the charges, and a judge dismissed them in November.

Morales said there was not enough evidence to prosecute the charges brought by police. Judge Claire Cardwell said Portsmouth police went around prosecutors to file charges and then sought to prevent Morales from prosecuting the case by trying to subpoena her as a witness.

Cardwell, a Richmond judge assigned to hear the case after Portsmouth judges recused themselves, said this was “of concern” to her and raised the prospect that something other than public safety was driving law enforcement’s efforts to prosecute the case.

Several people charged called the charges racist. They suggested the charges against Lucas, one of the state’s most prominent Black officials, were a thinly veiled attempt to intimidate someone who has pushed for police reform.

Lucas sued former Police Chief Angela Greene and Portsmouth Police Sgt. Kevin McGee over the charges taken out against her. Meanwhile, Greene has sued Lucas and several other officials for defamation. She’s also sued the city over her firing.

