10 best deals on items you need for summer vacation 2023—swimsuits, suitcases, sunscreen and more

Pack smart this summer and save big with these deals at Amazon, Aerie, Allbirds and so much more.

The school year is winding down and the weather is getting warmer, meaning summer vacation 2023 is almost here. If you already have a destination in mind or are still planning your perfect summer getaway, check out these amazing deals on items you'll want to pack at Amazon, Aerie and more.

Shop the best deals at Amazon

Keep your cash in your pocket (or put it towards a fun excursion) when you score price cuts on all the packing must-haves you need this summer. From swimsuits and sunscreen for beach days to suitcases and packing cubes to keep you organized on the go, we found ways to save on it all.

Deals on items you need for summer vacation 2023

A stylish swimsuit for beach days and beyond Durable sneakers that can take on any hike The suitcase of our dreams This fanny pack that will keep you organized on the go Summer excursions you can book on a budget Packing cubes to keep your suitcase tidy A phone holder that will make your summer road trip a breeze This portable charger to keep your devices powered up A hat that is equal parts pretty and protective Water-resistant sunscreen for fun in the sun

1. A stylish swimsuit for beach days and beyond

Head to Aerie to find the bathing suit of your dreams just in time for summer vacation 2023.

Whether your summer plans entail lounging on the beach or kayaking through mangroves, you'll definitely need to pack a cute and comfy swimsuit. For that, Aerie has incredible deals on its collection of one-pieces, bikinis and bathing suit accessories. Swimsuits are among our favorite products at Aerie and right now you can shop the brand's size-inclusive bathing suits and save up to 40% while supplies last.

Shop Aerie swimsuits

2. Durable sneakers that can take on any hike

Perfect for hikes and bike rides, you can get these Allbirds sneakers for a steal right now.

Take on bike rides, hikes and more on your summer adventure with a sustainable, stylish and sturdy pair of Allbirds sneakers. Right now, select Allbirds shoes for men and women are ringing up for as much as 40% off with free shipping included. In testing we found Allbirds sneakers to be lightweight, supportive and super comfy.

Shop Allbirds shoes

3. The suitcase of our dreams

Pack all your summer vacation essentials with the help of our favorite suitcase.

Perfect for your summer getaway, the Travelpro Platinum Elite 29-inch expandable spinner is the best checked luggage we've ever tested and it's on sale now at Amazon. Ringing up at 15% off, the Reviewed-approved bag will cost you $399.49 and will easily fit all your travel essentials. In testing we loved that the spinner could hold tons of clothes and was easy to navigate through busy train stations and airports. We were especially thrilled that it was reasonably affordable and had a premium build quality.

$399.49 at Amazon (Save $70.50)

4. This fanny pack that will keep you organized on the go

Keep your travel essentials close this summer and save on this fanny pack right now at Amazon.

We love a good fanny pack when we're traveling. Perfect for keeping your essentials close and your hands free, you can snag the Amazon customer-favorite Aikendo fanny pack for as little as $13.99 today—a 26% markdown from the full $18.99 list price. The large-capacity fanny pack features plenty of pockets, smooth zippers and a convenient adjustable strap so you can wear it on your waist, on your shoulder or across your chest.

From $13.99 at Amazon (Save $2 to $5)

5. Summer excursions you can book on a budget

Book your summer vacation activities now and save with our exclusive Tripadvisor coupon code.

Already have your flight and hotel booked for your summer getaway? Time to start thinking about what excursions you want to do while on vacation! Luckily, you can book activities in advance and save big thanks to our exclusive Tripadvisor coupon code. Whether you want to go for a boat ride, take a cooking class or go horseback riding, you can save 8% on Tripadvisor experiences with our coupon code REV8.

Save on Tripadvisor experiences

6. Packing cubes to keep your suitcase tidy

Get packed and prepared for your summer vacation with help from Bagail.

Don't get stuck paying extra fees for oversized baggage. Instead, make the most out of the suitcase space you already have by picking up some top-tier packing cubes. Right now you can score Bagail's set of eight packing cubes at Amazon that'll help you perfectly arrange and organize your travel accessories. The nylon bags are water-repellent and versatile, and in the eight-pack you'll receive a drawstring bag, a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag and so much more for just $21.24—a savings of $3.75 when you apply Amazon's on-page coupon.

$21.24 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $3.75)

7. A phone holder that will make your summer road trip a breeze

Summer road trippers will love this phone mount from Beam Electronics.

Hitting the road this summer? The Beam Electronics car phone holder is a game changer for lengthy road trips. The top-rated phone mount features easily-adjustable cushioned jaws and holds phones as large as 3.7-inches wide. While we weren't completely sold on the phone holder in testing, it's low price makes it a win. Usually priced at $29.99, you can get the air vent mount for just $12.99 today, an impressive 57% markdown.

$12.99 at Amazon (Save $17)

8. This portable charger to keep your devices powered up

Keep your gadgets charged this summer with these portable chargers from Miady.

There's nothing worse than traveling with a dead phone battery. Avoid any summer travel hiccups by keeping your phone and other smart devices powered up with the help of the Miady 2-pack dual USB portable charger, down from $27.99 to just $19.99 at Amazon. The customer-favorite backup charger works with iPhone and Galaxy smartphones and can help you avoid the risks of using a public phone charger while traveling.

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $8)

9. A hat that is equal parts pretty and protective

Pick up this budget-friendly sun hat at Amazon to shield yourself from the summer rays.

When it comes to protecting our hair and skin from the sun's powerful rays, we don't mess around. Avoid any unwanted sunburns or damaged locks on your summer vacation by picking up the Solaris wide brim sun hat, down from $19.99 to as little as $9.99 at Amazon. We rated the hat as something you must pack if you're traveling somewhere tropical—it has UPF 50+ sun protection and a full-coverage 3.15-inch brim.

From $9.99 at Amazon (Save $4 to $10)

10. Water-resistant sunscreen for fun in the sun

This sunscreen works to protect your skin and the ocean and it's on sale at Amazon now.

Everyone always forgets to pack sunscreen, but this summer you can be ready and save with incredible deals on sunscreen at Amazon. The Australian Gold Botanical sunscreen is a summer vacation packing essential. The SPF 30 mineral lotion is not only water resistant, it's also reef-safe, so you can apply liberally and feel good about protecting your skin and the planet. Usually priced at $15.99, you can get the 5-ounce bottle for just $8.99 today thanks to a 44% markdown.

$8.99 at Amazon (Save $7)

