10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget
A new car is a major investment, so you want to ensure you're putting your hard-earned money toward a vehicle that's worth the price. Consumer Reports identified the best of the best for 2023 by evaluating over 200 car models at different price points for performance, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.
Here's a look at the 10 best cars, SUVs and trucks for every budget.
Small Car Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Price range: $21,550-$27,175
MPG: Overall 48/City 37/Highway 59
Standout features: Lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic high beams
Subcompact SUV Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Cross
Price range: $23,060-$28,465
MPG: Overall 28/City 21/Highway 35
Standout features: Spacious interior, impressive roster of standard safety features, high predicted reliability
Pictured: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
Small SUV Under $35,000: Subaru Forester
Price range: $26,395-$36,7955
MPG: Overall 28/City 20/Highway 38
Standout features: Top-of-the-line crash protection, spacious cabin and cargo area, high outward visibility, easy-to-use controls, impressive suite of safety features
Pictured: 2022 Subaru Forester
Compact Pickup Truck Under $35,000: Ford Maverick Hybrid
Price range: $22,595-$28,355
MPG: Overall 37/City 33/Highway 39
Standout features: Easy cabin access, simple controls, competent handling
Pictured: 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid
Midsized Sedan Under $35,000: Toyota Camry Hybrid
Price range: $26,220-$36,645
MPG: Overall 47/City 39/Highway 53
Standout features: Comfortable ride, responsive handling, accommodating seats, simple controls, excellent fuel economy, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC)
Electric Vehicle Under $35,000: Nissan Leaf
Price range: $28,040-$36,040
MPG: Overall 104/City 114/Highway 94
Standout features: Quiet cabin, good road visibility, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross-traffic warning (RCTW)
Two-Row SUV Under $45,000: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Price range: $35,910-$41,570
MPG: Overall 30/City 23/Highway 37
Standout features: Roomy cabin, dependable performance, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW)
Midsized Three-Row SUV Under $45,000: Kia Telluride
Price range: $35,890-$52,985
MPG: Overall 21/City 14/Highway 30
Standout features: Expansive cabin, good outward visibility, attractive features, responsive engine, large infotainment screen
Luxury SUV Over $45,000: Lexus NX350 Hybrid
Price range: $41,955-$57,805
MPG: Overall 38/City 37/Highway 39
Standout features: Quick steering, upscale cabin, numerous standard safety features
Electric Vehicle Over $45,000: Tesla Model 3
Price range: $42,990-$53,990
MPG: Overall 130/City 136/Highway 123
Standout features: Sports car-like drive, more charging access than other EVs, minimalist interior
All data is sourced from Consumer Reports' Best Cars of the Year and is accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.
