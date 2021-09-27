10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10

Vardah Gill
·8 min read

In this article, we discuss the 10 best biotech stocks under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the biotech stocks and industry outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10.

Biotech stocks are facing a decline in September after Biogen gave a disappointing outlook for near-term sales of its Alzheimer’s disease treatment Aduhelm. The sector also took a hit after the Biden administration announced plans to further regulate drug prices. However, this could present an attractive entry point into biotech stocks for long-term investors.

Healthcare stocks have always been on the investors’ radar due to the long-term potential growth they offer. Especially, due to the onset of Covid-19 in 2020, the stock market witnessed a renewed interest in the healthcare sector, with biotech stocks maintaining their preeminence. The biotech industry encompasses the companies that develop drugs and therapies for treatments of different medical conditions. Some of the notable biotech companies include AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK).

Moreover, the biotech sector has generated profitable returns for the shareholders in the past. NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI), which represents 98% of all U.S. listed biotech companies, was up 73% of the time in the past 27 years, according to a report by Torreya Partners LLC.

Some of the notable biotech stocks under $10 include Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA).

Our Methodology:

Let's analyze our list of the 10 best biotech stocks under $10. We took into account hedge fund sentiments, analysts’ ratings, long-term growth potential, and fundamentals while choosing these stocks.

10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10
10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Why pay attention to hedge fund sentiment while choosing stocks?

Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 86 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 86 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10

10. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 2

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) is a biotech company that develops therapies and vaccines to treat unmet and serious oncological and infectious diseases. The company utilizes the latest technological developments to further enhance the efficacy of its treatments. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) ranks tenth on our list of the best biotech stocks under $10.

Recently, Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) carried out a genomic variant analysis which showed the efficacy of its potential Covid-19 compounds against the Delta variant. In August, HC Wainwright lifted its price target on Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) to $11, with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

As of Q2 2021, 2 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey have positions in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), worth $722,000. The number of hedge funds remained the same in the previous quarter, with a total value of $156,000. Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies is the company’s largest shareholder, with shares worth $483,000.

Like AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) is one of the notable biotech stocks gaining investors’ attention in 2021.

9. Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) is an American biotech company that is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for dermatological diseases. Along with this, the company also develops novel therapies for autoimmune and other debilitating diseases. Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) ranks ninth on our list of the best biotech stocks under $10.

Recently, Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) inked an agreement with Voronoi, Inc., a Korean biotech company, to manufacture new kinase inhibitors. This agreement would grant the company to expand its research and developments to global markets. In Q2 2021, Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) reported revenue of $0.15 million, beating the market estimates by $0.1 million. Recently, Lake Street rated the stock as a ‘Buy’, with a $6 price target due to the company’s significant agreement with Voronoi Inc.

The number of hedge funds having stakes in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) increased to 4 in Q2 2021, compared with 2 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is $1.6 million.

8. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 12

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) stands eighth on our list of the best biotech stocks under $10. It is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing treatments for rare respiratory diseases. The company has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine.

Recently, Piper Sandler lifted its price target on Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) to $7, with an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares. Yasmeen Rahimi, the firm’s analyst, turned ‘even more bullish’ on the stock due to the company’s Phase 3 study of IMPALA-2, a drug to evaluate the efficacy and safety of molgramostim. In Q2 2021, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) posted a GAAP EPS of -$0.07, beating the estimates by $0.05.

As of Q2 2021, 12 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey have positions in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA), up from 10 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is $28.9 million.

7. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) is an American biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets therapeutics addressing serious medical conditions, such as cancer. The company sells oncology drugs and drug candidates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and Macau. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) ranks seventh on our list of the best biotech stocks under $10.

In Q2 2021, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) posted a GAAP EPS of -$0.05, beating the estimates by $0.02. The consolidated revenue of $7.16 million presented a 168.2% year-over-year growth. In May, BTIG initiated its coverage of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $4 price target. The firm’s analyst, Justin Zelin noted that the company’s major revenue comes from Evomela, a chemotherapy drug used to treat multiple myeloma. In the second quarter, Evomela sales resulted in a 173% growth in gross revenue, compared with 2020 levels.

Of the 873 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 13 hedge funds have positions in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) as of Q2 2021, up from 10 in the previous quarter. The stakes are valued at $23.8 million. Mitchell Blutt’s Consonance Capital Management is the company’s largest shareholder, with 10.3 million shares, worth $15.9 million.

In addition to AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), analysts and investors are also paying attention to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) amid the company’s long-term growth potential.

6. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is an American biotechnology company that is focused on the development of novel and orally available therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company ranks sixth on our list of the best biotech stocks under $10.

In July, BTIG listed Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) amongst its top picks in the biotech sector, especially the companies working in the field of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The firm resumed its coverage of the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $20 price target this July. In Q2 2021, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) posted a GAAP EPS of -$.20, in-line with the estimates. The company ended the quarter with cash equivalents and short-term investments of $228.3 million.

As of Q2 2021, 13 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey have positions in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX), worth roughly $30 million. The number of hedge fund holders remained the same in the previous quarter, with a total value of $33.2 million. Park West Asset Management is the company’s leading shareholder, with 1.6 million shares, worth $9.9 million.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Best Biotech Stocks Under $10 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th

    WSR, HBNC, BRT, and R made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on September 27, 2021.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Just Announced Good News

    Two major financial companies just raised their dividends in the past few days, and those increases were accompanied by more good news -- acquisitions that should better position both of them for future growth. One of those companies is US Bancorp (NYSE: USB), which acquired another bank to expand its geographical footprint, and the other is State Street (NYSE: STT), which bought a rival to make it the world's largest custodial bank. US Bancorp, the holding company of US Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the country, just got a little bigger with the acquisition of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank.

  • Election Audit Bill to review 4 Texas counties' 2020 election results

    State officials reportedly announced the audit just hours after former pres. Donald Trump requested Gov. Abbott to add a bill to the legislature's third special session agenda.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • GoodHaven Funds: “Alphabet (GOOG)’s Recent Results Exceeded Our Expectations.”

    GoodHaven Funds, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned 24.95% for the first half of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index advanced 16.94%, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index returned 16.19%, the HFRI Fundamental Growth Index returned 17.61%, the […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • See Metallica Exhume Black Album Deep Cuts for Surprise Full-Album Performance

    Band had promised a "unique" setlist but kept the fact that it would be revisiting its bestselling album under wraps

  • Texas governor defends upcoming 2020 election audits that Trump demanded

    (Reuters) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday defended his state's upcoming audit of 2020 presidential election results in four counties, action taken after former President Donald Trump demanded probes of the vote last week. Trump's demand came via an open letter addressed to Abbott on Thursday, part of his continued baseless claim that he lost last November's election to President Joe Biden because of electoral fraud. On Friday in Arizona, a review of results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/arizona-republicans-release-findings-widely-panned-election-audit-2021-09-24 by Trump allies in that state's most populous county reaffirmed that he lost the 2020 election there.

  • Boeing Stock Is Rising After Getting Good News From an Unusual Source

    Boeing stock is higher after U.S. durable-goods orders for August 2021 blew past economist expectations Monday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

    Many investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. If you're looking for dividends with great yield and share growth, consider Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three of these stocks have yields above 5% and a recent history of dividend increases.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.