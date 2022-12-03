10 Best AI Penny Stocks Under $1

In this article, we discuss the 10 best artificial intelligence (AI) penny stocks under $1. If you want to read about some more artificial intelligence stocks, go directly to 5 Best AI Penny Stocks Under $1.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving across the world to personalize experiences for individuals. In addition to their rudimentary applications, AI products are now evolving to include smarter chat-bots for customer service, personalizing services for individuals, and even placement of AI robots for self-service at banks. Beyond these basic applications, banks can also implement the technology for bringing in more efficiency to their screening and lending processes, and even for reducing security risks.

Globally, artificial intelligence has been rapidly integrated into corporate processes to improve business operations. Small and medium businesses are also investing in the new technology to improve performance of their operations at a low cost. A significant development in 5G deployment, automation, cloud, and large databases, are likely to drive technology demand in the coming years. According to latest research, the global AI market size was $87 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit US$ 1,597 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 38%.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, natural language processing, speech recognition and machine vision. Artificial intelligence makes it possible for machines to learn from experience, adjust to new inputs and perform human-like tasks. Some of the common examples we hear today are chess-playing computers and self-driving cars. These processes rely on deep learning and natural language processing.

According to the current system of classification, there are four primary AI types: reactive, limited memory, theory of mind, and self-awareness. Artificial intelligence is shaping the future of the world across nearly every industry. It is already driving emerging technologies like robotics, Internet of Things and big data. Artificial intelligence can take over many jobs but it is also responsible for creating many. Most of the businesses are considering the shift to AI-powered systems, apps, security systems, data analysis, and other applications.

This technology is most commonly used to store and categorize data. Machine learning is also a major trend in the AI universe. Advanced software algorithms are designed to carry out one specific task, such as answering questions, translating languages or navigating a journey. Nation Language Generation is one of the mainstream trends of artificial intelligence. Supply chains are also enabled by artificial intelligence. Human computation is also a big trend in the present artificial intelligence industry.

Pandemic, War Helped AI Market Expand

The global AI market has benefited from two major global events that have led to slowdowns in other industries, namely the global pandemic of 2020 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former led to increased demand for AI products as more businesses shifted towards digital work models while the latter increased global government spending on AI software for defense, especially in European countries in close proximity to Russia. News publication Bloomberg has forecast a more than 35% annual growth rate for AI in the coming five years.

It is estimated that North America led the global artificial intelligence market in the past few years, accounting for about 43 percent of overall revenue in 2021 alone. AI services in major sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive, in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, has fueled AI expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover the expanding applications and simple deployment techniques have drawn governments and private organizations to AI technology as well.

Some of the top firms working in the AI sector include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). However, investors must also be wary of certain complications related to the new technology. Firstly, AI is a complicated system, so the firms working in the space need employees with certain skill sets to create, manage, and deploy AI systems. These skills demand higher wages. Secondly, workers working with AI systems need varied understandings in deep learning and cognitive computing.

Our Methodology

The companies that operate in the artificial intelligence sector and were priced under $1 per share, as of December 3, were selected for the list. Special importance was assigned to outlining the basic business fundamentals and analyst ratings for each firm to provide readers with some context so they can make more informed investment choices. Data from around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the third quarter of 2022 was used to identify the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in each firm.

10 Best AI Penny Stocks Under $1

Best AI Penny Stocks Under $1

10. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Share Price as of December 3: $0.14

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The firm uses artificial intelligence solutions in some of these applications, like biometric face and fingerprint recognition. On November 14, Powerbridge Technologies Co revealed that it acquired a 19% stake in DTI Group, a technology company specializing in international digitalization and platforms. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The shares of Power Technologies rose 3% after the announcement of the deal.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 1 hedge fund in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $166,000 in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS), compared to 2 in the preceding quarter worth $91,000.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Millennium Management is a leading shareholder in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) with 15,967 shares worth more than $8,000.

Unlike Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) is one of the more affordable investor picks in the artificial intelligence space.

9. Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Share Price as of December 3: $0.24

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. One of the leading products of the firm is in video analytics, where the AI platform of the firm is famous for intelligent, reliable, and fast performance. On November 15, Remark Holdings posted earnings for the third quarter of 2022, reporting losses per share of $0.08. The revenue over the period was $2.8 million, up 133.3% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 1 hedge fund in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $7000 in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), compared to 3 in the previous quarter worth $3.6 million.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 2

Share Price as of December 3: $0.30

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) is a technology company that develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The firm uses artificial intelligence to provide consumer data and modeling. On November 15, Inuvo Inc posted earnings for the third quarter of 2022, reporting losses per share of $0.03, missing market estimates by $0.01. The revenue over the period was $17.1 million, up 1.5% compared to the revenue over the same period last year and missing market estimates by $4.95 million.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Renaissance Technologies is a leading shareholder in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) with 144,100 shares worth more than $71,000.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 1 hedge fund in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $68,000 in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV), compared to 2 in the preceding quarter worth $79,000.

7. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 2

Share Price as of December 3: $0.55

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is a knowledge-driven company that focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The AI platform of the firm offers customers the ability to compare against patient populations of more than 150,000 tumor samples and maintains active clinical testing records. On November 10, predictive Oncology posted earnings for the third quarter of 2022, reporting losses per share of $0.05. The revenue over the period was $0.46 million, up 48.4% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Renaissance Technologies is a leading shareholder in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) with 405,100 shares worth more than $166,000.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 2 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $151,000 in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI), the same as in the preceding quarter worth $172,000.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Share Price as of December 3: $0.17

Oblong, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The firm is collaborating with tech giant IBM in the development of a Cloud Video Surveillance System that uses artificial intelligence for enhanced analysis.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, 3 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $567,000 in Oblong, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG), compared to 3 in the preceding quarter worth $1.2 million.

In contrast to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Oblong, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) is one of the more affordable investor picks in the artificial intelligence space.

