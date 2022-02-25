In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund and go directly to 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital.

Anthony Bozza is the founder of Lakewood Capital Management, a New York-based investment management firm that was founded in 2007. Bozza’s investment career began right after he graduated with a degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Before founding his hedge fund, he first polished his investment strategies while working with SAB Capital Management.

Lakewood Capital Management utilizes a long-term fundamental approach to its investments while focusing on capital maintenance. Bozza also carries a reputation as a skilled short-seller. Things didn't start out particularly well for his hedge fund, as it fell by 20% in its first full year of operations in 2008, but it came back strong in subsequent years, gaining 70% and 16% in 2009 and 2010, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021, the fund delivered a 10.7% return to shareholders.

As of the end of Q4 2021, Lakewood Capital Management holds a 13F portfolio value of $2.35 billion, down from $2.72 billion in the previous quarter. The portfolio contains 65 holdings, with the top 10 holdings accounting for 47.05% of the portfolio's value. Some of the hedge fund’s major holdings include Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital

Our Methodology:

In this article, we will focus on the top dividend stocks in Anthony Bozza's portfolio. For this list, we took data from Lakewood Capital's 13F portfolio as of December 31, 2021. All hedge fund data is based on the exclusive group of 900+ funds tracked by Insider Monkey that filed 13Fs for the Q4 2021 reporting period.

10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital

10. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

Story continues

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

Dividend Yield as of February 24: 1.58%

Lakewood Capital’s Stake Value: $78,747,000

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is an American manufacturing company which has operations in over 24 countries. On February 17, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.365 per share. The stock’s current dividend yield stands at 1.58% as of February 24. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been increasing its dividend consistently for the past 10 years.

In Q4 2021, Lakewood Capital increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 36% to 781,764 shares, lifting the position to over $78.7 million in value. The company accounted for 3.34% of Anthony Bozza’s portfolio. Along with this stock, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were some of the prominent blue-chip holdings of Lakewood Capital in Q4.

In its recent investor note, Citigroup named Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) the largest and best-run company in the marine industry. In February, the firm initiated its coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a $118 price target.

At the end of Q4 2021, 42 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), up from 39 in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes is over $1.2 billion. Cantillon Capital Management was the company’s leading shareholder among that group, holding shares worth over $384 million.

9. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Dividend Yield as of February 24: 1.87%

Lakewood Capital’s Stake Value: $39,505,000

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) is an American information technology company that provides services to government and private institutions. In light of the company’s strong earnings growth, Barclays set a $90 price target on the stock in January, with an 'Equal Weight' rating on the shares.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey holding stakes in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) grew to 20 in Q4, from 16 in the preceding quarter. These stakes hold a consolidated value of over $291 million.

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share. As of February 24, the stock’s dividend yield is 1.87%. In Q4 2021, the company represented 1.67% of Anthony Bozza’s portfolio, as his hedge fund held 472,600 shares worth $39.5 million.

8. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 53

Dividend Yield as of February 24: 1.99%

Lakewood Capital’s Stake Value: $157,654,000

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), an American healthcare and insurance company, was the largest holding of Lakewood Capital in Q4. The hedge fund held a $158 million stake in the company consisting of 686,557 shares, which represented 6.68% of Anthony Bozza’s portfolio.

In February, RBC Capital called Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s outlook for 2022 ‘achievable’ and set a $235 price target on the stock, with a 'Sector Perform' rating on the shares. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) pays a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share after increasing it by 12% on February 3. The stock’s dividend yield stands at 1.99% as of February 24.

John Allison’s Unio Capital was the largest shareholder of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) at the end of Q4 among the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, owning a stake worth over $1.3 billion. Overall, 53 hedge funds held stakes in the company at that time, down from 58 in the previous quarter. The total value of those stakes was nearly $2 billion.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund mentioned Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) in its Q3 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Cigna (2.5% position) is one of the largest and most diversified health care services organizations in the United States. The stock has underperformed recently due to weak financial results, which included higher than expected medical costs. Nevertheless, the company continues to work towards its 10-13% annual earnings growth target, generates significant cash flow, and has plans to deploy capital to shareholders through debt repayments, share buybacks, and a newly announced dividend program. Cigna trades at an attractive valuation of nine times forward earnings.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Dividend Yield as of February 24: 2.08%

Lakewood Capital’s Stake Value: $35,795,000

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is an American professional employer organization that provides personnel management services. At the end of Q4 2021, 20 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on the company, up from 18 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of those stakes was $172 million.

In 2021, Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) grew its quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.45 per share, with shares yielding 2.08% as of February 24. The company’s 5-year dividend CAGR stands at a solid 29.32%. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) gained the attention of income investors in 2020, as it paid around $62 million in dividends.

Lakewood Capital started building its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the first quarter of 2020. During Q4 2021, the hedge fund reduced its stake in the company by 36% to 303,063 shares worth $35.8 million. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) accounted for 1.51% of the value of Anthony Bozza’s 13F portfolio.

6. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37

Dividend Yield as of February 24: 2.22%

Lakewood Capital’s Stake Value: $42,694,000

In January, Truist lauded WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), an American packaging corporation, for the greater demand that its products have achieved during the pandemic. The firm lifted its price target on the stock to $56, while maintaining a 'Hold' rating on the shares.

Though WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) slashed its dividend by 57% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company increased its dividend twice in 2021. Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, having raised it by 4% in October 2021. As of February 24, the stock’s dividend yield stands at 2.22%. In Q4 2021, Lakewood Capital did not change its position in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), holding on to its 962,450 shares worth $42.7 million on December 31. The company represented 1.81% of Anthony Bozza’s portfolio.

37 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) at the end of 2021, which were valued at nearly $800 million. In comparison, 34 hedge funds held stakes worth $720 million in the company at the end of Q3. Among those hedge funds, Impax Asset Management held the largest stake in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) heading into 2022, valued at $261.4 million.

Like Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is one of Lakewood Capital Management's notable holdings in Q4.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Anthony Bozza's Lakewood Capital is originally published on Insider Monkey.