It Costs Less Than You Think to Visit These Picture-Perfect Spots

Finding the next picture that will get you the most “likes” is really the struggle for a lot of Instagram users today. But with these breathtaking places, your next Instagram photo shouldn’t be a problem. Take a look at some of the most beautiful places in the world that people post the most on Instagram.

When it comes to sharing photos, there is no better app than Instagram. The social media platform has 1 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most popular apps in the world. And since the app launched in 2010, more than 40 billion photos have been shared and an average of 80 million photos are shared every day.

When it comes to sharing photos, there is no better app than Instagram. The social platform has 1 billion monthly actives users, making it one of the most popular apps in the world. And since the app launched in 2010, more than 40 billion photos have been shared and an average of 80 million photos are shared every day.

Prague, Czech Republic

Price of hotel per night: $50

If you want the perfect Instagram photo op, Prague might be the next city on your summer travel list. While there, check out the famous Prague Castle or swing by the Dancing House, one of the world’s most praised pieces of architecture. [1] Best times to visit this historic and breathtaking city are in spring or early fall when the weather is mild and the local attractions aren’t teeming with tourists. [1]

Hong Kong

Price of hotel per night: $118 [1]

Situated on the southeast end of China, Hong Kong is one of the world’s most thriving and cosmopolitan cities, [1] and the perfect destination for those who want to get a taste of the east side of the globe. Take a trip through Hong Kong’s famous Victoria Harbour to capture breathtaking sights of the city’s skyline and nightlife with its DukLing Harbour and A Symphony of Lights Harbour Cruises. [1]

If you want to keep your spending low and avoid the large crowds, book your trip to this famous city between October and December when Chinese national holidays and conventions are not in season. [1]

Petra, Jordan

Price of hotel per night: about $54 [1]

Petra is one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world and was chosen by the Smithsonian Magazine as one of the 28 places to visit before you die. The ancient city was destroyed by a large earthquake in 363 AD but has been a sight for travelers and history buffs to behold for years. It gets its name from the color of the rock from which many of its structures were craved. [1]

You can explore the mountainous area of Al Baida [1] or take one of the city’s 4 to 6-hour long hiking trails. [1] Even though Jordan is a year-round destination, it’s best to visit during the spring when the temperatures are mild. [1]

Bali, Indonesia

Price of hotel per night: $51+ [1]

For some of the best beaches and nature sights in the world, Bali is the perfect destination. Whether you want to kick back at one of the city’s luxury villas overlooking the ocean or visit one of the city’s most well-known temples, there’s something for each kind of traveler. [1] But make sure to visit the island is during its dry season between April and October when temperatures are on the high side and there’s virtually no rain. [1]

Mykonos, Greece

Price of hotel per night: $230 + [1]

Another ancient and beautiful island, Mykonos is full of breathtaking scenery sure to make your Instagram followers envious. Venture through the city’s most famous town of Hora to see the iconic whitewashed houses with colorful doors, or get out on the water with a boat tour around the nearby islets. Its pretty landscapes serve as one of the best Instagram locations.[1]

Paris, France

Price of hotel per night: $76+ [1]

Known as one of the most romantic cities in the world, Paris is rich in culture and an amazing place to visit. Of course, the Effliel Tower is a favorite for tourists, but it’s also worth checking out the Musee du Lourve which contains 38,000 works of Western art, ancient civilizations and world-renown artists. [1] Unfortunately, a ticket to city can be pricey year-round because Paris is a must-see destination for millions of people. But you can save a few hundred bucks if you book your trip during the fall and winter seasons. [1]

Burano Veneto, Italy

Price of hotel per night: $85+ [1]

Known as the colorful island of lace, Burano Veneto is home of the famous Burano lace. The city is not only known for its vibrant colors splattered on the buildings but also for the elderly women who embroider the Burano lace. With only 3,000 residents, you’re sure to get an authentic Italian experience by checking out local pizzerias or venturing out into the town square.[1] The best time to book hotels and fights for a trip to Burano Veneto are in November when tourists are less likely to be in the area. [1]