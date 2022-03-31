10 Best Budget-Friendly Yoga Retreats

swissmediavision / Getty Images

Around the world, countless stunning locales have retreats that offer practitioners of yoga a chance to get away and join with others who share the same interests. The retreats often last multiple days and incorporate other healthy, outdoor activities.

As of 2018, about 28 million Americans practice yoga, according to a report from Statista. Yoga’s origins date to ancient times, and it is believed to have started along Kantisarovar, a lake in the Himalayas in India.

While some U.S. locations offer yoga retreats, the bulk of them are on foreign lands, particularly in Asia. But don’t think the distance puts a retreat out of your budget. Searching the website BookYogaRetreats, GOBankingRates found dozens of appealing places to travel for yoga and other activities, starting at just a few hundred dollars — lodging included. The most expensive part of your trip will be your airfare, so start looking for deals. Prices listed will vary depending on the accommodations you select.

These 10 budget trips caught our eye:

Shanti Toya Ashram in Bali, Indonesia

Cost: From $249

Duration: Seven days, six nights

Enjoy a peaceful getaway at Shanti Toya Ashram in the Balinese islands, which includes two daily yoga sessions, vegan meals and coconut water, a cooking class and a Balinese dancing class.

Bamboo Yoga Retreat in Canacona, Goa, India

Cost: From $300

Duration: Five days, four nights

Bamboo Yoga Retreat is nestled at the southern end of Patnem Beach, along the Arabian Sea. Designed for all skill levels, the retreat features two daily classes, plus a morning meditation session. You’ll stay in a beach bungalow and enjoy fresh vegetarian buffet brunches along with power juice and tea.

The Pink Palace in Corfu, Greece

Cost: From $562

Duration: Eight days, seven nights

At the Greek yoga retreat in Corfu, you’ll have two daily yoga and mediation classes, but the package includes plenty of opportunities to either relax or enjoy the beachside location, such as two included days of kayaking and snorkeling. Feast on a healthy breakfast and a Greek home-cooked dinner with food options for all tastes.

Wonderland Healing Center in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand

Cost: From $611

Duration: 12 days, 11 nights

Mix your practice of yoga and meditation with a beach vacation at the Wonderland Healing Center. The schedule also includes sound healing and breathworks, but there’s also access to the swimming pool and sauna, along with a free shuttle to the beach. Daily vegan meals, juices and coconut water are served.

Yoga Barn in Krong Kampot, Cambodia

Cost: From $200

Duration: Five days, four nights

The retreat at the Yoga Barn is designed for beginners and intermediate-level practitioners, though all are welcome. The package includes two yoga classes per day, a day trip, traditional massage and Tibetan rites.

Akasha Retreat Center in Heks, Belgium

Cost: From $338

Duration: Four days, three nights

The Akasha Retreat Center is an old monastery set amid nature. There are two classes a day in meditation, yoga, chanting and sound healing. In your free time, follow the bike trails to view orchards, castles, old trees, historic buildings and more.

Island Yoga in Koh Yao Noi, Thailand

Cost: From $110

Duration: Three days, two nights

Designed for beginners, the program at Island Yoga offers sunrise Tai Chi meditation, yoga and mediation and a 60-minute, Thai-style welcome massage. The facilities also feature a health food café, Thai restaurant and spiritual library.

Hotel Arno in Misano Adriatico, Italy

Cost: From $344

Duration: Six days, five nights

This Italian yoga retreat is in the beach city of Misano Adriatico on the Adriatic Coast. The inland area encompasses ancient pine trees and a variety of vegetation, perfect for relaxation. The retreat includes morning and evening yoga sessions, which leaves the middle of the day for spending time at the beach or touring the area.

Taghazout Surf Waves Hostel in Taghazout, Morocco

Cost: From $481

Duration: Eight days, seven nights

This Moroccan yoga retreat could be the perfect way to combine two passions: yoga and surfing. Included are four yoga sessions and five days of surfing lessons — surfboard, wetsuit rental and transportation to surfing locations included.

Yoga Vidya Mandiram in Rishikesh, India

Cost: From $99

Duration: Three days, two nights

Back in the Himalayas, the reported birthplace of yoga, this retreat in Rishikesh offers daily yoga and meditation, daily mantra sessions, an introductory look at Indian philosophies and a chance to explore the temples and shrines.

