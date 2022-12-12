15 best Christmas gift ideas for teachers 2022: glasses, mugs, learning tools and more

Here are our top 15 Christmas gift picks for teachers 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Being a teacher is one of the most important jobs in the world. Think of it—you're handing your child off to this person for eight hours a day, 180 days a year. When you do the math it gets you thinking: This gift better be good.

We consulted Leila Howland, a teacher, mom and writer, as well as a few other teacher friends to get ideas for the best gifts for teachers. And since most public school teachers aren't able to accept gifts of over $50, this list is as affordable as it is appreciative.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

From coffee mugs to thoughtful self-care box subscriptions, here are our favorite gift ideas for educators.

►Best Buy Green Monday deals: Save on Apple, LG, iRobot and more for the holidays

►Last-minute holiday shopping: The best Christmas gift cards from Amazon, Apple, Walmart and more

►December sales: Shop the best 100+ holiday sales at Amazon, Nordstrom, Lowe's and more

1. For the ultimate teacher gift: A gift card

Get your teacher the ultimate present with a handy gift card at Amazon.

That's right. We really could stand to pay teachers a whole lot more. Short of that, a gift card will show them how much you care and allow your teachers to use the money how they want. Grab a gift card from Starbucks, Best Buy, Whole Foods and so much more all at Amazon.

Buy at Amazon

2. For the teacher who's a bit tired: A box of craft coffees

Help your teachers stay alert with this Christmas gift from Bean Box.

They don't want another mug with a painting of an apple on it. What a teacher could use is a great cup of joe to go in that mug. Bean Box sources all of its coffee from roasters from the Pacific Northwest and takes enormous pride in the small-batch roasting process as well as the expertise of its roasters.

In this gift pack, they'll get four artisan coffees and four inspired chocolate bars that were selected for pairing.

Story continues

$39 at Bean Box

3. For the teacher who needs some pampering: A luxe gift box

Give your teacher a Luxe gift box that's already nicely wrapped ad packaged.

Know a teacher who's looking to spruce up their house? Give them this Luxe gift box that's chock-full of candles, mugs, coasters and more. Grab it right now on Amazon and make your teachers' day with this decorative gift.

$36 at Amazon

4. For the teacher who's always on the go: An insulated mug from Yeti

15 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Yeti tumbler

The Yeti Rambler Tumbler with Magslider Lid is the perfect gift for productive teachers who love their tea hot. Oftentimes, teachers get sidetracked with class duties while trying to enjoy their aromatic beverage. Luckily, having an insulated, no-spill tumbler will leave each sip feeling hot and tasting delicious for hours.

$35 at Yeti

5. For the teacher who loves coffee: This temperature-control mug

Help keep your teacher's coffee hot with this gift from Ember.

Does the teacher in your life take too long to finish their coffee and end up drinking it at room temperature—or worse—consume a cold last few sips? This Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug will keep your teacher's cup of joe hot throughout class time. One of our editors tried this mug out for herself and says it kept her coffee piping hot for hours. More than 6,000 reviewers rate it a full 4.5 stars, saying they can "actually finish their cup of coffee now."

$130 at Amazon

6. For the teacher who needs to decompress: A self-care gift box subscription

15 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Therabox Self Care Box

Being responsible for several students can become stressful. This Therabox Self Care Box may just be what the teacher needs. The box delivers right to their door and includes wellness products, happy activities, skincare products and more that benefit the body and mind.

$38 at Crate Joy

7. For the teacher who likes to have snacks handy: This mini fridge

15 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge

This convenient and compact Vintage Style Pink Mini Fridge is ideal for the teacher who likes to have snacks, lunch and easy-to-grab drinks handy while teaching. It has over 3,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and it's referred to as “cute and small” and able to “fit exactly what you need.” It can hold six drinks or small snacks, such as a few yogurts, hardboiled eggs and cheese sticks.

$45 at Amazon

8. For the teacher who is always grading papers: These handy pens

15 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens

Teacher responsibilities don't end when the bell rings—they still need to plan class lessons and grade students' papers. That is why you can't go wrong with these handy Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens. Plus, they're listed at an ideal, wallet-friendly price.

$7 at Amazon

9. For the teacher who needs help reading small letters: A pair of reading glasses

15 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses

If you've noticed the teacher in your life squinting while looking at papers, then they may need a pair of reading glasses. The Gaoye 5-Pack Reading Glasses have over 70,000 Amazon reviews and 4.5 stars, described by reviewers as feeling "lightweight" and being "crystal clear."

$15 at Amazon

10. For the teacher who loves to drink wine in their free time: A wine gift basket

15 best Christmas gifts for teachers 2022: 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set

If the teacher in your life loves wine, then getting them the 92 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set that comes straight from wine country may just be the best gift for them. This highly-rated gift box comes with several treats, such as pinot noir and chardonnay, cheese and crackers and some desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth.

$90 at Wine.com

11. For the teacher who is always looking for a sticky note: A personalized note cube

Get a personalized, unique gift for the teacher in your life at Personalization Mall.

Sticky notes have revolutionized the classroom, but sometimes they're so small that they can be easy to lose. This Christmas, get your teacher a personalized sticky note cube with a whopping 700 paper notes. The gift lets you customize the cube so that it can feature your teacher's name out of a crayon design.

$34 at Personalization Mall

12. For the congratulatory teacher: A colorful stamp set

Reward your favorite teacher this Christmas with a set of colorful stamps from Amazon.

If your teacher loves decorating your work with encouraging compliments, get them this colorful stamp set at Amazon. It comes with eight unique stamps with different colors and messages that are stored in a cute school bus-shaped container. And perhaps best of all, it's only $15.

$15 at Amazon

13. For the teachers waiting for a snow day: A storm glass weather predictor

Snag a glass storm weather predictor from Amazon this Christmas.

Snow globes are a classic gift for teachers when Christmas rolls around, but why not spice it up with a present that tries to predict the oncoming snow? Nab a storm glass weather predictor from Amazon right now and wow your teacher with a glass filled with transparent liquid that can change states based on the ambient temperature. It'll make for a perfect Christmas decoration during snow days or a nice addition to your teacher's desk layout.

$23 at Amazon

14. For the teachers who love comfort: A pair of Bombas compression socks

Grab a pair of compression socks from Bombas during its sitewide sale.

Teachers are usually on their feet all day, so a pair of comfy Bombas socks could do them a lot of good. Our experts love how supportive and comfortable Bombas are, and right now they're having a sitewide sale that takes 20% off your order when you use code SURPRISE20. With that discount, a single pair of men's or women's Bombas compression socks will not be above $40, which is also below the $50 cutoff for most teacher gifts allowed by public schools.

Shop at Bombas

15. For the teacher who loves hot cocoa: A Starbucks hot cocoa package

Get a Starbucks hot cocoa package right now from Target.

You can never have enough mugs, and now you can pair a Starbucks mug with a pack of hot cocoa mix. For just $14, show how much you appreciate your teacher this Christmas with this Starbucks package that's perfect for brewing a nice cup of hot cocoa on a cold winter day.

$14 at Target

What's an appropriate gift for a teacher?

Teachers do so much for our world, so it's only right that we reward them for it during a special time like Christmas. Although most public school teachers can't accept gifts worth more than $50, you can still get them something they can enjoy from our list of affordable presents. From mugs to socks, score your favorite teacher something they'll love this holiday season.

Holiday Gift Guides 2022

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 best Christmas gift ideas for teachers 2022