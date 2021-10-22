The 10 Best Crib Mattresses for Babies and Toddlers

best crib mattresses

Avocado

Editor's Choice

parents - 299.99 Available at Amazon

Best Rated

parents - 79.99 Available at Amazon

Best Innerspring

parents - 94.99 Available at Amazon

Best Organic

parents - 289 Available at Amazon

Best Eco-Friendly

parents - 279 Available at Avocado

Best Portable

parents - 69.92 Available at Amazon

Best Memory Foam

parents - 94.99 Available at Amazon

Best for Mini Cribs

parents - 59.99 Available at Amazon

Best Affordable

parents - 47.37 Available at Amazon

Best Splurge

parents - 1249 Available at Avocado

Sleeping safely and comfortably is important for everyone but even more so for babies, considering the majority of their first few months are spent snoozing in your arms and their cribs. According to the National Sleep Foundation, newborns up to 3-month-olds need between 14 and 17 hours of sleep a day—sounds like a dream, doesn't it?

We've rounded up the best crib mattresses to ensure little ones are in good hands when they aren't (literally) in yours. These baby beds are functional for both babies and toddlers, feature firm surfaces, and fit standard full-size and mini cribs.

The Best Crib Mattresses 2021

What To Look For in a Crib Mattress

Shopping for baby essentials requires a lot more research than your personal purchases. Below, we've highlighted important factors to consider when buying the best crib mattress for your bundle of joy.

Size

Standard full-size crib mattresses should be at least 27.25 inches wide by 51.25 inches long and less than 6 inches thick, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The average size of mini crib mattresses is 24 inches wide by 38 inches long.

Fit

The CPSC suggests using your fingers as a guide to know whether or not your mattress is a safe fit. If the gap between the mattress and the crib frame is wider than two fingers, the space is not safe for your baby. Large gaps increase the risk of injury and suffocation.

Firmness

While adults have preferences for mattress firmness, there's no other option than extremely firm for infants. This is because soft surfaces increase the risk of SIDS due to the possibility of plush bedding conforming to their small heads. It's also important to note that babies should always sleep on their backs, as opposed to their stomachs or side, and shouldn't have anything in their cribs besides a tight fitted sheet.

Room to Grow

It's no secret that kids grow out of things quickly. To avoid buying a new mattress once your baby turns 1, choose a crib mattress that is reversible, with one firm side and one soft side. Toddlers can sleep safely on mattresses that provide a balance of comfort and support.

Certifications

Many crib mattresses have a GreenGuard Gold Certification, but what does that mean? This seal ensures the product has been tested for toxins and confirmed that it contains little to no chemical emissions. Another certification is the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), which verifies that the product contains a minimum of 70 percent organic fibers. Lastly, the CertiPUR-US seal means the product contains flexible polyurethane foam that has been tested and certified to ensure it's safe.

Whether you prefer organic materials or an affordable option, there's a baby bed perfect for your little one. Keep scrolling to shop the best crib mattresses on the market.

Editor's Choice: Newton Baby Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified

Julia Dennison, Parents digital content director, recommends Newton's Baby Crib Mattress because of its breathable and washable design. Not only does the removable mattress cover make for easy cleanup, but the interior can also be washed in the bathtub when messier accidents occur. The interior of the mattress is made up of 90 percent air and 10 percent food-grade polymer, which enable babies to breathe easier and stay cooler throughout the night.

Along with Dennison's seal of approval, thousands of parents also give this baby bed five stars, saying "this product is VASTLY superior to anything you are going to see" and that "every single parent should have this mattress." Several reviewers admit that the Newton crib mattress is fairly expensive but confirm that it's worth every penny thanks to its safety benefits.

best crib mattresses

Best Rated: Graco Premium Foam Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified and CertiPUR-US Certified

With 65 years of experience, Graco makes baby products you can trust. Although strollers and car seats are some of the company's most popular items, Graco's Crib and Toddler Mattress earns tons of praise from shoppers (it currently has over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon). The baby bed has even won numerous awards, including the 2021 National Parenting Product Award. What makes it so special? It has a breathable foam core that offers the perfect amount of firmness to keep babies safe yet comfortable, leading to longer nights of sleep. The cover is water resistant and unzips for a deep clean in your washing machine.

"My son is 6 months old, and we've been preparing to transition him to his new room and crib. Since birth, he has been sleeping in his bassinet or playpen and normally he would sleep 3–4 hours at a time," one reviewer said. "Amazingly, after getting this mattress he slept a full seven hours the first night. After two weeks, he now sleeps eight to 10 hours a night. There is no question in my mind that it's this mattress that helped. So thank you, Graco, for an amazing product and giving us some hours back of sleep."

best crib mattresses

Best Innerspring: Sealy Flex Cool Two-Stage Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified

This Sealy crib mattress features more than 200 coils that have been tested for optimal firmness. Thanks to these steel coils, the surface keeps your baby's weight evenly distributed, ensuring it won't sag in the middle. When your child turns 1, you can flip the firm side of the crib mattress to the softer (yet still supportive) side. The baby bed has a washable cotton cover and waterproof lining to stop liquids from reaching the core.

Amazon reviewers give the Sealy crib mattress a 4.8-star rating, emphasizing its support and reversible design. "This is a great crib mattress! Especially good for an active toddler that likes to jump," one shopper wrote. "Didn't realize how bad her first mattress was until we got this one. Fits well in the crib without gaps."

best crib mattresses

Best Organic: Naturepedic Organic Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified and Global Organic Textile Standard

Not only is Naturepedic's crib mattress made of certified organic cotton, but it's handmade in a facility that only produces organic products. The chemical-free bed features a waterproof surface that blocks liquids, edge support to prevent gaps, and Wavesupport Technology in its core for extra strength and support. One side of this organic crib mattress is designed for infants, while the other is suitable for toddlers.

Reviewers praise the fact that it doesn't have a chemical smell when you first take it out of the box. "This mattress is awesome," one shopper wrote. "And it came with NO new/chemical smell, so baby could sleep on it as soon as I got it set up in the crib! Totally worth the expense!"

best crib mattresses

Best Eco-Friendly: Avocado Organic Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified and Global Organic Textile Standard

Using a farm-to-mattress concept, Avocado sources its organic materials from sustainable farms and then produces the crib mattresses in its own organic-certified facilities. This non-toxic crib mattress checks all the boxes: It's GreenGuard Gold Certified and GOTS certified, has two sides to grow with your child, and provides a firm surface. The only downside is that it doesn't come with a waterproof cover, but you can add this organic crib mattress protector to your order for an additional $59.

"We had previously used a non-toxic mattress from another company; however, the difference in sturdiness between our old mattress and the Avocado Green one is profound," one reviewer wrote on the company's website. "It weighed substantially more and clearly provides ample ergonomic support, which I appreciate as she is a big, healthy girl, and we plan to use her crib mattress for the next year."

best crib mattresses

Best Portable: Hiccapop Play Yard Crib Mattress Pad

Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified

Need a crib mattress for a baby play yard? Hiccapop's crib mattress pad is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller for portable crib mattresses with a 4.9-star rating from over 16,000 reviewers. The measurements are ‎38 by 26 by 3.25 inches, which fits almost every standard-sized play yard. The portable crib mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam and provides both a firm and a soft side. For a quick wash and dry cycle, its cozy cover zips right off. Best of all, the mattress only weighs 5 pounds so you can easily take it on trips or simply from room to room.

"I am a first-time mom, so I was a little nervous about purchasing this for our 5-month-old (16 pounds). … I wanted to try it out before we went on vacation, and I am SO GLAD we purchased this," one shopper wrote. "Not only is it super comfy for her, but when she rolls onto her tummy, she can still push her head and upper body up. She doesn't sink into the mattress to the point where I am even remotely concerned for her safety. This is definitely a win for baby and me!"

best crib mattresses

Best Memory Foam: Milliard Memory Foam Crib Mattress

Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified

This memory foam crib mattress has a firm core surrounded by soft memory foam that's designed to stay supportive for many years. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this baby bed because of its machine washable cover, snug fit, and noticeable difference in comfort compared to other baby beds.

Many reviewers claim the memory foam crib mattress has improved how long their baby stays asleep. "We've had this mattress for a few weeks now and have seen a dramatic change in our baby's sleeping pattern," one reviewer said. "Before we got this mattress, we had 15 wakeups (not all required us to tend to him as he would fall back asleep), and now we sometimes have seven throughout the night. I reviewed and looked over many mattresses for him; for the price of this mattress, it's worth the money in many ways."

best crib mattresses

Best for Mini Cribs: Serta SleepTrue Mini Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified

Have a mini crib? There are plenty of mini crib mattresses available to fit a smaller frame, like this top-rated option by Serta. It has a waterproof cover, recycled fiber core, and works well with most mini and portable cribs with its dimensions of 38 by 24 by 4 inches. A plus side of mini crib mattresses is that they are lighter (this one is only 4 pounds), which enables you to take them on vacation and change the sheets with ease. Several reviewers claim it fits perfectly in mini cribs from brands like Delta Children, Carter's by DaVinci, and Dream On Me.

"We just received our mattress, and it fits perfectly into our Delta Mini Crib," one reviewer said. "What I love most is that the mattress is a solid 4 inches—we received a free mattress with the crib, and it was very thin and wasn't what we were looking for our newborn. This mattress is super firm and what we were looking for! Also, we love that the mattress is made from recycled bottles (yay for being eco-friendly)."

best crib mattresses

Best Affordable: Dream On Me Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified

If you're searching for the best crib mattress with a wallet-friendly price, this Dream On Me innerspring baby bed costs about $50 and offers everything you need to provide a safe sleeping spot for your baby. It has 80 steel coils to create a firm foundation that doesn't sink as well as a plush foam surface for infants to rest their heads on comfortably. Note: Dream On Me recommends flipping and rotating the mattress every two to three months for optimal performance.

"This mattress is perfect for what we need," one shopper wrote. " It's easy to clean, which is probably one of the more important functions it should do, and the baby is happy, which is the MOST important because if he doesn't sleep neither do we. I would say it's a good product, especially for the price."

best crib mattresses

Best Splurge: Avocado Luxury Organic Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified and Global Organic Textile Standard

This luxurious organic crib mattress might be on the pricier side, but it has a lot of incredible features you won't find in other models. The unique design combines the best of foam and innerspring crib mattresses with 170 innersprings wrapped in organic cotton, organic wool and flax pads, organic latex on the edges, and an organic latex foam core. Plus, these natural materials even help keep your child's sleeping temperature from getting too warm. Because it has two sides to support your little one as they grow, it makes more sense to buy one quality mattress than multiple cheap ones. Bonus: This crib mattress has a 25-year warranty and free shipping.