10 of the best Bluetooth speakers in the UK: Sony, Bose, JBL, Ultimate Ears, and more

Twitter More

Facebook More

Bluetooth speakers allow us to experience music no matter where we go. Whether it's listening to classical pieces from Mozart or Halsey's newest single, you shouldn't have to miss out on enjoying your favorites. But with so many great Bluetooth speakers to choose from, how do you know which ones are the best?

Maybe you're an active person who needs a durable speaker for all that hiking or are looking for something to kickstart a whole home audio system. Regardless, there are plenty to choose from on Amazon.

SEE ALSO: The best UK headphones for every situation

But it's not just the kind of speaker that's important, but who is behind that speaker. There are plenty of companies making Bluetooth speakers, but there are always those who rise to the top. From Sony to Bose, these are some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can get on Amazon right now. Read more...

More about Tech, Speakers, Consumer Tech, Tech, and Consumer Tech