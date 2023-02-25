10 best deals on items you need for spring break 2023—swimsuits, suitcases, sunscreen and more

Pack smart and save big with these spring break deals at Amazon, Aerie, Allbirds and so much more.

If you've already splurged on flights and hotels for spring break 2023, you're probably looking to save on all the essentials you need to ensure your trip goes off without a hitch. Whether you're jetting off to Las Vegas, Orlando or Miami, we've rounded up all the best deals on items you'll want to pack at Amazon, Aerie and Allbirds.

Keep your cash in your pocket (or put it towards a fun excursion) when you score price cuts on all the packing must-haves you need this spring break. From swimsuits and sunscreen for beach days to suitcases and packing cubes to keep you organized on the go, we found ways to save on it all.

Deals on items you need for spring break 2023

A stylish swimsuit for beach days and beyond Durable sneakers that can take on any hike The suitcase of our dreams This fanny pack that will keep you organized on the go Spring break excursions you can book on a budget Packing cubes to keep your suitcase tidy A phone holder that will make your spring break roadtrip a breeze This portable charger to keep your devices powered up A hat that is equal parts pretty and protective Water-resistant sunscreen for fun in the sun

1. A stylish swimsuit for beach days and beyond

Head to Aerie to find the bathing suit of your dreams just in time for spring break 2023.

Whether your spring break plans entail lounging on the beach or kayaking through mangroves, you'll definitely need to pack a cute and comfy swimsuit. For that, Aerie has incredible deals on its collection of one-pieces, bikinis and bathing suit accessories. Swimsuits are among our favorite products at Aerie and right now you can shop the brand's size-inclusive bathing suits and save up to 30% while supplies last.

Shop Aerie swimsuits

2. Durable sneakers that can take on any hike

Perfect for spring break hikes and bike rides, you can get these Allbirds sneakers for a steal right now.

Take on bike rides, hikes and more on your spring break adventure with a sustainable, stylish and sturdy pair of Allbirds sneakers. Right now, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are ringing up for as much as 40% off, plus you can use coupon code ALLSOCKS2 at checkout to score a free pair of socks with orders of $48 or more through Sunday, February 26. In testing we found Allbirds sneakers to be lightweight, supportive and super comfy.

Shop Allbirds shoes

3. The suitcase of our dreams

Pack all your spring break essentials with the help of our favorite suitcase.

Perfect for your spring break getaway, the Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-inch expandable spinner is the best checked luggage we've ever tested and it's on sale now at Amazon. Ringing up at 15% off, the Reviewed-approved bag will cost you $399.49 and will easily fit all your travel essentials. In testing we loved that the spinner could hold tons of clothes and was easy to navigate through busy train stations and airports. We were especially thrilled that it was reasonably affordable and had a premium build quality.

$399.49 at Amazon

4. This fanny pack that will keep you organized on the go

Keep your travel essentials close this spring break and save on this fanny pack right now at Amazon.

We love a good fanny pack when we're traveling. Perfect for keeping your essentials close and your hands free, you can snag the Amazon customer-favorite Aikendo fanny pack for as little as $13.99 today—a 26% markdown from the full $18.99 list price. The large-capacity fanny pack features plenty of pockets, smooth zippers and a convenient adjustable strap so you can wear it on your waist, on your shoulder or across your chest.

From $13.99 at Amazon

5. Spring break excursions you can book on a budget

Book your spring break activities now and save with our exclusive Tripadvisor coupon code.

Already have your flight and hotel booked for spring break? Time to start thinking about what excursions you want to do while on vacation! Luckily, you can book activities in advance and save big thanks to our exclusive Tripadvisor coupon code. Whether you want to go for a boat ride, take a cooking class or go horseback riding, you can save 8% on Tripadvisor experiences with our coupon code REV8.

Save on Tripadvisor experiences

6. Packing cubes to keep your suitcase tidy

Keep your suitcase organized with packing cubes on sale ahead of spring break 2023 at Away.

Don't get stuck paying extra fees for oversized baggage. Instead, make the most out of the suitcase space you already have by picking up some top-tier packing cubes. Right now you can snag Away's F.A.R. organizational cubes for as little as $21 for the small size or just $31 for the extra-large size—a savings of $9 to $14. Perfect for maximizing space in your suitcase, the cubes are designed to pack flat and keep your clothes, shoes, beauty products and more organized. Away makes some of the best packing cubes we've ever tested, so we're sure these pouches will please.

From $21 at Away

7. A phone holder that will make your spring break road trip a breeze

Road trippers will love this phone mount from Beam Electronics, and it's on sale now ahead of spring break.

Hitting the road instead of the air this spring break? The Beam Electronics car phone holder is a game changer for lengthy road trips. The top-rated phone mount features easily-adjustable cushioned jaws and holds phones as large as 3.7-inches wide. While we weren't completely sold on the phone holder in testing, it's low price makes it a win. Usually priced at $29.99, you can get the air vent mount for just $12.99 today, an impressive 57% markdown.

$12.99 at Amazon

8. This portable charger to keep your devices powered up

Keep your gadgets charged this spring break with these portable chargers from Miady.

There's nothing worse than traveling with a dead phone battery. Avoid any spring break travel hiccups by keeping your phone and other smart devices powered up with the help of the Miady 2-pack dual USB portable charger, down from $27.99 to just $21.99 at Amazon. The customer-favorite backup charger works with iPhone and Galaxy smartphones and can help you avoid the risks of using a public phone charger while traveling.

From $21.99 at Amazon

9. A hat that is equal parts pretty and protective

Going somewhere warm for spring break? Pick up this budget-friendly sun hat now at Amazon.

When it comes to protecting our hair and skin from the sun's powerful rays, we don't mess around. Avoid any unwanted sunburns or damaged locks this spring break by picking up the Solaris wide brim sun hat, down from $19.99 to as little as $9.99 at Amazon. We rated the hat as something you must pack if you're traveling somewhere tropical for spring break—it has UPF 50+ sun protection and a full-coverage 3.15-inch brim.

From $9.99 at Amazon

10. Water-resistant sunscreen for fun in the sun

This sunscreen works to protect your skin and the ocean and it's on sale at Amazon now.

Everyone always forgets to pack sunscreen, but this spring break you can be prepared and save with incredible deals on sunscreen at Amazon. The Australian Gold Botanical sunscreen is a spring break essential. The SPF 30 mineral lotion is not only water resistant, it's also reef-safe, so you can apply liberally and feel good about protecting your skin and the planet. Usually priced at $15.99, you can get the 5-ounce bottle for just $5.69 today thanks to a 53% markdown and an additional $1.90 price cut when you click the on-page coupon.

$5.69 at Amazon

