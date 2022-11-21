10 Best Bulk Buys at Costco for Thanksgiving

YvanDube / iStock.com

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. And with inflation still a problem, many of us are feeling the crunch to save on Thanksgiving dinner essentials — including on things we can buy in bulk.

When looking to save on bulk items, it’s generally best to shop at a warehouse club like Costco, where you stand to spend less than you would at a regular supermarket. This is particularly crucial if you’re shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, which can break your bank account — especially if you wait until the last minute rather than getting started early.

What are the best bulk buys for Thanksgiving at Costco? Let’s have a look.

Fotis Baked Brie With Fig Jam and Chopped Walnuts

“This 22 oz appetizer is already past the hard part,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “All you have to do is heat it up and serve it. If you’re looking for something elegant to give your Thanksgiving guests, this is a great way to go.”

Kirkland Signature Double Crust Apple Pie

“You could make your own apple pie, or you could go with this delicious giant from Costco’s bakery section,” Ramhold said. “This is meant to serve about 16 people, and while it’s ready-to-eat, you could still warm up a slice and dress it with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce if you’re feeling fancy.”

King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

“Pick up a double pack of these for your bread side and you’ll have 32 rolls for your guests to snack on,” Ramhold said. “Heat them gently if you want and serve with butter, or let your guests eat them right out of the pack — you can’t go wrong.”

La Terra Fina Dips

“Costco usually has a couple of flavors, including a classic like spinach, artichoke, and parmesan ($10.59 for 31oz) as well as some that are a little different, such as the cranberry and jalapeno dip ($9.83 for 31oz),” Ramhold said. “Either way, these are super easy appetizers to set out – just pop them open, and put out an array of things to dip.”

Chef Hak’s Creamed Spinach With Parmesan

“This is another item you can easily make from scratch, but if you’re looking for a quick and easy side dish on a busy day, it’s hard to go wrong with this,” Ramhold said. “A 32 oz package will set you back about $15.84 or so, and should be plenty to serve a small gathering. Just be sure to leave time to heat it up before serving it to your guests.”

Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes

“This is another side dish that’s great, especially if you’re looking to mix things up and get away from standards like mashed potatoes and gravy,” Ramhold said. “A 40 oz container will cost about $8.73, but remember that you’ll need to heat it up before serving.”

Paper Plates

“Paper plates are a great bulk buy at Costco,” said Mackenzie Shand, shopping expert at BlackFriday.com. “With so many people planning to host for the holidays this year, doing the dishes can be time consuming. For those hosting large parties, consider buying paper plates to cut down on the amount of cleanup. Any extra paper plates can be used for future meals.”

Tupperware

“With the Thanksgiving meal comes a lot of leftovers,” Shand said. “With that in mind, it’s a smart buy to purchase packs of food containers to put your leftovers in. Once your leftovers are gone, you can use these containers to store future leftovers and meal-preps in. Shoppers can buy food containers in bulk (20 piece set) at Costco for less than $40.”

Heavy Whipping Cream

“Pick up a quart of Land O Lakes heavy cream for around $5.13 and make your own whipped cream to top desserts and hot chocolate with,” Ramhold said. “It’ll whip up super quickly, so don’t let that deter you, and you can always add flavors to it, such as maple syrup, which tastes amazing on pumpkin desserts, or vanilla, if you just want to keep it simple.”

Pillsbury Pie Crusts

“Get an 8 pack of these for $10.92 and your pie needs will be (mostly) handled,” Ramhold said. “With a solid go-to ready-made crust, you can focus on making sure your fillings are the best they can be, and you can even freeze them if you need to. Pick them up now, and depending on how many pies or quiches you plan to make, you could be covered for Thanksgiving and Christmas alike.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Bulk Buys at Costco for Thanksgiving