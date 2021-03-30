In this article we will take a look at the 10 best commodity stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the commodities market and its outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for commodity stocks and go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Buy Now.

Commodity prices are booming as the world slowly begins to come back to normal following mass rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines. S&P GSCI commodities index is up 15% year to date, and 83.38% over the last 12 months. In February, copper prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.

In December 2020, Martin Roberge, managing director of North American portfolio strategy at Canaccord Genuity, said in an interview that commodities will beat stocks and bonds as an asset class. Here's what the analyst said:

"Commodities will beat, as an asset class will beat stocks, and bonds. If investors follow the following themes, non-US over US stocks, small over large, cyclical stocks over defensive stocks, we believe that they will do probably more than the 5-7% returns that we expect for the large cap indexes. If you look at the consumption of goods, it has been so strong in Q2 and Q3 this year, that we are going to go through a major inventory restocking cycle around the world. Obviously, this is positive for commodities. For cyclicality or the commodity stocks, we've got some here in Canada but those are kind of small mid-cap stocks so you have to go to probably elsewhere, in emerging markets and some in Australia, and some in the US as well, especially when it comes to energy. I think you need to diversify across regions when it comes to the cyclicality of your portfolio."

Similarly, Goldman Sachs' Head of Global Commodity Research, Jeff Currie said in an interview with CNBC non-energy commodities are ripe for further bull runs.

"Coffee, cocoa, and iron ore are the only commodities that are not in a deficit right now, and that's really rare. Given where we are in the current cycle. We were in a trough of a recession 6 months ago, yet we have every single market in a deficit but the exception of those three that I just rattled off, which underscores the structural under investment in supply that we have. Demand across most of these markets is tepid even in oil, which underscores, supply is really the driving source here. When you look at the non-energy commodities, you want to be among them right now today, particularly the investment goods like copper and the rest of them because they have very strong demand that's being driven by a lot of these policies directed at infrastructure projects. In contrast, when you look at oil, the demand is still weak, which means it will probably trade sideways until you whittle down that inventory overhang. Right now there's about 800 million barrels of excess inventory that needs to be worked through. Sometime like the second quarter of next year which is when you can tactically start to see real upside in oil. Our target going into the second half of next year is $65 a barrel, which is really far from here. I do want to emphasize, don't get too excited yet because you still have that 800 million barrels that you need to work through."

With this context and industry outlook in mind, let’s start our list of 10 best commodity stocks to buy now.

10. Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6

Canada-based Denison ranks 10th in the list of 10 best commodity stocks to buy now. The company is primarily involved in uranium exploration with main assets in northern Saskatchewan including McClean Lake mine and the Midwest Uranium Project. The stock jumped earlier in March after reports that the stock would be added to Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite index beginning March 22.

With a $6.2 million stake in DNN, Falcon Edge Capital owns 9.6 million shares of the company as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Our database shows that 6 hedge funds held stakes in DNN as of the end of the fourth quarter.

9. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Energy Fuels is a major uranium producer. The company’s FY’20 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beat the Street forecasts by $0.02. Last year, the company said it was foraying into the rare earth element business. The company owns uranium-bearing monazite sands at its White Mesa Mill. The stock has gained an impressive 350% over the last 12 months.

A total of 8 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Energy Fuels at the end of 2020.

8. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

SQM is one of the biggest producers of lithium, an in-demand commodity amid the rise of EVs and energy storage solutions worldwide. The company has production facilities in the Atacama Desert, Chile. The stock has gained 130% over the last 12 months. The company recently said it plans to announce a project that would double its lithium hydroxide production — to 60K per year tons from 30K. The company posted upbeat Q4 results as its lithium sales volumes jumped 50% as compared to the previous quarter.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Citadel Investment Group owns 1.1 million shares of SQM worth $55.3 million. SQM accounts for 0.01% of Citadel's total portfolio.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Illinois-based Coeur Mining ranks 7th in our list of 10 best commodity stocks to buy now. The company mines and explores key commodities including gold, silver, lead and zinc in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company reported upbeat reserves at the end of 2020. Gold reserves of Coeur stand at about 3.12 million ounces, up 22% on a year-over-year basis, while silver reserves jumped 42% to about 260 million ounces. The stock is up 173% over the last 12 months.

The company is also getting the attention of the smart money, as 17 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 15 funds a quarter earlier.

6. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

SSR Mining ranks 6th in the list of 10 best commodity stocks to buy now. The Canadian company explores gold, silver, zinc and tin, with the ownership of the largest silver mine in Argentina. The company saw better results in the fourth quarter amid higher gold and silver prices and lower costs. The stock is up 22% over the last 12 months.

Our database shows that 18 hedge funds held stakes in SSRM as of the end of the fourth quarter.

