The 10 best cat accessories that will make their lives easier

Spoil your cat at little in 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Owning any pet requires a good amount of accessorizing, and cats are no exception. From the right treats to a litter box that won't end up making more work for you, there are plenty of things to consider when you're buying for your cat-friendly home.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Whether you're a brand new cat owner or you're looking to improve your cat's space, we have some of the best cat products you can get for your furry friend.

1. An adorable water fountain

Help your cat hydrate in style with this daisy-themed water fountain.

The Catit water fountain is a perfect addition to your feline-friendly space, with three different water flow options that maximize oxygenation, and three liters of water storage. You can buy the fountain in three different (adorable) colors; just make sure if you're using it with an extension cord that the connection is watertight and dust-proof.

$28 at Amazon

2. An automatic cat feeder

An automatic feeder can save you time, and keep your pet fed.

Keep your pet happy and fed on schedule with an automatic feeder. We tried out many different automatic feeders and the WOpet Wi-Fi enabled SmartFeeder came out on top thanks to its elegant design, scheduling capabilities, message-recording function and two-way camera.

$140 at Amazon

3. A self-cleaning litter box (for your own sake)

Invest in a self-cleaning litterbox.

Having a self-cleaning litter box can save you time and hassle—and, it's just nice. PetSafe makes our favorite self-cleaning litter box, with odor-control tech that we loved, and a quiet, scoop-free tray. Our reviewer noted that the box's design helps prevent litter from getting on your floors, and that there's even a health counter that keeps track of how often your cats use it.

$200 at Amazon

4. Fuzzy mice

Fuzzy mice for your furry friend.

If your cat loves to play, you can never have too many mouse toys. This three-pack of brightly colored fuzzy mice is just the right price to buy multiples of, especially if your cat toys wind up under the couch more often than not.

Story continues

$3 at CVS

5. Some tube treats for special occasions

Treat your cat to some treats.

Tube treats are great for coaxing your cat into sitting for brushing, hopping into cat carriers or simply for being adorable. These squeezable tube treats come highly rated by pet owners (over 10,000 gave them five stars) and the variety pack features a wide array of flavors. Prior to purchasing, we recommend checking out the ingredient list for the treats.

$14 at Walmart

6. The best cat litter we've tested

Get your cat's everyday essentials from Amazon.

It's not nearly as fun as tube treats or fuzzy mice, but cat litter is one of those items you can't really skip over when you have a cat. The Boxiecat all-natural, scent-free litter is the best litter we tried, thanks to its absorbency and easy-to-pour bag. it also doesn't kick up dust when you replace it, which was a huge perk for our reviewers.

$25 at Amazon

7. A cat cave, complete with mushrooms

There's nothing better than this cat cave complete with a shy ladybug.

There's pretty much nothing better than this felted cat cave, which comes with adorable felt mushrooms and a sweet little ladybug. Made with wool, this cat cave boasts over 4,300 five-star reviews on Etsy and is a perfect place for your feline friend to curl up in.

$62 at Etsy

8. A handy brush for all that fur

Keep your cat well-groomed with a self-cleaning brush.

If you have a cat with longer hair, you know the struggle of keeping them well-groomed and your house (relatively) hairball free. Having a cat brush on hand can help you take care of long-haired cats by giving them a quick brush out now and again. The best part? This brush comes with a cleaning button, so you can just press and discard the hair you collect.

$18 at Amazon

9. A simple litter box

Sometimes it's all about the essentials.

Keep your home clean and your cat happy with our favorite litter box we've tried. The Nature's Miracle High Shield box comes with extra-high walls to prevent spillage and has plenty of space for your cat.

$22 at Amazon

10. A towering cat tree

Treat your cat to a castle of their own.

A cat tree can be a bed, a jungle gym, a springboard—you name it. This multi-tier cat tree from Amazon comes with over 14,000 five-star reviews thanks to its sturdy construction and easy home assembly. Many customers mentioned that it was a great find for the price, given its height.

$40 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best cat accessories that will make their lives easier