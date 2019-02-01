These Are the 10 Basic Types of Vehicles

There's a world of choice in today's car market, what with more than 400 different models available. Making sense of it all can be difficult. What are the different types of cars? The first thing to know is that "cars" means "passenger vehicles of all types." For the purposes of keeping it simple, we've broken down all of those vehicle choices into ten major categories covering all of the basic types of vehicles. The easiest way to define a vehicle is by how it looks. What's the first thing you notice when a vehicle comes toward you on the street? It's shape. That's called the "body style." Is it tall and boxy? Low and sleek? How many doors does it have? Body style is the easiest way to categorize a vehicle. Following are the 10 basic types of vehicles. To see which 2019 vehicles we recommend, visit our Editors' Choice Award sections for cars and for trucks and SUVs.