The 10 Best Diets for Fast Weight Loss

Did bikini season sneak up on you? Is your soon-to-be worn wedding dress still just a touch too tight? Did a last-minute invite for a beach getaway come your way? You're a lucky dog -- and a panicked one too because you want to drop pounds, and fast. These 10 diets are likely to help you lose significant weight within a year, according to a panel of experts who reviewed 41 plans for the U.S. News Best Diets rankings. Just remember: Short-term weight loss is markedly different from long-term weight loss, which is more important for your health.

No. 1 HMR Program

The HMR Program uses meal replacements -- think low-calorie shakes, meals, nutrition bars and hot cereal -- in phases, coaching from experts, physical activity and an emphasis on fruits and vegetables to help dieters shed pounds fast. While last year the diet shared the No. 1 ranking in this category with the Biggest Loser diet, this year it has the top spot to itself. "This diet makes it easy to lose weight fast and would likely be effective for someone who wants to lose weight for a specific event," one expert said. "However, as far as long-term healthy-habit-forming, this diet falls short" in part because dieters don't learn to make their own healthy food choices.

Overall rank: 30

Overall score: 2.8 out of 5

No. 2 (tie) Atkins Diet

A large part of the appeal of the Atkins Diet, which aims to burn fat by limiting carbs and packing in fat and protein, is its claim of quick weight loss -- as much as 15 pounds in two weeks, according to the company. Our experts agreed that's a legitimate pitch, but note that much of the initial weight loss is water, due to the diet's diuretic effect. "That means that the short-term weight loss looks much better than it really is, and when you stop the program, all the water comes back on," one expert pointed out.

Overall rank: 37

Overall score: 2.2 out of 5

No. 2 (tie) Keto Diet

Butter, bacon, burgers, oh my! Meals consisting of high-fat foods like these are hallmarks of the keto diet, an extremely low-carb, high-fat plan that aims to send you into ketosis, a state in which your body is forced to burn fat, not sugar, for energy. Though quick weight loss is indeed likely on the keto diet, experts don't recommend it for most people since it lacks nutritional variety and is unsustainable long term. As one expert puts it: "It is a rigid diet, it is not environmentally friendly and we don't have epidemiological evidence of populations eating this way." In other words: Follow at your own risk.

Overall rank: 38

Overall score: 2.1

No. 2 (tie) Optavia Diet

Optavia, a brand from the team behind Medifast, is bound to lead to weight loss in most adults. After all, you'll likely be limited to 1,000 calories a day coming from one daily meal and five 100-calorie "Fuelings," whether shakes, bars, eggs, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soup, brownies or even cheese puffs. But don't expect to stay on this plan longer-term: One U.S. News expert called the products "unpalatable" and, on the whole, Optavia ranked less-than-optimally on metrics like safety and nutrition.

Overall rank: 31

Overall score: 2.7

No. 2 (tie) WW (Weight Watchers) Diet

WW (Weight Watchers) -- a plan that uses a point system to encourage followers to choose healthy, filling foods -- claims you can shed up to 2 pounds a week. Our experts back its ability to deliver quick results. Better yet? Those results are likely to last, thanks to the program's emphasis on a balanced diet with no restrictions, as well as its built-in support system. "This is a tried-and-true plan with a proven track record, plus tools and support to help people succeed," one expert concluded. Why not prepare for next bikini season as well?

Overall rank: 4

Overall score: 3.9 out of 5

No. 6 (tie) Biggest Loser Diet

If you've seen the TV show, you get the idea: Six weeks of healthy food and regular exercise is celebrated as a great start to a weight-loss journey -- as well as a way to prevent or reverse various diseases. Fair enough. Experts determined that the Biggest Loser Diet is very likely to help you shed pounds, thanks to calorie restriction and exercise. But a 2016 study suggested the diet can lead to a permanent dip in metabolism, and experts also worry that the exercise guidance -- as much as three hours a day -- is excessive and a lot harder for average Joes than for TV stars-in-the-making.