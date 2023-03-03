10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Tesla
Tesla

A new car is a major investment, so you want to ensure you're putting your hard-earned money toward a vehicle that's worth the price. Consumer Reports identified the best of the best for 2023 by evaluating over 200 car models at different price points for performance, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
See: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Here's a look at the 10 best cars, SUVs and trucks for every budget.

Toyota
Toyota

Small Car Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid

  • Price range: $21,550-$27,175

  • MPG: Overall 48/City 37/Highway 59

  • Standout features: Lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic high beams

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Toyota
Toyota

Subcompact SUV Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Cross

  • Price range: $23,060-$28,465

  • MPG: Overall 28/City 21/Highway 35

  • Standout features: Spacious interior, impressive roster of standard safety features, high predicted reliability

Pictured: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Subaru
Subaru

Small SUV Under $35,000: Subaru Forester

  • Price range: $26,395-$36,7955

  • MPG: Overall 28/City 20/Highway 38

  • Standout features: Top-of-the-line crash protection, spacious cabin and cargo area, high outward visibility, easy-to-use controls, impressive suite of safety features

Pictured: 2022 Subaru Forester

Ford
Ford

Compact Pickup Truck Under $35,000: Ford Maverick Hybrid

  • Price range: $22,595-$28,355

  • MPG: Overall 37/City 33/Highway 39

  • Standout features: Easy cabin access, simple controls, competent handling

Pictured: 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid

Bill Leigh Brewer / Toyota
Bill Leigh Brewer / Toyota

Midsized Sedan Under $35,000: Toyota Camry Hybrid

  • Price range: $26,220-$36,645

  • MPG: Overall 47/City 39/Highway 53

  • Standout features: Comfortable ride, responsive handling, accommodating seats, simple controls, excellent fuel economy, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan
Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

Electric Vehicle Under $35,000: Nissan Leaf

  • Price range: $28,040-$36,040

  • MPG: Overall 104/City 114/Highway 94

  • Standout features: Quiet cabin, good road visibility, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross-traffic warning (RCTW)

Hyundai
Hyundai

Two-Row SUV Under $45,000: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

  • Price range: $35,910-$41,570

  • MPG: Overall 30/City 23/Highway 37

  • Standout features: Roomy cabin, dependable performance, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW)

JAMES LIPMAN / Kia
JAMES LIPMAN / Kia

Midsized Three-Row SUV Under $45,000: Kia Telluride

  • Price range: $35,890-$52,985

  • MPG: Overall 21/City 14/Highway 30

  • Standout features: Expansive cabin, good outward visibility, attractive features, responsive engine, large infotainment screen

Lexus
Lexus

Luxury SUV Over $45,000: Lexus NX350 Hybrid

  • Price range: $41,955-$57,805

  • MPG: Overall 38/City 37/Highway 39

  • Standout features: Quick steering, upscale cabin, numerous standard safety features

Tesla
Tesla

Electric Vehicle Over $45,000: Tesla Model 3

  • Price range: $42,990-$53,990

  • MPG: Overall 130/City 136/Highway 123

  • Standout features: Sports car-like drive, more charging access than other EVs, minimalist interior

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Consumer Reports' Best Cars of the Year and is accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget

Recommended Stories