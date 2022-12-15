10 Best BDC Stocks To Buy

Vardah Gill
·8 min read

In this article, we discuss 10 best BDC stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of business development companies and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best BDC Stocks To Buy

A Business Development Company, or BDC, is a unique investment option that combines features of both publicly traded companies and closed-end investment vehicles. BDCs usually invest in small- and medium-sized companies as well as distressed corporations to help them grow in the initial stages of their development.

BDCs are gaining traction among investors this year as these securities usually have higher dividend yields than other asset classes. These higher yields are the results of a 1.5% base management fee and an incentive fee of 17.5%. BDCs can still collect incentive fees even if their portfolio values are declining. Moreover, these companies do not pay taxes at the corporate level and distribute 90% of their taxable income in dividends and other shareholder returns.

Over the last two years, BDC assets have doubled to about $260 billion, as reported by Barron’s. The report also mentioned that growth in loan portfolios, higher interest rates, and the financial performance of the borrowers have lifted yields on executives’ portfolios by about four percentage points this year, to about 10%.

According to a report published by Guggenheim, BDCs have the potential to offer a stable income to shareholders than other investments due to higher interest rates on loans. The report also showed that BDCs have offered higher yields to investors over the years, compared with MLPs, US 10-Year Treasury, and the S&P 500. This year’s market situation has highlighted the importance of dividend stocks for generating regular income. Companies like Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) are steadily gaining importance among investors due to their solid credentials and healthy yields. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best BDC stocks to buy.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska: https://www.pexels.com/photo/hands-holding-us-dollar-bills-4968630/

Our Methodology:

For this list, we selected stocks that belong to the business development sector. We analyzed these companies through their balance sheets, dividend policies, and overall financials. The stocks are ranked according to hedge fund positions as tracked by Insider Monkey in Q3 2022.

10 Best BDC Stocks To Buy

10. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) is an American company that provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported a total investment income of over $16 million, which showed a 28.1% growth from the same period last year. At the end of September, the company had roughly $30 million available in cash and cash equivalents and over $95 million in the credit facility.

On November 3, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. As of December 15, the stock has a dividend yield of 11.20%. The company's consistent dividend payments make it a reliable stock alongside some of the best dividend stocks like Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

At the end of Q3 2022, 5 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), the same as in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $2.4 million. Among these hedge funds, Two Sigma Advisors owned the largest stake in the company, worth over $1.1 million.

9. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a Virginia-based business development company that provides financial solutions to lower-middle market companies worldwide. The company is one of the best stocks on our list as it pays monthly dividends to shareholders and has raised its payout twice after recovering from the losses of the pandemic. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.60%, as recorded on December 15.

In fiscal Q4 2022, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) reported a net investment income of $0.22, which beat estimates by $0.01. The company's total investment income came in at nearly $16 million, up 11% from the same period last year. At the end of the quarter, it had over $250 million available in the credit facility.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 5 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD), down from 7 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $3.7 million. Among these hedge funds, Two Sigma Advisors was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

8. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is a Texas-based company that provides business solutions in lending, technology, and payments. Raymond James upgraded the stock to Market Perform in August, appreciating the stock's quarterly earnings. The firm also presented a positive outlook on the company's earnings in the upcoming quarter.

In the third quarter of 2022, Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported a net investment income of $23.6 million, which showed a 90.3% growth from the same period last year. At the end of September, the company had over $7.3 million in available cash, up from $2.4 million nine months ago. Its total assets amounted to over $1 billion.

On November 18, Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a 7.7% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share. The company is one of the best stocks on our list as it has raised its payouts at a CAGR of 14.1% in the past five years. The stock's dividend yield on December 15 came in at 14.66%.

At the end of Q3 2022, 7 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), up from 5 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $18.4 million. With stakes worth over $7.2 million, Royce & Associates was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

7. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is an American principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower-middle market companies. In December, B. Riley initiated its coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $42 price target, highlighting the company's attractive balance sheet and dividend profiles.

In the third quarter of 2022, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) reported a total investment income of $98.3 million, which showed a 28% growth from the same period last year. The company's distributable net investment income came in at $65.8 million.

On November 2, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend of $0.225 per share, up 2.3% from its previous dividend. The company also announced a supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share. Its strong cash position and solid dividend policy place it as one of the best stocks on our list. As of December 15, the stock has a dividend yield of 7.27%.

As of the end of September 2022, 8 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), up from 5 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $20.7 million. McKinley Capital Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

6. Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is a leading provider of venture debt financing for high-growth venture capital-backed startups. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported a total investment income of $38.7 million, which saw a 77.6% growth from the same period last year. Its net investment income per share came in at $0.53, beating estimates by $0.01. At the end of September, the company had $246.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is one of the best stocks on our list as the company raised its dividends five times since the inception of its dividend policy in November 2020. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, with a dividend yield of 16.84%, as of December 15.

In November, B. Riley maintained a Buy rating on Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) with a $12 price target. The firm highlighted the company's credit trends and its above-average dividend yield.

In addition to some of the best stocks like Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), investors are also paying attention to Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) this year due to the company's consistent dividend payments.

At the end of Q3 2022, 9 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN), up from 8 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $21.7 million.

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best BDC Stocks To Buy

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Best BDC Stocks To Buy is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Dogs of the Dow stocks ranked by hedge fund sentiment. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Dogs’ performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment. ‘Dogs of the Dow’ is an investment strategy […]

  • Top 13 Gas Tanker Shipping Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 13 gas tanker shipping companies in world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see Top 5 Gas Tanker Shipping Companies in the World. Gas shipping companies, or LNG shipping companies, are used to transfer liquified natural gas from one […]

  • 12 Best FMCG Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best FMCG stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry analysis you can see the 5 Best FMCG Stocks To Buy Now. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), also known as consumer packaged goods (CPG), refer to highly in-demand products that are affordable and thus, sold quickly. Such […]

  • Oracle Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Threshold

    Oracle shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 65 to 81.

  • Those who invested in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) three years ago are up 113%

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive...

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Up to 59% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) have rocketed nearly 40% this year, pushing the stock price up above $60 a share. Several recently have updated their 12-month price targets, which are as much as 59% above the current price. Devon Energy is a trailblazer in the oil patch.

  • Fed Funds Expected to Come In at 50bps; Import/Exports Report

    The FOMC statement today will be parsed carefully to see if there are any clues in the language whether this era of aggressive rate hikes is about to come to an end.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Exxon & Chevron's 2023 Outlooks

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron ((VX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Transocean (RIG) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 26% stake

    If you want to know who really controls Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 12 Best Dividend Stocks That Outperformed in 2022

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best dividend stocks that outperformed in 2022. If you want to see more best dividend stocks that outperformed in 2022, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Stocks That Outperformed in 2022. Dividend stocks are stocks of companies that pay dividends. Although not always the case, […]

  • Netflix shares sink amid report of sluggish start for ad tier, but one analyst says that’s no surprise

    THE RATINGS GAME After a disappointing year for Netflix Inc., there had been some hope for its shares more recently. The company has big catalysts on the horizon, including its recently launched advertising-supported tier of service and a planned crackdown on password sharing that’s set to come next year.

  • Analysts Just Upgraded These 3 REITs

    Many real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks that were trounced throughout much of 2022 have shown much-improved price performance over the past two months. But analysts have been slow to upgrade the sector, citing ongoing interest-rate hikes and fears of a recession in 2023. That may be changing, especially if the Federal Reserve begins to taper down on its rate hikes as Chairman Jerome Powell indicated could happen. Take a look at three REITs that have seen analyst upgrades within the past

  • Fed Madness, Powell's Ongoing' Mistake?, Confused Traders, Trading Coca-Cola

    The Fed should have used a scalpel in executing recent policy adjustments. It chose to use a sledgehammer.

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 62% of the company

    Every investor in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the...

  • Here's Why I End Up Overspending at Target -- Even Though I Barely Ever Go to the Store

    There's a joke that it's impossible to make a shopping trip to Target without spending at least $100. Usually, I'll have a list of Target food items my family likes, and I'll also buy clothing for my kids.

  • Why Netflix Stock Took a Dive Today

    Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were moving backwards today on reports that the company's ad business is stumbling out of the blocks. In fact, advertisers are asking the company to return some of the money that they had paid it. According to a report in Digiday, Netflix is missing the ad targets it had promised to advertisers because not enough members seem to have signed up for the new ad tier, which is priced at $6.99 per month in the U.S.

  • Cozy Blonde Hair Will Be Everywhere in 2023

    Blonde, but make it low-maintenance.

  • US Energy Secretary Offers Olive Branch to Oil and Gas Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spu

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • The Kardashians Khristmas Decorations: A Thorough and Honest Review

    Don't pretend it's not a contest.