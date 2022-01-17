10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now

Usman Kabir
·8 min read

In this article, we discuss the 10 best clean energy penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now.

Renewables have been increasing their overall share in new power capacity expansion across the globe over the past few years. In 2022, this number is set to reach 90%, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Solar and wind are slated to lead this growth. The IEA estimates that solar PV development will reach 162 GW in 2022, up 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Global wind capacity additions are likely to outpace even solar growth. Biofuel and uranium production is also expected to rebound in 2022.

What To Expect From the Clean Energy Sector in 2022?

Market research firm Deloitte recently revealed that wind and solar capacity additions were around 13.8 GW in the first eight months of 2021, up around 28% year-on-year, despite supply chain issues that significantly affected the total output. Investments in green hydrogen and evolving supply chain strategies will be key trends that shape the industry in 2022. With an 85% decrease in cost in the past decade, solar PV development is also steadily making strides into the heart of urban and rural communities.

Richard Sansom, the head of research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, has highlighted that a record number of new solar and wind projects will come online in the US 2022 that will add 44 GW of solar and 27 GW of wind power, as well as 8GW of battery storage, to the national grid. Sansom believes that the momentum of the energy transition is building and the regulators and utilities are now increasingly turning their focus towards the assets that are likely to be left behind in this race.

US spending on upgrading and modernizing energy and water infrastructure will reach $63 billion in 2022, S&P Global estimates. The spending on utility renewables during the period will be around $14 billion. Investments in wastewater utilities are also likely to increase in 2022. Rising interest rates and inflation could affect the prices of utilities, leading to a mini-boom for the industry that has seen Return-on-Investment fall to the lowest levels in decades following the pandemic.

Investors eager to capitalize on these growth trends should consider investing in clean energy stocks. For those who cannot afford to invest in energy giants such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), among others, there are several options in the penny stock universe that offer a healthy growth potential at much cheaper prices.

Our Methodology

The companies that operate in the clean energy sector and are priced below $5 per share were selected for the list through a careful assessment of business fundamentals and analyst ratings to provide readers with some context for their investment choices.

Hedge fund sentiment was included as a classifier as well. The hedge fund sentiment around each stock was calculated using the data of 867 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey.

10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now
10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now

Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now

10. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) makes and sells systems that generate power by harnessing the energy of ocean waves. These systems are used to power remote offshore locations. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) is executing a long-term plan to commercialize this technology to a wider client base. In addition to power solutions, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) also provides real-time data communications and marine installation services for remote locations.

As part of a plan to grow the customer base, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) purchased 3Dent Technology, an offshore engineering and design firm, in early 2021. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) is headquartered in New Jersey.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) has failed to attract significant hedge fund interest in recent months even though it is working on innovative new tech. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, 1 hedge fund in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $74,000 in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT), the same as in the previous quarter worth $979,000.

Just like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) is one of the stocks on the radar of shrewd investors.

9. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is a metals and mining firm with significant interests in antimony, a metal used in the manufacture of semiconductors. These semiconductors are used to power solar systems, a leading clean energy source. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) stock has received increased interest from investors this year as interest in rare earths mining rises after weak China production numbers and increased global demand resulting from supply chain pressures.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) has used the mini-boom to stockpile a large pile of cash that the company uses to expand production. The stock has returned more than 215% to investors in the past two years and as the demand for battery metals rises, there is plenty of room for the share price of United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) to climb higher in the coming months.

Major hedge funds have been buying stakes in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) in the past few months. Among those being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based firm PEAK6 Capital Management is a leading shareholder in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) with 104,335 shares worth more than $95,000.

8. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a resources firm that is expanding in the rare earth business. These rare earths are used in clean technologies like solar panels and EV batteries. In August, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) announced that it had selected an industrial site in Indiana to serve as a commercial rare earth element purification and isolation facility for the company in the US. According to American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), the facility will be used to produce rare earth oxides, lithium and cobalt.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has also been working to recycle EV batteries. In October, the firm announced that it had achieved 99% purity from recycled batteries using a cost-effective solution to isolate end-metals, an important breakthrough for the emerging EV battery sector that has been hit with allegations that the batteries used to power electric vehicles are just as carbon-intensive as fossil fuel alternatives.

The innovative power American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has attracted hedge fund interest on Wall Street as well. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, 3 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $454,000 in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC).

7. Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) makes and sells electrical components for the clean energy industry. In September last year, Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced that it had received new tower orders from several wind turbine customers worth $12 million in the third quarter of 2021. With the new orders included, Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has sold off more than one-fourth of the optimal tower production capacity for 2022 before the year has even begun. Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has said it expects to new orders in the coming months as well.

Unlike expensive names like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), stocks like Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) give investors an option to invest in clean energy in budget.

In addition to clean energy, the industrial solutions and heavy fabrication business of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have also been helping the firm beat market estimates on earnings over the past few months. Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post close to $30 million in sales for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Hedge funds have been loading up on Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock as a new fiscal year begins. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, 9 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.4 million in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN).

6. Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 4

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is a smart materials and photonics firm. The company has been able to differentiate itself from peers in the marketplace by developing a low cost metamaterials production system. Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) has been expanding partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and making key acquisitions for growth in the past few months. In August, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) purchased Nanotech Security for more than C$90 million.

The high functional materials and nanocomposites that Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) markets are used for many clean energy applications like EVs, solar panels, and the fast-growing health-tech sector. The company is based in Canada and has a market cap of around $680 million.

Hedge funds have been investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) as well. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, 4 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $8.8 million in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT), compared to 5 in the preceding quarter worth $8.6 million.

In addition to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is one of the stocks attracting the attention of institutional investors.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • Is Koninklijke Philips (PHG) A Great Long-Term Investment?

    Fiduciary Management, an investment management firm, published its “International Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The FMI International portfolios gained approximately 3.9% (gross)/3.7% (net) on a currency-hedged basis and 3.4% (gross)/3.2% (net) currency unhedged in the December quarter, compared with an MSCI EAFE Index gain […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.

  • After Dutch antitrust order, Apple starts letting local dating apps use alternative payment options

    Another regulatory brick in the wall for Apple: The iPhone maker agreed this weekend to changes to its App Store in the Netherlands focused on dating apps, agreeing to allow local developers of dating apps to be able to offer non-Apple based payments (via Reuters). In December, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) found Apple in breach of national competition rules -- ordering it to adjust what it described as "unreasonable conditions" in the App Store that apply to dating app providers. Apple had been facing the threat of a financial penalty if it failed to make changes by the weekend.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: The Charles Schwab Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. CSX Corp., Schlumberger Ltd. and BOK Financial Corp

    The Charles Schwab Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. CSX Corp., Schlumberger Ltd. and BOK Financial Corp are highlighted in this analyst blog article.

  • U.S. FAA Clears Way for Some Jets to Fly Within 5G Airwaves

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators granted approvals that will allow some jetliners to operate within zones where new 5G wireless services are set to begin Wednesday, significantly reducing the potential impact on flight schedules. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DieChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With O

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Why Dogecoin Is Plummeting Today

    The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is sinking in Sunday's trading. The cryptocurrency was down 5.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 11:45 a.m. ET. With Bitcoin and Ethereum roughly flat over the previous day of trading and the broader cryptocurrency market looking uncharacteristically stable, Dogecoin's sell-off likely stems from investors taking profits after recent gains.

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th

    PFE, M, and ACN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 17, 2022

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Bitcoin's slump could be the start of a 'crypto winter' that sees prices crash, UBS says. Here are three reasons why.

    A deep and drawn-out crypto crash of the sort seen in 2018 is a growing possibility, analysts at investment bank UBS have warned.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).