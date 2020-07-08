The 10 Best Baby Cribs for Every Kind of Nursery

A baby crib is the centerpiece of any nursery. While choosing the item that your baby will sleep in for months (or years!) sounds simple enough (how hard can picking out a crib really be?!), a seemingly endless supply of options to choose from can actually leave you—well—exhausted.

The thing is, the best baby cribs have two key features in common: They’re safe and they’re simple. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) notes that for babies younger than 1 years old, the best safe sleeping environment is a no-frills one. That means a firm mattress with a tight-fitting sheet where your baby can sleep on his or her back (and no blankets, bumpers, stuffed animals, or the likes).

So, what are the best products out there for ensuring such a setup? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for exactly. This list of top picks include cribs for small spaces (hello, city living), cribs with extra storage (hallelujah), convertible cribs (that will last you years), and cribs that absolutely ooze in style (matching the theme of the rest of your house). No matter what kind of look you’re going for, these options will meet your needs while also ensuring your baby gets a good night’s sleep—because that’s the ultimate goal, right?

Stokke Mini Crib

This Norwegian company is known for its sleek children’s furniture, but parents with small spaces especially love Stokke’s mini crib as a bassinet alternative for babies six months and younger (it’s only 24 inches wide). With an oval design and lockable wheels (read: you can wheel it easily from room-to-room even if your baby is sleeping), it’s an easy pick for apartment dwellers. For parents with more space, the crib comes in a bigger size that can be transformed into a toddler bed when the time comes.

To buy: $499; nordstrom.com.

Babyletto Lolly

Only having to buy an item once (at least for a few years) is music to any parent’s ears, which is why Babyletto’s convertible cribs are so popular. This model easily goes from crib to daybed to toddler bed when the timing is right and even comes with a toddler rail for when you covert it. As a crib, it’s sleek, made with natural New Zealand pine wood, and Greenguard Gold Certified, which means it’s been tested for 10,000+ chemicals to pass super stringent emission standards. Phew.

To buy: $399; crateandbarrel.com.

Graco Pack and Play

There’s a reason Graco’s Pack and Play makes its way onto so many baby registries, serving as the official travel crib of choice. It’s incredibly easy to set up (the crib’s “mattress” doubles as the Pack and Play’s outer packaging when you pack it up), take down, and comfortable for baby to sleep in on-the-go. Plus, doubling as a play yard, it’s perfect for a day at the beach, a picnic, or any outing where you might want your baby to a spot to take a nap.