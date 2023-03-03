10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget

Tesla

A new car is a major investment, so you want to ensure you're putting your hard-earned money toward a vehicle that's worth the price. Consumer Reports identified the best of the best for 2023 by evaluating over 200 car models at different price points for performance, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

See: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Here's a look at the 10 best cars, SUVs and trucks for every budget.

Toyota

Small Car Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Price range: $21,550-$27,175

MPG: Overall 48/City 37/Highway 59

Standout features: Lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic high beams

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

Toyota

Subcompact SUV Under $25,000: Toyota Corolla Cross

Price range: $23,060-$28,465

MPG: Overall 28/City 21/Highway 35

Standout features: Spacious interior, impressive roster of standard safety features, high predicted reliability

Pictured: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

Subaru

Small SUV Under $35,000: Subaru Forester

Price range: $26,395-$36,7955

MPG: Overall 28/City 20/Highway 38

Standout features: Top-of-the-line crash protection, spacious cabin and cargo area, high outward visibility, easy-to-use controls, impressive suite of safety features

Pictured: 2022 Subaru Forester

Ford

Compact Pickup Truck Under $35,000: Ford Maverick Hybrid

Price range: $22,595-$28,355

MPG: Overall 37/City 33/Highway 39

Standout features: Easy cabin access, simple controls, competent handling

Pictured: 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid

Bill Leigh Brewer / Toyota

Midsized Sedan Under $35,000: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Price range: $26,220-$36,645

MPG: Overall 47/City 39/Highway 53

Standout features: Comfortable ride, responsive handling, accommodating seats, simple controls, excellent fuel economy, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), adaptive cruise control (ACC)

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

Electric Vehicle Under $35,000: Nissan Leaf

Price range: $28,040-$36,040

MPG: Overall 104/City 114/Highway 94

Standout features: Quiet cabin, good road visibility, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross-traffic warning (RCTW)

Story continues

Hyundai

Two-Row SUV Under $45,000: Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Price range: $35,910-$41,570

MPG: Overall 30/City 23/Highway 37

Standout features: Roomy cabin, dependable performance, lane keeping assistance (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW)

JAMES LIPMAN / Kia

Midsized Three-Row SUV Under $45,000: Kia Telluride

Price range: $35,890-$52,985

MPG: Overall 21/City 14/Highway 30

Standout features: Expansive cabin, good outward visibility, attractive features, responsive engine, large infotainment screen

Lexus

Luxury SUV Over $45,000: Lexus NX350 Hybrid

Price range: $41,955-$57,805

MPG: Overall 38/City 37/Highway 39

Standout features: Quick steering, upscale cabin, numerous standard safety features

Tesla

Electric Vehicle Over $45,000: Tesla Model 3

Price range: $42,990-$53,990

MPG: Overall 130/City 136/Highway 123

Standout features: Sports car-like drive, more charging access than other EVs, minimalist interior

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Consumer Reports' Best Cars of the Year and is accurate as of Feb. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Cars of 2023 for Every Budget