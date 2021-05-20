10 awesome COVID-19 vaccine card holder deals you can shop right now

Save on stylish vaccine card holders.

As of last week, most individuals over the age of 12 are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Whether you've already had your shot (and have the Band-Aid to prove it!) or you've seen your friends' and family members' records floating around on social media, you've probably become familiar with the 4-inch by 3-inch cards that mark the dates of your first and second shots. According to the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC), you should keep it in case you need it for future use—so you'll likely want a vaccine card holder to store it in.

In other words? You want to treat your COVID-19 vaccination card like the valuable asset it is. The National Archives and Records Administration recommends placing it in a "plastic pocket (flexible or stiff) or a stiff paper envelope.” The organization also notes that, since it's a bit too big to place in many wallets without folding it up, you should steer clear of storing it there unprotected.

Waterproof, resealable protective sleeves can offer safe transport—but other, more stylish options are also available. From colorful lanyards to larger ID tags, there are tons of awesome options that will get the job done—many of which are on sale.

We've rounded up 10 different options that are not only big enough to house your card, they're currently at a discount. Check out our top picks below!

The best COVID-19 vaccine card holders to be on sale

1. Up to 55% off: This designer carryall

This chic option is super practical, too.

Who said your vaccine card holder had to be plastic? A more attractive option comes in the form of this MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set charm small leather ID lanyard, once $78 and now on sale in five versatile colors for $58.50 at Macy’s. (The same style is marked down even further to $35.10 in two summery citrus shades for a savings of 55%.) This luxe accessory is made from leather and features gold-toned hardware, three front credit card pockets and and a zippered compartment. Most importantly, however, it's got one back pocket with a see-through ID where you can easily keep your card on display. Recent buyers, who gave this piece a perfect collective 5-star rating, dubbed this lanyard the “best card wallet ever,” calling it both durable and beautiful.

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Small Leather ID Lanyard at Macy’s for $35.10 (Save $42.90)

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Charm Small Leather ID Lanyard at Macy’s for $58.50 (Save $19.50)

2. Down $9: This pretty Vera Bradley lanyard

Vera Bradley makes this soft cotton lanyard case.

Normally $30, this Vera Bradley zip ID lanyard falls to $21 in the pictured Petite Neon Blooms pattern. At 5 inches wide and 3 inches high, this wallet will not only fit your card, it boasts a handy see-through window that will make it easily visible. Made from Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton, this piece comes with a separate compartment for cards and cash, along with a useful loop to carry around your neck. It's also got a perfect 5-star rating from the more than 125 customers, who adored this ultra-popular pick.

Get the Vera Bradley Zip ID Lanyard at Vera Bradley from $21 (Save $9)

3. 25% in savings: This top-rated travel accessory

Keep it simple and fashionable with this lanyard.

Made from lightweight and durable fabric, the baggallini ID lanyard, once $14.95, is now on sale for $11.21 with promo code SUMMER at Macy's as part of the store's summer sale. It boasts an awesome 5-star rating from site shoppers, who described this option as "good for everyday use" thanks to its exterior ID card window and interior card slot. Plus, it's radio-frequency identification (RFID) protected, which means it will block microchip readers from stealing your information through your wallet.

Get the baggallini ID Lanyard at Macy's for $11.21 with coupon code SUMMER (Save $3.74)

4. Up to 70% off: This leather card case

This option is made from top-quality leather.

If you’re looking for something uncomplicated and elegant, check out this Coach leather zip case case. Usually $98, it's now on sale from $29.40 in the eye-catching ochre hue for a whopping 70% markdown. (It's also discounted to $39.20 in five other shades.) Made from refined pebbled leather, this card holder has ample storage thanks to the two credit card slots, zippered compartment and clear ID window, which can serve as a spot for your vaccine card. It also has a near-perfect rating from Coach Outlet customers for its roomy size of 3 inches long and 4.25 inches high.

Get the Coach Leather Zip Card Case from $29.40 at Coach Outlet (Save $58.80 to $68.60)

5. Save 19%: This resealable, waterproof holder

If you’re planning on tucking your card away into a stylish wristlet or larger wallet, you’ll definitely want to invest in this pack of KEYLION vaccine card protectors, which is currently discounted by 19% from its normal price down to $7.29 at Amazon. This option is particularly awesome for families, since you’ll receive 10 plastic protectors to a pack. Additionally, according to the company, the PVC material is waterproof and dust-resistant, while the accessory itself features a resealable zip closure. More than 1,160 Amazon customers gave an average of a 4.7-star rating, providing top-notch reviews for its perfect fit and awesome quality.

Get the KEYLION 10-Pack Vaccine Card Protectors at Amazon for $7.29 (Save $1.70)

6. A 10% discount: This colorful record keeper

Choose from 36 different colors of this card holder.

Between the copious color options (there are 36 to choose from!) and the discounted price of $10.80 (down from $12), it's no wonder that this best-selling vaccine card holder received a perfect 5-star review from nearly 300 Etsy shoppers. It's made of vegan leather, has a clip that you can attach to your pants or purse, and, happy customers say it's just the right size for your card.

Get the PlannerbyHaldi Vaccine Card Holder at Etsy for $10.80 (Save $1.20)

7. Save 10%: This unisex holder with RFID-blocking

Made from RFID-blocking material, this practical pick is on sale for less.

Made from a durable leather, this RFID-blocking credit card holder, once $20.99, is currently up for grabs for $18.99 at Amazon, saving you 10%. Complete with six card slots, one transparent ID window where your card can safely rest and a zippered compartment, this do-it-all piece features a detachable key chain and a lanyard strap. It's earned 4.6-star rating from more than 1,300 Amazon customers for its top-quality design. One recent buyer, who noted that they're in the military and often have to flash their ID, wrote that the "clear pocket works well and [I] can easily pull out my card." It also comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

Get the Kinzd Leather Zip Credit Card Holder Wallet at Amazon for $18.99 (Save $2)

8. Up to 17% off: This adorable keychain

This wristlet comes with a fashionable bangle keychain.

This circle wristlet keychain typically retails for $11.99, but you can snag it from as low as $9.99 in the leopard pattern (it's also up for grabs for $10.99 in white cheetah). With a ring that can be attached to your purse, this holder has a clear, 4.3-inch by 3.3-inch window that renders it an awesome option for carrying your vaccine card. This too-cute accessory has garnered a 4.5-star rating from almost 200 Amazon shoppers to boot.

Get the Circle Wristlet Keychain at Amazon from $9.99 (Save $1 to $2)

9. Less than $5: This classic clear protector

Keep it formal with this protective case.

For a low-maintenance option, this vaccine card protector is just what you need. Originally available at Amazon for $7.99, it’s currently on sale for $4.99. It’s up for grabs in five different colored borders (royal blue, light blue, red, neon green and yellow), and each one boasts a 4-inch by 3-inch plastic insert for your vaccine card. With a 4-star rating from nearly 45 Amazon shoppers, who praised its thick material, you can rest assured that its unlikely to bend or snap, even when it’s being stuffed into your purse or backpack. It also comes with an attached lanyard—you'll just to note that some people found this holder to cut off a small portion of the top of the card.

Get the Vaccine Card Protector at Amazon for $4.99 (Save $1.56)

10. A 44% markdown: This funky travel wallet

This wristlet is a personal favorite.

While many wallets will be too compact to properly fit your card, this getaway travel wallet, available in three funky shades (Dance Floor, Block Party and Metallic Pink), measures 9.25-inches by 5.5-inches, so it's got plenty of room. This leatherette accessory boasts metallic hardware and a removable wristlet strap, plus a clear, PVC back pocket that'll proudly display your vaccine card. Regularly retailing for $36 at ban.do, it's currently on sale for $24.99 and drops even further to $19.99 when you enter promo code BLOOM at checkout. (The Garden Bloom pattern is also on sale for $29.56 with the code.) It has an awesome 5-star rating from ban.do customers, too, with one recent shopper noting that it’s "big enough to hold everything I need it to, but its flat/thin enough to perfectly slide into any purse I need!"

Get the Getaway Travel Wallet at ban.do from $19.99 with coupon code BLOOM (Save $16.01)

