The 10 best deals and sales on home decor, furniture, and cookware

Shayna Murphy, Reviewed
·8 min read
This Thursday, save on live plants, Anthropologie sale items, meat thermometers, and more online.
This Thursday, save on live plants, Anthropologie sale items, meat thermometers, and more online.

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Rest and relaxation always starts at home, and one of the best ways to make it a better spot to unwind in is to make it more welcoming. With fall basically here, it's a great time to stock up on comforters, throw blankets, and other cozy decor items that'll keep you warm as temperatures start to dip. Whether you're looking to add more or give your home a good refresh, there are tons of retailers offering great deals right now.Here are the 10 best deals and sales you can shop right now.

1. Get huge savings at Amazon

Save at Amazon on home goods every day.
Save at Amazon on home goods every day.

We cover the best deals happening on Amazon every day, so we always know what the best ways to save money are across the site. But when it comes to home and decor goods, these Amazon deals definitely caught our eye (even if they didn't make our top five picks of the day list). Here are our picks for the best stuff:

2. Score an additional 20% off sale items at Anthropologie

Right now, you can save an extra 40% on sale home goods and an extra 25% off sale furniture at Anthro.
Right now, you can save an extra 40% on sale home goods and an extra 25% off sale furniture at Anthro.

Sometimes it seems like Anthropologie is just one of those stores that seems impossibly expensive and thus not feasible to shop at regularly. But if you wait until a good sale happens—like the one happening now, where you can take an additional 40% off home sale items and an extra 25% off sale furniture—you can really find some hidden gems, like the Keegan Dinner Plates, Set of 4 ($14.97), the Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Wool Camille Pillow ($47.97), and the Velvet Elowen Armchair ($224.96), plus so much more. You can also get 20% off select mirrors, lighting, and storage.

3. Get an exclusive deal at Buffy

Bundle up with a good deal on these Buffy comforters.
Bundle up with a good deal on these Buffy comforters.

If you jumped on any of the massive Labor Day sales happening on mattresses earlier this month, then chances are you're still basking in the comfort of a brand new bed. Well, you can make your bed even more comfortable by grabbing one of the best comforters we've ever tested at Buffy. Soft, eco-friendly, and super popular right now, you can get $15 off a Breeze or Cloud comforter in any size with the exclusive code REVIEWED. You can still get a free 7-day trial on any of Buffy's comforters too, so it's a win-win on the deal side.

4. Get free pillows with your purchase at Casper

Bonus: The Casper Wave promises to keep hot sleepers cool.
Bonus: The Casper Wave promises to keep hot sleepers cool.

Getting a new mattress is fun as it is—getting an extra gift with your purchase is even better. From now through Thursday, September 19, you can get two standard pillows with any Core mattress or two Down pillows with any Wave with the code PLUSTWO.

5. Save up to $220 off at Dyson

Dyson V11 Torque Vacuum
Dyson V11 Torque Vacuum

When you finally upgrade to a Dyson, you'll realize what all the fuss was about after all. But just because Dyson's are known for being fancy (and costly) doesn't mean you can't still score a deal or two on them. If you shop directly a Dyson right now, you can get up to $220 off a ton of popular vacuums and gadgets including the Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin vacuum, the Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan, and more. There are also several cordless vacuums on this list as well as air purifiers for your home.

6. Get up to 40% off bath and kitchen essentials at Home Depot

You can still shop Labor Day deals at Home Depot right now.
You can still shop Labor Day deals at Home Depot right now.

Want to upgrade your bathroom and kitchen? You can save up to 40% off at Home Depot on essentials, plus you can snag suitcases this week for nearly 75% off their usual price.

7. Snag up to 75% off at Shutterfly

A picture can say a thousand words, but if the print quality is poor to start with, there's no telling what might get lost in translation as a result. Shutterfly is our favorite online printing photo service, and they've extended their 50% off sale to Sunday, September 15, so you can get a discount on everythin. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the promo code SHIP39.

8. Get up to 55% off cookware at Sur La Table

Get up to 55% off incredible brands at Sur La Table now.
Get up to 55% off incredible brands at Sur La Table now.

Food tastes better when it's cooked properly, but it takes more than following the right recipe to get great results—cookware matters too. Sur La Table sells some of the best cookware on the market, including Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad. These brands tend to be very pricey, but right now you can take up to 55% off these top brands thanks to this sale. Today is also the last day that you can save 25% on one item with the code COOK19, plus get free shipping, so it's a great chance to treat yourself, especially if there's one extra fancy cookware item you've been hoping to add to your collection.

9. Save at Thermoworks now

This stunning shade is only available for a limited time.
This stunning shade is only available for a limited time.

We might be living in the final days of summer, but you can still cook on the grill until winter if you really want to. When it comes to grilling, the Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4 is one of our favorites, and you can get it in a gorgeous limited edition coral color now and save 15%, so it's under its usual $100 price tag.

10. Get up to 75% off select furniture at Wayfair

When it comes to home decor, everyone shops at Wayfair for a reason: there's almost always a sale going on. Right now is no exception, since you can get up to 75% off bedroom furniture and decor, which is especially ideal for dorms and new apartments. In addition, if you shop the Home Renovation sale happening now, you can save up to 60% on seasonal decor.

More home decor sales to shop

Bed Bath & Beyond: Right now, you can find savings of up to 50% on virtually everything at Bed Bath & Beyond, including discounts on beach towels, comforter sets, and more, up to 75% off clearance, and so much more. If you love BB&B, be sure to hit it up now.

CB2: Right now, you can get up to 20% rugs at this modern furniture brand and 20% off chic storage.

Crate and Barrel: You can find savings of 15-20% on upholstery—a.k.a. sofas, sectionals, and chairs, and 20% off select favorite pieces.

Home Chef: Right now it's a great time to be a new customer at Home Chef. You can take $80 off first four boxes, so it's only $20 per box.

Houzz: Get up to 75% off "your favorite styles," including popular bedroom furniture, bar stools, rugs, and more.

Joss & Main: Get up to 70% off porch and patio items.

Target: You can get up to 25% off home and bath items and 30% on indoor and outdoor rugs.

