Nicolas Cage has been in over 100 movies. Here are his 10 best and 10 worst ones.

Meghan Cook
nic cage movie ranking
Nicolas Cage has been in over 100 movies. Millennium Entertainment,The Film Arcade,Freestyle Releasing

  • Nicolas Cage is an actor known for films like "National Treasure" (2004) and "Face/Off" (1997). 

  • Insider ranked Cage's 10 best and 10 worst films according to critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. 

  • His best-rated films like "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" (2010) and "Love, Antosha" (2019) were adored by critics. 

  • On the other end of the spectrum, critics panned Cage's work in movies like "Grand Isle" (2019) and "Deadfall" (1993). 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more great stories.

Known for his work in thrillers like "Face/Off" (1997) and adventure films like "National Treasure" (2004), Nicolas Cage has made a name for himself in many genres by starring in over 100 films.

But with a career spanning the course of multiple decades, it's no surprise that not all of his pictures have been received well by critics. 

Here are the 10 best and 10 worst films that Nicolas Cage has starred in, ranked by critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes:

Note: Films without critical ratings were not included. All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

The actor's highest-rated film is "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" (2010), in which he voiced Spider-Man Noir.

spider man noir into the spider verse nic cage
Spider-Man Noir. Sony Pictures Animation

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: In the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse," young Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) gains superhuman abilities at the same time that New York City loses their iconic hero Spider-Man.

When multiple versions of Spider-Man (voiced by Jake Johnson, Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, and more) are pulled from other universes, they try to show Miles what it means to be a hero. 

Critics loved "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" for its moving story and unique animation design. 

"The delights of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' bring a newfound sense of joy and playfulness to the beloved character," wrote Katie Walsh for the Tribune News Service

Cage participated in the documentary "Love, Antosha" (2019).

Love Antosha Anton Yelchin
Anton Yelchin in a documentary about his life called "Love, Antosha." Lurker, Ltd.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: The documentary "Love, Antosha" explores the unexpected death of Anton Yelchin and his legacy as a young actor and artist.

Cage's voice was featured in the documentary to narrate Yelchin's personal diaries.  

The nature of the documentary hit home for a lot of reviewers, who found the film to be a warm and fitting tribute to a man of boundless talent. 

"Mostly, the Antosha of 'Love, Antosha' seems like a good kid: someone whose life — and tragic death — should inspire us to spend our brief time here as wisely and as well as he did," Pat Padua wrote for The Washington Post

The actor played Michael Williams in "Red Rock West" (1993).

Red Rock West
Nicolas Cage in "Red Rock West." Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: In the dramatic thriller "Red Rock West," wandering Texan Michael Williams (Cage) is mistaken for a professional hitman by a tavern owner. Happy to just take the money and get out of town, Michael soon comes face-to-face with the real hitman. 

Critics called "Red Rock West" a tightly wound thriller with a well-earned ending and a phenomenal cast. 

"It's well worth tracking down, wherever you can find it. For it has the kind of tension and energy — maybe even a touch of delirium — that is only a memory in most of today's big studio movies," wrote Richard Schickel for Time magazine

In the movie "Moonstruck" (1987) Cage played Ronny Cammareri.

Moonstruck
Cher and Nicolas Cage in "Moonstruck." MGM

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: In the romantic comedy "Moonstruck," a widowed bookkeeper named Loretta Castorini (Cher) falls for rough-and-tumble Ronny Cammareri (Cage) right after she agrees to marry his older brother Johnny Cammareri.

Despite her mother's advice to marry someone she doesn't love, Loretta can't stop thinking about Ronny. 

"Moonstruck" was called an unforgettable movie-going experience for most critics, who felt that it had just the right amount of humor and heart. 

"There's an old-fashioned romanticism about the picture, a sweet, gentle approach to love and family life," wrote Jay Boyar for the Orlando Sentinel. "But this is kept from seeming sappy by the picture's tough-minded, almost abrasive sense of humor."

He was Castor Troy in the thriller "Face/Off" (1997).

Face:Off
Critics enjoyed this fast-paced flick. Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In the action thriller "Face/Off," FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) is on the hunt for notorious criminal Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage).

Through an experimental surgery, Archer adopts Troy's likeness to go undercover and find the position of a bomb he has placed in the city. Little does he know, Troy is about to take on Archer's appearance as well. 

Critics enjoyed "Face/Off" for its high stakes plotting and praised the way Cage and Travolta embodied their roles. 

"[Director] Woo, a master of poetical carnage, mixes kitsch, sadism, sentiment and comedy with choreographic precision," wrote David Ansen for Newsweek

The actor played Charlie and Donald Kaufman in "Adaptation" (2002).

Adaptation movie
Nicolas Cage plays twins. Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the comedic drama "Adaptation," screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Cage) attempts to make headway on his next film script, while he's plagued by his annoying twin brother Donald (Cage) and a nasty case of writer's block.

Their relationship grows more complicated when Donald moves in with Charlie and tells him he's going to become a screenwriter too. 

"Adaptation" was a critical success, with reviewers pinpointing the creativity of the script and Spike Jonze's unique vision as the film's highlights. 

"The author of 'Being John Malkovich' takes us on a manic journey through the hazards of being true to yourself while being successful," wrote Wesley Lovell for Cinema Sight. "Streep, Cage and Cooper are terrific."

He was H.I. McDonnough in the crime comedy "Raising Arizona" (1987).

Raising Arizona
Nicolas Cage in "Raising Arizona." 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: "Raising Arizona" is an action-adventure comedy in which reformed criminal H.I. McDonnough (Cage) and his wife Ed (Holly Hunter) realize they're unable to bear children.

When a local family gives birth to quintuplets, Ed pressures H.I. to kidnap one of the children so that they can raise a child of their own. 

"Raising Arizona" garnered critical acclaim for Joel and Ethan Coen's singular directing style and the performances of the high-profile cast. 

"Starting from a point of delirious excess, the film leaps into dark and virtually uncharted territory to soar like a comet," wrote Time Out critic Geoff Andrew. 

The actor voiced Superman in "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" (2018).

teen titans go to the movies
The film is inspired by a show. Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: A spin-off of the animated television series, "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" follows Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire as they try to make it big in Hollywood.

In the film, Cage lent his voice as Superman, a hero that inspires the team of teens. 

Critics felt that "Teen Titans Go! To The Movies" had the right mixture of heart, humor, and silliness. 

"While the kids at the screening I attended laughed hysterically at the fart jokes, the parents chuckled at the slightly more sophisticated humour and the adult geeks howled at the deeper pop cultural references," wrote Marsha Lederman in her review for Globe and Mail.

In the movie "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995) Cage played Ben Sanderson.

leaving las vegas
Nicolas Cage in "Leaving Las Vegas." United Artists

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In "Leaving Las Vegas," struggling screenwriter Ben (Cage) falls for a prostitute named Sera (Elisabeth Shue). Consumed by his addiction to alcohol, Ben makes Sera swear that she will never ask him to quit drinking, a promise that becomes harder for her to keep as she develops feelings for him. 

Critics enjoyed the romantic drama, praising Cage's unparalleled performance and his chemistry with Shue. 

"Dark and giddy at the same time, 'Leaving Las Vegas' takes us into dreamy, intoxicated places no movie about an alcoholic has gone before," wrote Owen Gleiberman for Entertainment Weekly.

Cage was Red in the revenge movie "Mandy" (2018).

Mandy 2018
Nicolas Cage in "Mandy." RLJE Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: In the revenge thriller "Mandy," Red Miller (Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough) lead a peaceful life on the outskirts of the Pacific Northwest until a violent cult enters their lives and sets Red on a path towards redemption. 

The suspense thriller "Mandy" took a lot of reviewers by surprise, leaving them stunned by the electric nature of the film and Cage's riveting central performance. 

"Fans of [Cage's] work will relish his extravagantly oddball performance as a dark avenger in this luridly overwrought horror movie," wrote Geoffrey Macnab in his review for The Independent

Alternatively, critics weren't impressed by Cage's film "Trapped in Paradise" (1994).

Trapped in Paradise 1994 10%
It's a holiday film. 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: After being released from prison, Bill Firpo (Cage) is pressured by his criminal brothers Dave (Jon Lovitz) and Alvin (Dana Carvey) to return to a life of crime. Following a bank heist, the trio of brothers soon find themselves snowed in at a small suburb in Pennsylvania. 

Critics had little to praise after watching "Trapped in Paradise," calling it a humorless holiday flick with a dragging pace. 

"Considering that there isn't a single laugh in the whole picture, the term 'comedy' must be used loosely," wrote Hal Hinson for The Washington Post

The actor played Kyle Miller in "Trespass" (2011).

Trespass
Critics felt the film was predictable. Millennium Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Summary: In the drama "Trespass," diamond merchant Kyler Miller (Cage) and his wife Sarah (Nicole Kidman) live peacefully in the woods until their house is invaded by a pair of thieves masquerading as local police officers. 

"Trespass" was slammed by critics who thought that the plot points were too predictable and the acting performances were unredeemable. 

"Cage performs with the conviction that comes from a long experience in bad movies. But Kidman seems totally uninterested," wrote Derek Malcolm in his review for the London Evening Standard

Cage was Joe in the thriller "Bangkok Dangerous" (2008).

Bangkok Dangerous
Nicolas Cage as an assassin in "Bangkok Dangerous." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: In the crime thriller "Bangkok Dangerous," a legendary assassin named Joe (Cage) is enlisted by a crime boss (Nirattisai Kaljaruek) to complete a series of kills and finish the job by taking out a young teenager that helps him along the way. 

Reception for "Bangkok Dangerous" was riddled with negative reviews, with critics calling the film dull and lifeless. 

"While the film includes several exciting, creatively shot action scenes, the drama is otherwise so shopworn that the violent climax is a relief," wrote Chicago Reader critic Joshua Katzman

He was Evan Lake in "Dying of the Light" (2014).

dying of the light
Some critics had issues with the movie's script. The Film Arcade

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Summary: "Dying of the Light" is a dramatic thriller in which a terminally ill CIA agent named Evan Lake (Cage) is forced into retirement early. He soon rejoins the force after his enemy (Alexander Karim) resurfaces after lying dormant for years. 

"Dying of the Light" was poorly received by critics who felt that it was overwritten, messy drama. 

"'Dying of the Light' is a shrill and bombastic slog, with an all-over-the-map collection of tones that never cohere into a credible or compelling vision," wrote Roger Ebert critic Matt Zoller Seitz

In the adventure film "Outcast" (2014) Cage played a warrior.

Outcast 2014 nicolas
Nicolas Cage in "Outcast." Eone Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Summary: In the fantasy adventure drama "Outcast," a warrior named Gallain (Cage) pairs up with the children of a dethroned Chinese ruler in an attempt to help them overthrow their tyrant brother. 

Critics found the drama to be a tough slog to sit through, criticizing "Outcast" for its shallow story and lack of fleshed-out characters. 

"The status of actor Nicolas Cage's career has now definitively shifted from its entertainingly eccentric phase into its genuinely befuddling and perhaps sad phase," wrote Roger Ebert critic Glenn Kenny

The actor played Mike Chandler in "211" (2018).

211 movie
Nicolas Cage plays a police officer in the movie. Momentum Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Summary: The suspense-filled drama "211" centers around police officer Mike Chandler (Cage) and a young civilian who find themselves in over their heads in the midst of a bank heist. Low on resources and without back-up, Chandler tries to take the criminals head-on. 

Critical reception for "211" was overwhelmingly negative due to the film's formulaic plot and a cast that largely seemed checked out. 

"A muddled, overcrowded, trigger-happy heist movie brimming with clichés while constantly trying our patience," wrote Richard Roeper for the Chicago Sun-Times

He was Eddie in the action thriller "Arsenal" (2017).

Arsenal 2017
Some felt Nicolas Cage's mustache was the best part of the entire film. Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 3%

Summary: In the action-filled thriller "Arsenal," brothers Mikey (Johnathon Schaech) and JP Lindel (Adrian Grenier) have always relied on each other. When Mikey is kidnapped and held hostage by mob boss Eddie King (Cage), his brother JP turns to a detective for help. 

"Arsenal" was derided by film critics who took fault with the movie's haphazard assembly and Cage's over-the-top performance. 

"Nicolas Cage delivers one of his all too frequent cringe-making, extra-screamy, dial-a-psycho performances in this ultra-violent Southern noir," wrote Time critic Kevin Maher.

The actor played Rayford Steele in "Left Behind" (2014).

Left Behind
One critic liked it, though. Freestyle Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 1%

Summary: In the fantastical drama "Left Behind," millions of people disappear from the face of the Earth without notice.

Amidst the chaos, airline pilot Ray Steele (Cage) tries to save the lives of the passengers remaining on his flight. 

"Left Behind" was dragged by critics who said the movie was nonsensical and bordered on unwatchable at times. 

"It believes people might buy a ticket to 'Left Behind' and not know the twist, like someone sitting down to watch Godzilla and being shocked by the entrance of a giant lizard," wrote Amy Nicholson in her review for LA Weekly

In the drama "Deadfall" (1993) Cage was Eddie.

Deadfall 1993
Audiences didn't care for this movie, either. Trimark

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: "Deadfall" is a crime drama about a New Yorker (Michael Biehn) who loses his con-man father and travels across the country to find his father's identical twin in an effort to complete a sting operation.

Cage appeared in the film as Eddie King, a character he would later reprise in "Arsenal" (2017). 

Critical reception for "Deadfall" was abysmal, with critics saying the movie was shallow and poorly produced. 

In his review for Variety, Ken Eisner simply wrote that "Deadfall" was "watchable only for camp value." 

"Grand Isle" (2019) was also a flop for Cage.

Nic Cage Grand Isle
Some felt "Grand Isle" had an incoherent plot. Screen Media Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Summary: In the action-packed thriller "Grand Isle," a young father named Walter (Cage) is arrested and charged for a murder he swears he didn't commit. 

Currently listed as Cage's lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, "Grand Isle" was panned for its incoherent plot and tedious pace.

"It is disappointing that this flimsy B-movie isn't better, because once it sets up its formulaic plot, it could have been both naughty and wild," wrote Gary M. Kramer for Salon

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

    Images of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were splashed on front pages across the globe.

  • House Democrats press forward with plans to remove Trump

    House Democrats are preparing criminal referrals to the Justice Department to request that President Trump and some of his advisers be investigated for inciting the invasion of the Capitol by a mob, while also looking at other options that include impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Rep. Crenshaw slams congressional push to overturn election as 'deeply unconstitutional'

    Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw tells 'America's Newsroom' the Constitution doesn't give Congress power to overturn elections.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant

    "Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius," the country's Department for Transport said. In addition, it said, "Israel (and Jerusalem) would be removed from the list of travel corridors for England and people arriving from Jan. 9 from Botswana, Israel (and Jerusalem), Mauritius or Seychelles would need to self-isolate." The UK had previously said it had temporarily banned entry of passengers to England arriving from South Africa from Dec. 24, excluding British and Irish Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • 82 arrested so far in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    82 people arrested so far after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The search for more suspects continues, authorities say.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.