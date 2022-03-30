In this piece, we will take a look at the ten banking and finance stocks to buy today according to Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners. If you want to skip the introduction about Mr. Jain and his investment firm and take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Banking and Finance Stocks to Buy Today According To Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners.

GQG Partners is an investment firm that is headquartered in the American state of Florida. It is headed by Mr. Rajiv Jain, who is the firm's chairman and chief investment officer. Mr. Jain created GQG Partners in 2016, making it a relatively young investment firm in a financial world with players that have been operating for decades.

The investment firm's approach involves conducting detailed research for its targeted companies, in order to differentiate its portfolios from their relevant industry benchmarks. Some of the metrics that GQG Partners considers for research include a company's revenue and the chances that it has to disrupt the industry that it is operating in. It focuses on long only investments, which involve buying a company's shares and holding on to them with the expectation that the share price will appreciate in the future and increase the hedge fund's investment.

In this piece, we will take a look at Mr. Jain and his firm's investments in the banking and financing sector. The top three holdings in this category are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Additionally, GQG Partners has also invested in renowned companies such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

10 Banking and Finance Stocks to Buy Today According To Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners

Our Methodology

In order to pick GQG Partners' top stocks in finance and banking, we sifted through the firm's 13-F filings for the fourth quarter of last year. After identifying the stocks we analyzed them through their quarterly earnings, investor letters, analyst coverage, large shareholders, and hedge fund sentiment gathered through Insider Monkey's survey of 924 hedge funds for Q4 2021.

Story continues

10 Banking and Finance Stocks to Buy Today According To Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners

10. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

GQG Partners' Stake Value: $18 million

Percentage of GQG Partners' 13F Portfolio: 0.04%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is a Brazilian bank that provides financial services in the South American country and globally. Some of these services include loans, credit cards, investment banking, and insurance.

GQG Partners had an $18 million stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by the end of the fourth quarter of last year. This came through owning 4.8 million shares and it represented 0.04% of the firm's portfolio. A Q4 2021 Insider Monkey survey of 924 hedge funds revealed that 19 had also owned a stake in the company.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) earned R$33.44 billion in revenue and R$0.64 in GAAP EPS during its fourth fiscal quarter. Barclays set a $4.5 price target for the company in January 2022, highlighting that there is a need to balance its large scale with growth opportunities.

William B. Gray's Orbis Investment Management is Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)'s largest investor. It owns 45 million shares that are worth $170 million.

Alongside Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is one of Mr. Jain's favorite investments.

9. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

GQG Partners' Stake Value: $42 million

Percentage of GQG Partners' 13F Portfolio: 0.1%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is an American insurance company headquartered in the state of Ohio. It offers personal insurance and also covers automobiles, property insurance for businesses, and property insurance for residential customers as well.

As its fiscal Q4 quarter came to an end, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned $11.6 billion in net premiums and $1.63 in GAAP EPS, in a strong set of results that beat Wall Street analyst estimates for both. Barclays raised its share price target to $88 from $85 in March 2022, outlining that the company has its work cut out for it to return to double digit growth.

Mr. Jain's investment firm owned 418,107 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares by the end of the fourth quarter of last year. These were worth $42 million and represented 0.1% of its investment portfolio. An Insider Monkey poll targeting 924 hedge funds for the same time period highlighted that 52 also had a stake in the company.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)'s largest investor is William B. Gray's Orbis Investment Management which owns 5.2 million shares that are worth $537 million.

Giverny Capital mentioned the company in its fourth quarter 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm said:

“Progressive Corp. had a rough year that caused it to drop to our sixth-largest position from number three a year ago. Progressive is the country’s most efficient auto insurer, typically earning 7%-9% profit margins underwriting auto policies. The industry overall earns about 1% from underwriting. Progressive has a number of structural advantages that contribute to its superior profitability, including low customer acquisition costs (despite all the TV ads), superior data analytics that help it set accurate rates, efficient claims processes, and more. The entire industry enjoyed a profit windfall in 2020 as Americans stayed home during the pandemic, driving fewer miles and getting in fewer accidents. In 2021, not only did they drive more, but they also drove worse. Accident frequency didn’t change much but severity did as there were more high-speed collisions. No underwriting model foresaw that strange turn of events. Worse, as supply chain challenges limited the production of new cars, the value of used cars soared. That Toyota that got insured based on an estimate of its value of $25,000? When the car got totaled, the cost to replace it might’ve been $35,000. In the third quarter, Progressive lost money underwriting insurance for the first time in 20 years. The stock dipped based on fears that Progressive’s competitive position was slipping. But as the rest of the industry subsequently reported even worse results, it became clear that Progressive’s advantages had not eroded; rather, the entire industry had been stunned by the uptick in severe accidents and inflation in used car prices. As I write this, it’s clear the industry will push through rate increases in 2022. When rates rise, consumers tend to shop more. Historically, when they shop more, Progressive grows faster because of its ability to match the best rates to the right risks. We remain convinced Progressive will be a much larger company in five years than it is today.”

8. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GQG Partners' Stake Value: $429 million

Percentage of GQG Partners' 13F Portfolio: 1.06%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 63

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is an asset management firm that targets several kinds of assets. These include real estate, credit, public debt, equities, hedge fund solutions, and more. It is headquartered in New York, New York, United States.

As Q4 2021 came to an end, GQG Partners had a $429 million stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) via 3.3 million shares. It constituted 1.06% of the investment firm's portfolio. For the same time period, 63 out of 924 hedge funds also owned the firm's shares shows Insider Monkey's research.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) raked in $4 billion in revenue and $1.71 in non-GAAP EPS for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates for both. The firm's real estate division completed a $2.85 billion acquisition of a 49% stake in the One Manhattan West, a skyscraper in New York City, in March 2022.

John Allison's Unio Capital is Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)'s largest investor through a $613 million stake that comes via 117,333 shares.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned the firm in its third quarter 2021 investor letter and outlined that:

“During the quarter we continued to trim Blackstone as the stock made new highs. We remain enthusiastic about the company’s prospects and continue to be large shareholders, but the risk-reward at current levels is balanced and we sought to manage the overall position size within the portfolio.”

7. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GQG Partners' Stake Value: $439 million

Percentage of GQG Partners' 13F Portfolio: 1.09%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 67

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is an investment bank that is headquartered in New York, New York, and is one of the oldest firms of its kind after being set up in 1924 during the Gilded Era in American history. The bank has a host of services in its portfolio, which include debt underwriting, conducting initial public offerings (IPOs), financial advisory services, and wealth management.

As its fiscal Q4 came to an end, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) brought in $14.5 billion in revenue and $2.08 in non-GAAP EPS, managing to beat analyst estimates only for EPS. Odeon Capital kept the company's share price target fixed at $108.85 in January 2022, based on the American regulatory environment.

GQG Partners' 4Q 2021 stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) equaled $439 million and came through 4.4 million shares. Insider Monkey's Q4 2021 survey of 924 hedge funds showed that 67 had held a stake in the bank.

Boykin Curry's Eagle Capital Management is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)'s largest investor. It owns 14.5 million shares which are worth $1.4 billion.

Artisan Partners mentioned the firm in its third quarter 2021 investor letter and outlined that:

“Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services company, came into the portfolio in late 2020 as a result of its purchase of E*TRADE. The acquisition is a great fit for Morgan Stanley’s wealth management platform and provides a considerable amount of non-interest-bearing deposit funding. James Gorman, chairman and CEO, has steadily derisked the business by adding less volatile fee streams to complement its leading positions in cyclical businesses such as advisory, equities and FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities). We believe the company will prove its resiliency and value over the long term.”

6. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GQG Partners' Stake Value: $480 million

Percentage of GQG Partners' 13F Portfolio: 1.19%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is an Indian bank that is headquartered in the city of Mumbai. It offers salary, current, savings, and other kinds of accounts, alongside providing safety deposit lockers, offshore accounts, and loans for different applications.

GQG Partners owned 7.3 million HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares during the fourth quarter of 2021, in a $480 million stake which represented 1.19% of its investment portfolio. During the same time period, 38 of the 924 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's research had also invested in the bank.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) posted ₹26,627 crores in revenue and GAAP EPS of ₹19 for its fiscal third quarter. This marked for 12% revenue and 21% net profit growth over the previous year's results.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)'s largest investor after GQG Partners is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns 5 million shares worth $327 million.

Harding Loevner mentioned the firm in its Q4 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm said:

“In the full year, we suffered negative stock selection in seven of the eleven sectors, including fourth-quarter culprits IT and Health Care, but also within Financials, where a couple of high-quality but economically sensitive EM banks—another way we gear our portfolio to secular growth trends—faltered in the face of their countries’ sluggish climb from their pandemic-induced troughs. HDFC Bank, meanwhile, fell victim to India’s own version of a strong cyclical rally, its share price outshined by lower-quality institutions. Partly offsetting Financials, the Industrials sector was the top contributor for the quarter and the year.”

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) joins Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the list of GQG Partners' top stock picks.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Banking and Finance Stocks to Buy Today According To Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Banking and Finance Stocks to Buy Today According To Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners is originally published on Insider Monkey.