10 Asheville homicides in 2021, 18% decrease in gun violence, police say

Asheville homicide rates had not increased in 2021, and the Asheville Police Department also reported less gun violence, attributing it to the "committed efforts" of available staff.

As of Dec. 30, there had been 10 homicides in Asheville in 2021, compared to 11 in 2020.

In 2019, APD reported six homicides.

Since Jan. 1, the department had responded to 596 calls for service reporting shots fired or someone being shot, 18% less than 2020, according to Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth.

People marched in the streets of Asheville to protest the annual budget that was passed in a 5-2 vote July 30. The budget allocates three months of funding for the Asheville Police Department and most other city functions.

In 2020, the department had 721 calls for service reporting shots fired or someone being shot.

In addition, 46 people were shot in Asheville in 2020. This number held steady in 2021, with the department reporting 46 people being shot, as well.

Related: APD Chief: Asheville has a violent crime problem

Booth said the department has committed its staff to combatting the "most severe threats to the community."

"For us, that has been gun crime," she said in a Dec. 30 statement.

Read More: Asheville Police Department finalizing $225,000 contract with recruiting firm

In 2021, the department faced staggering staffing lows after experiencing its biggest loss following the summer 2020 racial justice protests, with officers leaving in droves.

Earlier in December, Capt. Brandon Moore, who oversees support services for APD, said the number of patrol officers in the field was down about 40%.

As of Dec. 15, of the 238 sworn officer positions, the department had 184 filled, down 23%, according to Asheville Police Department spokesperson Bill Davis.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville NC Police Department reports less gun violence in 2021