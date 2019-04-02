These are the 10 best airlines in the world, according to TripAdvisor

Travelers on TripAdvisor have spoken.

The travel review and booking site announced the winners in its third year of Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines. The list of best airlines in the world was dominated by Asian carriers, which took four of the 10 top spots. Singapore Airlines topped the list for the second year in a row.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights.

In addition to the best airlines in the world, the awards also recognized airlines in geographic region and service classes. The full awards are on TripAdvisor.com.

Southwest Airlines was the big winner in the U.S., hitting No. 6 on the list of best airlines in the world and taking the crown for best airline in the U.S. for the second year running.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out TripAdvisor's picks for best airlines in the world.

TripAdvisor North American regional airline awards

Best Airline U.S.: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Best Major Airline: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Best Mid-Size Airlines: Alaska Airlines best; WestJet, Hawaiian Airlines also honored

Alaska Airlines best; WestJet, Hawaiian Airlines also honored Best Low-Cost Airline: Southwest Airlines best; JetBlue also honored

Southwest Airlines best; JetBlue also honored Best Airline Canada: WestJet

WestJet Best Airline Caribbean: Cayman Airways

Cayman Airways Best Economy: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Best Premium Economy: American Airlines

American Airlines Best Regional Business Class: JetBlue

JetBlue Best Business Class: Air Canada

