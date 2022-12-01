10 beauty-focused white elephant gift ideas from Revlon, Skin Gym, Kiehl's and more

10 beauty and self-care white elephant gift ideas from Revlon, Skin Gym, Kiehl's and more.

Finding a stellar gift for a white elephant party is a delicate thing: You want to choose an item unique enough that someone may not buy it for themself but universally likable enough that most people will want to take it home. Everyone keeps some sort of hygiene routine, whether that includes a lengthy skincare routine or a simplistic daily shower, so why not choose a beauty gift to help your loved one pamper themself?

Lucky for you, the list below strikes a balance between luxurious and useful beauty gifts that anyone will enjoy. Plus, we include something at every budget, whether you’re going to a coworker event with a maximum $25 spend or a family-wide holiday party where you’re expected to go all out on a single gift.

1. These cooling gel eye pads from Cala

These Cala eye gels help create an at-home spa day.

Real cucumbers for a spa day are overrated. These adorable faux cucumber eye patches are both microwaveable and freezable for soothing the eyes and skin. Consider Cala's Eye Pads for a gift on a small budget or an add-on to another gift. These claim to reduce puffiness, lessen the appearance of dark circles under the eyes and help with headaches and sinus pain.

$5 at Amazon

2. This bundle of face masks from Que Bella

These Que Bella masks keep the skin feeling fresh.

Another must-have for a spa day: Face masks—the skincare kind. This Que Bella Express Core Gift Set is suitable for all skin types with six face mask options, including a relaxing lavender mud mask and a hydrating pineapple peel-off one. Whether someone wants to keep them all for themselves or share the wealth, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

$10 at Target

3. This handy hanging cosmetic bag from Bagsmart

This Bagsmsart cosmetic bag will keep anyone organized while traveling.

Your giftee doesn’t need to be a travel buff to appreciate the spacious Bagsmart Toiletry Bag that can fit all toiletries. The handled bag opens up to reveal four zippered compartments, two of which have elastic straps to securely stow away all essentials. Other great details include the bag's hook to hang it up and its water-resistant interior that's easy to wipe down in case your face wash spills. You get your pick of nine colors in this top-rated bag.

Starting at $18 at Amazon

4. This array of nail polishes from Essie

This set of Essie polishes creates a sleek at-home manicure.

During the holiday season, there is no such thing as too much shimmer and shine. Essie’s Nail Polish Holiday Kit has a hue for every merry occasion, with eight options ranging from a glistening gold to a deep evergreen. The set’s mini bottles make them easier to travel with, too—ideal for touching up polish chips on the go.

$20 at Target

5. This cult-favorite hair tool from Revlon

This Revlon hair dryer brush gives a salon blowout at home.

Whoever walks away from a white elephant with the Revlon One-Step—Reviewed's favorite hair dryer brush—is guaranteed to have a holly-jolly season. The hairstyling tool allows you to blow-dry, straighten and volumize the hair using its round brush. The result is a salon-like blowout suitable for the fanciest of holiday parties. Plus, it’ll cut down on your giftee’s styling time, as there’s no need to break out more than one tool.

$39 at Amazon

6. This satisfying facial massage kit from Skin Gym

This Skin Gym duo de-puffs and cools the skin.

This set will leave anyone feeling refreshed and ready to take on the holiday season. The Skin Gym Ice Facial duo includes a stainless steel ice roller that aims to cool and de-puff the skin as you roll it on the face, neck and chest. The kit also includes the brand’s Hydra-Youth Serum, which hydrates the skin using marine algae, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. All your gift recipient has to do is apply the serum on clean skin and use the ice roller fresh from the freezer for a heavenly facial massage.

$50 at Dermstore

7. This set of festive lipsticks from Dior

This set of Dior lipsticks makes for a festive pout.

A little pop of Christmas-red during the holiday season is a great way to turn any outfit festive. Dior's Mini Rouge Lipstick Set includes three red shades to suit every person’s style, and even includes a beige hue for times when a bright red lip isn’t on the agenda. The lipsticks themselves contain hydrating ingredients like flower extracts and shea butter that will keep lips nice and soft for a mistletoe moment.

$50 at Sephora

8. This perfume sampler from Maison Margiela

This Maison Margiela kit evokes a happy environment via scent.

Maison Margiela’s luxurious fragrances make for excellent gifts, but they can cost a pretty penny. Thanks to the Replica Mini Coffret Set, your gift recipient can try the Replica line’s bestselling scents, each of which contains notes that evoke their respective name: “Beach Walk,” “Jazz Club,” “Lazy Sunday Morning,” “By the Fireplace” and “Bubble Bath.” Each scent is housed in a 0.24-ounce bottle—enough to help them choose their new signature scent.

$68 at Sephora

9. This moisturizing skin care kit from Kiehl’s

This Kiehl's skincare set keeps skin feeling smooth and moisturized.

Everyone could use more moisture in their skincare routine in the winter months. That’s where the Kiehl’s Hydrating Winter Wonder kit comes in. This six-piece set includes a moisturizer, cleanser, toner, eye cream, deep-cleansing mask and retinol serum that work with all skin types to keep skin smooth and moisturized. Be warned: People will set aside holiday spirit to fight over this gem gift.

$99 at Sephora

10. This shower and skincare advent calendar from The Body Shop

This set from The Body Shop has everything someone needs to pamper themself.

Still not sure what to scoop up before the party? The 25-piece Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar from The Body Shop cannot disappoint. Regardless of who ends up with your gift, they can make use of the shower gel, shampoo, body butter, face moisturizer and more than a dozen other gifts included in this kit. Not only does it contain a variety of products, but it offers up several scents, from fruity to gourmand, to please anyone’s nose.

$180 at Ulta

