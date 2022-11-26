10 best Black Friday deals you can still shop tonight, according to our editors

10 best Black Friday deals you can still shop, according to our editors.

Black Friday is finally upon us. The biggest shopping day of the year. You thought you were prepped, but now you find yourself lost, wandering and dazed among the endless stretches of deals that lay before you. Fear not. We're professionals. We train for months for today and we've got Black Friday deals covered in toto. But if you just want the highlights, here are Reviewed's editors' picks for the absolute best deals.

1. Save $50: MetaQuest 2 + Game bundle

Score $120 a Meta Quest 2 bundle this Black Friday.

Take a dip into the virtual world. VR has been slow out of the gate, but each year the technology gets a little better and the prices fall a little lower. We seem to have finally hit the sweet spot, because this is the best VR headset we've ever tried and the price is phenomenal.

Usually priced at $399.99, the Meta Quest 2 128 GB is on sale at Amazon for $349.99, with a price drop of $50—but that's not all. The popular headset comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 (usually priced at $39.99), as well as Beat Saber (typically retailing at $30), for a total price drop of up to $120.

$349.99 at Amazon

2. Save $49: Apple Airpods Pro

This Black Friday, Apple AirPods Pro are the lowest price we've ever seen.

A perennial favorite for iPhone owners since their debut, the Airpods are beloved—and they only go on sale every so often. Our reviewer loved these 2nd-generation AirPods, particularly the battery life of up to six hours with active noise-cancelation on, seven hours without and up to 30 hours with the charging case. They're now $199, marked down from $349 for Black Friday. That's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen all year.

$199.99 at Amazon

3. Save $59: Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021)

iPads are majorly discounted ahead of Black Friday.

Apple has long reigned as the king of tablets because the iPad is just so darn good, and there are so many to choose from! Whether it's your primary computing device, your second screen, or something to occupy the kids, we love our iPads. This 10-inch, 64GB 2021 model was highly rated by our team, who called out the convenient size and strong battery performance. It's $60 off right now, the lowest price we've seen so far.

$269 at Amazon

4. 60% off: Audible Premium Plus

Tune in to Audible Premium Plus for 60% off before Black Friday 2022—and get $20 credit for free.

Something I personally asked for this year! If you don't know, Audible Premium Plus is a service that offers members unlimited access to audiobooks and podcasts. With membership, you'll also get one free premium audio title (two if you're a Prime member). I'm not alone in loving it. We're on record as being fans of Audible. While it's true that Audible is always discounted during tentpole sales events, it's also probably true that you're looking to buy something right now, so get it while the deal is good.

$5.95 a month for first 4 months at Amazon

5. Save $50: AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA kits make a great gift for science lovers, history buffs, and the hard-to-shop-for.

Tracing family history and learning more about one's past is not only fascinating, it's also a perfect gift for someone who stumps your shopping list every year. Our editors were big fans of the AncestryDNA testing kit due to its great interface and easy-to-use family tree-building options. The basic kit is currently about 50% off for Black Friday.

$49 at Ancestry

6. Save $400: HexClad Cookware

Save on a HexClad cookware set for Black Friday.

A new set of pots and pans would be a welcome gift for any home cooking aficionado, especially for a new homeowner or first-time apartment dweller—especially when they're as nice as this triple-ply set from HexClad. Our reviewers rated them highly for their light weight, even heat distribution, and ease of cleaning. It's a bigger price tag than some of the items on this list, but it's also the biggest savings. Plus there's comfort in quality and these pans will be around for years to come.

$599.99 at HexClad

7. Save 40%: Oral B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

The Oral-B Pro 1000: everything you need in an electric toothbrush, nothing you don't

There's no gift like the gift of health. I personally spent months testing toothbrushes, so I know a thing or two about what makes a great brush and how much you should spend. The Oral-B Pro 1000 is near-perfect: affordable, with exactly the features you need (a timer and a pressure sensor) and none of the features you don't need (a.k.a. Bluetooth). This is the lowest price we've seen.

$29.94 at Amazon

8. Free Mesa Solo Stove when you buy a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

The Solo Stove Solo Bonfire 2.0 is on sale during Black Friday for $175 off.

The headline says it all. Purchase a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit for $224.99 and get a free tabletop-sized Solo Stove Mesa (use the code FREEMESA at checkout)—not to mention the fact that the price of the Bonfire 2.0 is also discounted by $175. Solo made quite a name for itself in the pandemic era, when our backyards became the social headquarters for so many. Many of our staff have a burning passion for them (yes, I'm aware of the pun, thanks). The Bonfire 2.0 sealed the deal as a top recommendation when they added a removable ash pan. This deal won't last long.

$224.99 at Solo Stove

9. Save 50%: Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is an inexpensive upgrade to any TV

If you have a 4K TV and you're still using the built-in software for all your streaming video, do yourself a favor and make this inexpensive upgrade to a better experience. Not only is the interface bound to be better, but the built-in Alexa voice assistant makes everything so much easier. It's not just for 4K TVs, though. It can be plugged into virtually any TV for an instant upgrade. The Fire TV Stick 4K is often on sale, but it's never been at a lower price.

$24.99 at Amazon

10. 80% off: Philo TV

Philo TV streaming service is deeply discounted this Black Friday.

You may not be deeply familiar with Philo streaming service, but it's a lot easier to remember once you see the size of that price cut: 80% off, or just $5, with the code THANKS. No hidden fees, cancel anytime, according to the Philo. The service boasts over 70 channels, including HGTV, AMC, Hallmark, Paramount, Nickolodeon, and a whole lot more. We're all looking to save these days. Wouldn't it be nice to cut down on that streaming TV budget without missing any of your favorite shows?

$5 at Philo

