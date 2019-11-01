10 Best College Values You May Have Overlooked, 2019

Getty Images





You've no doubt heard of the Ivy League schools, and you may know quite a bit about colleges and universities that are in your area. But with more than 4,000 institutions of higher learning from which to choose, it's smart to cast a wide net.

The following schools may not be on your radar, but If you're looking for a challenging educational environment at an affordable price, they're worth a look.

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology





Location: Socorro, N.M.

Rank: #299 (#44 in public colleges)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,471

Four-year grad. rate: 20%

Total annual cost: $31,908 out-of-state, $17,410 in-state

Avg. need-based aid: $6,059

Avg. graduating debt: $23,065

Nestled inside the Rio Grande River Valley just south of Albuquerque, this state school has much more to offer than its name may suggest. Though it was founded in the late 19th century as the "School of Mines" in a raucous boom town, the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology offers one of the country's strongest STEM-focused curriculums from an affordable public institution.

The school's proximity to the outdoors is a plus, too. Socorro is surrounded by nature reserves in all directions and is only a few hours from the iconic Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona--a nice plus if you happen to be interested in the school's geology program.

New College of Florida





Location: Sarasota, Fla.

Rank: #168 (#23 in public colleges)

Undergraduate enrollment: 835

Four-year grad. rate: 57%

Total annual cost: $40,408 out-of-state, $17,380 in-state

Avg. need-based aid: $9,932

Avg. graduating debt: $16,297

Is it fair to call something "new" 18 years after the fact? Either way, the sheen hasn't worn off of this hidden gem on Florida's Gulf Coast. The convoluted history of the New College of Florida--founded as a private, liberal arts school in 1960, scooped up by the University of South Florida in 1975, and finally spun off on its own as an autonomous, government-designated "Honors College" in 2001--doesn't detract from its unique appeal.

The NCF combines the advantages of a top-notch private liberal arts college with the affordability of a state-sponsored public university. The approximately 800 students can take advantage of a wide liberal arts class catalog while going sailing, kayaking or scuba diving--after studying, of course.

Grinnell College





Location: Grinnell, Iowa

Rank: #21 (#14 in liberal arts)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,712

Four-year grad. rate: 84%

Total annual cost: $68,546

Avg. need-based aid: $41,344

Avg. graduating debt: $19,392

Originally founded as the "Iowa College" in 1848 with starting tuition of $24 (just two years after Iowa was granted statehood), Grinnell College has made its name on the Midwestern prairie as a top-tier private school, ranking number 14 on our list of best value liberal arts colleges.

Grinnell distinguishes itself with affordable tuition and a challenging course catalog, along with small classes. More than 84% of undergrads score above a 30 on the ACT, and Grinnell is one of the country's top producers of Fulbright Scholars. Famous alumni include Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani, Paul McCulley, a partner at Pimco, and Robert Noyce, co-founder of Intel.

Dickinson College





Location: Carlisle, Pa.

Rank: #58 (#32 in liberal arts)

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,382

Four-year grad. rate: 80%

Total annual cost: $69,569

Avg. need-based aid: $39,595

Avg. graduating debt: $25,881

Founded in 1783 by one of the signatories of the Declaration of Independence, Dickinson College claims to be the first college chartered after the Treaty of Paris was signed and ended the American Revolution--in other words, the first college founded in the newly minted United States.

Today, Dickinson ranks number 32 on our list of best liberal arts colleges, thanks to a bright student body (more than 80% of students scored above 600 on the math and reading SATs) and generous financial aid. Plus, Dickinson retains 90% of its freshmen, and 80% graduate in just four years.

Besides its well-rounded course catalog and historic campus, the college is also known for its high-profile partnerships with other schools, including a law school affiliation with Penn State and a joint master's program with Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.