10 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

In 2023, digitalization will increase in the biotech industry as the possibility of online and remote assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of patients around the world heightens. The Nasdaq Biotech Index has gained over 15% in the last six months as of November 25. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized 26 novel drug approvals to date in 2022, moving significantly slower than 2020 and 2021, which generated 53 and 50 approvals, respectively.

According to Precedence Research, the global biotech market size in 2020 stood at $733.5 billion, and the revenue projection for 2030 came in at $1,683.52 billion, with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. North America is the largest biotech market, whereas the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region.

In this uncertain market backdrop, investors are looking up to elite hedge funds and Wall Street money managers in hopes of replicating their market moves and loading up on safe stocks. Some of the best biotech stocks to buy according to hedge funds include Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Our Methodology

We selected the biotech stocks that are most popular amongst elite hedge funds. We have mentioned the analyst ratings, business fundamentals, and future growth prospects for each firm. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 920 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.

10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel therapeutics using CRISPR and genome editing technologies. On November 3, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) reported a Q3 GAAP loss per share of $1.49, falling short of market estimates by $0.21. The revenue of $13.27 million climbed 84.0% year-over-year, beating Wall Street forecasts by $2.43 million. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) concluded the third quarter of 2022 with a strong cash position of $848.7 million.

On November 14, Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits raised the price target on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to $129 from $121 and kept a Buy rating on the shares after the company discussed updated phase I dose escalation data on in vivo gene editing asset NTLA-2002 in hereditary angioedema. The analyst continues to "be impressed with the translatability of Intellia's in vivo editing program" and thinks the results "bode well" for NTLA-2003.

According to Insider Monkey’s Q3 data, 36 hedge funds were long Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), compared to 27 funds in the prior quarter. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the largest position holder in the company, with 9.65 million shares worth $540.40 million.

In addition to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is one of the best biotech stocks to invest in.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed its stance on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in its Q2 2021 investor letter.

“Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genome editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics. The company’s stock soared after announcing positive interim data from an ongoing phase 1 clinical study of its in vivo gene editing candidate, which is being developed as a single-dose treatment for hereditary transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. This specific form of therapy would be the first of its kind resulting in the precision editing of a gene in a target tissue in the human body.”

9. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, and France. On November 22, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an urgent review of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s application seeking approval of subcutaneous efgartigimod to treat adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The FDA authorized argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s biologics license application and will make a decision by March 20, 2023.

On November 14, JPMorgan analyst James Gordon raised the price target on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to EUR 480 from EUR 470 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 36 hedge funds were long argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) at the end of September 2022, compared to 35 funds in the prior quarter. Kurt Von Emster’s VenBio Select Advisor held the largest position in the company, comprising 1.26 million shares worth $446.80 million.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on autoimmune disorders. Shares gave back some gains in the quarter following strong stock performance relative to the broad market and biotechnology indexes. Sales of newly launched drug Vyvgart have tripled consensus expectations, and global approvals are coming earlier than guided. With numerous anticipated catalysts in the months ahead, including readouts in chronic immune demyelinating polyneuropathy and myositis and their subcutaneous formulation launch, we expected solid performance through the rest of 2022 and 2023.”

8. GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is one of the premier biotech stocks backed by elite hedge funds. On November 2, GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) reported a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 46.90p and a revenue of £7.8 billion, up 17.6% year-over-year. The company raised its guidance for 2022, and expects to deliver growth in sales of between 8% to 10% CER and growth in 2022 adjusted operating profit of between 15% to 17% CER.

On November 11, UBS analyst Michael Leuchten downgraded GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Sell from Neutral, slashing the price target to 1,300 GBp from 1,820 GBp. The analyst sees "uncertain times ahead still" as well as an "unattractive earnings scenario" after 2026. GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)’s primary growth driver, the shingles vaccine Shingrix, will reach peak penetration mid-decade, and the forecasted sales slowdown is presently not factored into consensus estimates, the analyst told investors. The company's other vaccine projects are "operating in more competitive fields or are too uncertain at this point," the analyst contended.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) was part of 37 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q3 2022, compared to 34 funds in the prior quarter. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management is the largest position holder in the company, with more than 12 million shares worth $358.2 million.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company that develops and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases worldwide. On November 14, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced that its COVID-19 boosters updated for Omicron sub-variants resulted in a superior neutralizing antibody response compared to its original vaccine.

On November 15, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham raised the price target on Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to $182 from $160 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares, citing the success of its Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster candidate against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to a booster dose of mRNA-1273. However, he was "surprised" by Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s strength given "the open questions on the durability of COVID-19 vaccine revenue" and he continues to believe that demand for COVID-19 boosters is "likely to continue waning".

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 44 funds reported owning stakes in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) at the end of September 2022, compared to 45 funds in the prior quarter. Patrick Degorce’s Theleme Partners held the largest position in the company, with 6 million shares worth $710 million.

Here is what Baron Funds said about Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Within biotechnology, underperformance of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and lower exposure to this better performing sub-industry weighed the most on relative performance. Shares of Moderna, a leader in the emerging field of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, declined due to increasing uncertainty around what a booster market could look like as COVID shifts away from pandemic status and becomes an increasingly commercial market rather than government funded.”

6. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines and vaccines. On November 16, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s rare disease unit Alexion concluded the acquisition of genomic medicine company LogicBio Therapeutics. The tender offer of $2.07 per share expired on November 15.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum on November 4 opened a "positive catalyst watch" on AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares. He estimates more than a 60% probability that the company can conclude its ongoing proton-pump inhibitors multidistrict litigation in New Jersey prior to the first bellwether case, recently delayed until March 2023. This would be "materially positive" to AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s "depressed share price," contended the analyst.

According to the third quarter database of Insider Monkey, 44 hedge funds held stakes worth $3 billion in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), compared to 47 in the prior quarter worth $4.8 billion. Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners held the biggest stake in the company, consisting of 18.3 million shares valued at $1 billion.

Like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is one of the biotech stocks favored by elite hedge funds.

ClearBridge Investments made the following comment about AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), a multinational biopharmaceutical company, represents a good addition to the value defense side of our portfolio. We believe AstraZeneca’s durable double-digit earnings growth potential and benign patent expiration risk profile is not reflected in its current valuation, which is at a substantial discount to other “growth” pharmaceutical companies. Combined with the company’s high-potential drug pipeline, particularly in oncology, and management’s history of solid execution, we expect to see the stock rerate higher as the potential of its pipeline materializes.”

