These are 10 of the best brunch restaurants in SC for 2024. Here’s what makes them great

Love it or hate it, brunch — an op-ed writer for The New York Times said brunch was for jerks — is here to stay.

And South Carolina has its share of highly rated restaurants, including two that earned five stars by Tripadvisor in the state’s major cities.

Midlands

In Columbia it’s The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, which features more varieties than Pillsbury.

Think strawberry cheesecake, wildberry graham cracker, banana foster, apple cobbler, black pepper bacon maple (as seen on Food Network), bourbon caramel and coconut cream. Oh and, of course, original cinnamon.

They have an assortment of breakfast sandwiches as well as a grits special every day.

Jennifer Z says, “Love this place, so many breakfast sandwich options and the cinnamon rolls were great but the shocker was how amazing the grits were!”

The second highest rated in the Midlands was Lexington’s Momma Rabbit’s Nibbles And Sips, which was started by seven siblings in 2015.

“We grew up as an agrarian homeschooling family learning to grow crops organically, along with raising sheep, goats, and free-range chickens with the help of our guard llama, Uncle Bob,” the siblings say on their website. “We always wanted to expand our family business together, where we could combine our love of whole foods, with a desire to serve with family-friendly Southern hospitality.”

They opened with an inheritance from their grandmother, known as Momma Rabbit.

They serve homemade Æbelskivers, hand-spun in the Danish tradition, German pancakes, and cheese dream with Brie cheese, bacon, and fig preserves toasted on cinnamon-swirl sourdough.

Beth J says on Tripadvisor, “Tucked away in a strip mall is a delightful little restaurant called Momma Rabbit’s Nibbles and Sips.”

“I had the Turkey Breeze and my husband had the Adam’s Eve. Check out their menu online. And we indulged in a Peach Bellini and a glass of wine. Yummy to everything!”

Charleston

In Charleston, 82 Queen was the highest rated by Tripadvisor.

They’ve been serving Lowcountry meals like She Crab Soup, Lowcountry jJambalaya and Shrimp & Grits, for 32 years in a historic building in the French Quarter.

The restaurant has been honored with Southern Living and Wine Spectator awards.

It draws from African, French, Caribbean and Anglo-Saxon influences and is one of Charleston’s oldest restaurants.

ErinW246 said on Tripadvisor, “Brunch was delicious. Whit is a wonderful waiter. Tell him it’s your birthday, you won’t regret it. I highly recommend the French toast!”

Rachel C liked Whit, too and said, “Do not miss the crab cake Benedict or the bourbon BBQ shrimp and grits. Best flavors and textures.”

“Ask for Whit,” she said.

Toast! All Day was rated second in Charleston by Tripadvisor.

The New York Times was equally enamored, saying, “Must eat.”

Opened in 2005 on Meeting Street, it now has seven other locations around the Charleston area and in Savannah.

They have beignets, biscuits, various eggs dishes and, get this, sweet tea-glazed fried chicken breast biscuit.

PamV said she and her family went there after moving their daughter into a new apartment.

“We had a group of 9 and everyone was very happy with their food. Service was great, too,” she said.

The Upstate

In the Upstate, Tandem Creperie and Coffeehouse in Travelers Rest scored the highest on Tripadvisor. Known for crêpes, it also has waffles and granola.

N1871SUjaned said, “Crepes all grown up, not just for breakfast anymore! Savory crepes, great flavors, super presentation and service, satisfying, yet I don’t feel stuffed. Industrial vibe.

Second rated was Sully’s Steamers, which started in downtown Greenville and now has 12 locations, including Columbia and Lexington.

Here’s what they say on their website, “There’s just something about Sully’s. Yes, there are the sandwiches and all that steam and melty, oozy, luscious deliciousness that drips from every bagel. But there’s something else about Sully’s. There’s a feeling, a vibe, a sensation to the place that makes you feel at ease, at home, among friends, with family...and without judgment.

It’s just comfortable, like the food.”

Kennys 791 says, “Admittedly I was somewhat skeptical that the South would have good bagels, but I was delightfully proven wrong. The Sully’s chain offers delicious steamed bagels and excellent bagel sandwiches. The Camino is an excellent egg sandwich for all who love spicy options.”

Spartanburg

In Spartanburg, best rated was Mon Amie. First thing you should know is they serve Café Du Mondé coffee. Yes, that deep roasted brew from the New Orleans beignets place. Mon Amie doesn’t serve beignets but among their various crepes is New Orleans Breakfast Crepe with Mortery and cheddar cheese, bacon and New Orleans sauce.

They also have various egg dishes, pancakes and of course French toast.

Several Tripadvisor reviewers reported they’ve never been disappointed and the food was different and tasty.

657kendrag said, “Excellent crepes! Outstanding service every time! I enjoyed sitting at the counter and watching the owner make my crepe.

No 2 was Cribbs Kitchen, opened in In 2009 in downtown Spartanburg by Chef and founder William Cribb. His family has been in South Carolina for 300 years and in Spartanburg for more than 90 years. The family owned peach orchards.

They moved a few blocks away in 2011.

Brunch specials include biscuits and gravy, Cribb’s benedict (black forest ham, not canadian bacon) and stuffed French toast.

Emma H said, “The shrimp and grits were as good as everyone said they would be.”

Myrtle Beach

Drift was ranked No. 1 in Myrtle Beach. It has a 5 of 5 rating.

Pancakes, waffles, egg dishes and of course shrimp and grits fill out the menu.

Anglejoy1 saud, “Food and service was very good. Prices were reasonable for the Myrtle Beach area. I would recommend this place to anyone that wants something more upscale atmosphere than the basic local diner.”

No. 2 in Myrtle Beach was Croissants Bistro & Bakery, which opened in 1995.

It offers coffee and espresso drinks, homemade soups and sandwiches, baked goods and of course croissants.

MelinaM464 called it her favorite breakfast spot.

“This restaurant always goes above and beyond! I love the mini muffins that come as a prelude and ambrosia salad that usually accompanies the meal.”