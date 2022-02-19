In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to Arosa Capital Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund's investment strategies, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According to Arosa Capital Management.

Arosa Capital Management is a New York-based alternative investment management firm co-founded by Till Bechtolsheimer and Abraham Joseph in 2013. The hedge fund started making investments in oil and gas companies after its inception. After a few years, the hedge fund started focusing on clean energy stocks considering the climate change impacts.

Arosa Capital invests in both traditional and alternative energy companies through research, analysis, and holistic evaluation of the industry. Moreover, the firm also invests in private companies, commodities, and real assets. It focuses on research as it plays an important role in identifying transformative market trends. Through these investments, the hedge fund aims to generate positive, risk-adjusted returns for shareholders. Before founding Arosa Capital, Bechtolsheimer graduated with honors from The University of Dublin, Trinity College. After that, he used to cover the energy sector at O’Connor Fundamental Long/Short Directional Fund.

As of Q4 2021, Arosa Capital Management holds a 13F portfolio value of $405.3 million. The hedge fund invests heavily in the basic materials and utility sectors. Some of the firm’s major holdings in Q4 included Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

10 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According to Arosa Capital Management

Our Methodology:

In this article, we will focus on the best dividend stocks according to Arosa Capital. For this list, we took into account Arosa Capital’s 13F portfolio as of Q4.

10 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According to Arosa Capital Management

10. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 51

Dividend Yield as of February 16: 1.52%

Arosa Capital’s Stake Value: $8,178,000

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is an American energy company that is engaged in the exploration of hydrocarbons. The company has increased its dividend consistently for the past three years, growing it by 11% in November 2021. Currently, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, with a dividend yield of 1.52%.

In Q4 2021, Arosa Capital increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2% and held shares worth over $8 million. The company accounted for 2.01% of the hedge fund’s 13F portfolio. This January, Barclays appreciated the company’s strong Q4 results and lifted its price target on the stock to $127. The firm maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

Insider Monkey’s Q3 data shows that the hedge fund interest spiked in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), as 51 hedge funds held stakes in the company, worth over $802.2 million. In comparison, 38 hedge funds held stakes in the company in Q2, valued at $443.2 million.

Like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is also one of the most prominent holdings of Arosa Capital in Q4.

Miller Value Partners mentioned Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in its Q4 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Diamondback Energy (FANG) returned 14.4% in the quarter as oil price rose and fell during the quarter ending the period largely in the same place that it started. The company reported strong 3Q results beating on the top and bottom line. The company reported revenue of $1.9B beating consensus of $1.5B with EPS of $2.94 beating expectations for $2.79. The beat was driven by a combination of higher volumes, higher realizations, and efficiency gains. The company increased its total production guidance for the year to 370-372mboe/d1 (up from 363-370mboe/d) while lowering Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) guidance for the second time this year to $1.49-1.53B. The company raised the dividend for the third time this year to $2/share annually while authorizing a new $2B share repurchase program. Starting in 4Q21, the company plans to return 50% of Free Cash Flow to shareholders through the base dividend and a combination of buybacks and special dividends. Finally, the CEO Travis Stice announced plans to reduce methane emissions by 70% as part of the firm’s ESG initiative.”

9. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49

Dividend Yield as of February 16: 2.01%

Arosa Capital’s Stake Value: $14,436,000

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), an American natural gas company, was the fourth-largest holding of Arosa Capital in Q4. The hedge fund held a stake worth over $14.4 million in the company, after increasing its position by 100% during the quarter. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) represented 3.56% of the hedge fund’s portfolio.

In 2021, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) increased its quarterly dividend by 7% at $0.46 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.01%. Along with this, on February 3, the company also announced a variable dividend of $0.30 per share, which presented a 50% growth from the previous variable dividend. In February, Mizuho presented a positive outlook on the exploration and production industry and lifted its price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to $155, while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares.

By the end of Q3 2021, 49 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), down from 50 in the previous quarter. These stakes hold a consolidated value of over $1.37 billion. Among these hedge funds, Fisher Asset Management was the company’s largest shareholder in Q3, owning stakes over $403.5 million.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in its Q3 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“We also seized the opportunity to add to our position in energy producer ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) at what we considered an attractive valuation. The market rewarded this move late in the quarter after ConocoPhillips announced its purchase of Permian Basin assets from Shell, making the company the second-largest oil and gas producer in the contiguous U.S. We view this as a positive strategic transaction for a well-run, ESG-cognizant oil producer. With this and prior transactions, the company continues to press its cost advantage and is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing energy demand recovery to pre-pandemic levels.”

8. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 57

Dividend Yield as of February 16: 2.09%

Arosa Capital’s Stake Value: $8,070,000

An American energy company, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) experienced a positive hedge fund sentiment in Q3, as 57 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in the company, showing noticeable growth from 43 hedge funds in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at over $838.2 million.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.09%. In its recent investors’ note, Truist raised the oil price targets for 2022 and 2023, presenting a positive stance on the sector. The firm also set a $31 price target on EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) in January, while maintaining a Buy rating on the shares.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was one of the latest acquisitions of Arosa Capital in Q4, holding a stake worth over $8 million. The company made up 1.99% of the hedge fund’s portfolio.

7. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

Dividend Yield as of February 16: 2.17%

Arosa Capital’s Stake Value: $9,735,000

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is one of the leading manufacturers of mining and construction equipment. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) maintains a 28-year track record of consistent dividend growth.

As commodity prices and construction demand are increasing owing to the post-pandemic recovery, Tigress Financial in February raised its price target on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to $278, with a Buy rating on the shares. In Q4 2021, Arosa Capital held shares worth over $9.7 million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), which accounted for 2.4% of its 13F portfolio.

In Q3 2021, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation held a stake worth roughly $1.9 billion in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), becoming its largest shareholder. On the whole, 46 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held positions in the company in Q3, down from 62 in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at over $4.77 billion.

Oakmark Funds mentioned Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in its Q2 2021 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Having followed the company closely for north of a decade, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is a name we know well. For much of its history, the operating efficiency of the company left much to be desired, but its underlying competitive position was rarely in doubt. A series of actions over the past decade (e.g., LEAN implementation, improved service mix, optimized manufacturing footprint) helped to narrow the gap between Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s potential and its realized results, driving material margin expansion and strong share price performance. In our view, the company remains among the highest quality industrials in the market, but its underlying business is cyclical, which can translate to large swings in both performance and investor sentiment over short time periods. Our ability to focus on the long-term, sustainable earnings power of a business (rather than getting distracted by near-term fluctuations) is our most significant edge when investing in cyclical businesses. Due to the inherent volatility in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s end markets and operating performance, we suspect we’ll have a future opportunity to own this high-quality business at a more attractive price once the cycle turns and today’s enthusiasm wears off.”

6. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Dividend Yield as of February 16: 2.21%

Arosa Capital’s Stake Value: $3,396,000

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is a Texas-based midstream energy infrastructure company. This January, Barclays appreciated the company’s refining results and strong execution and lifted its price target on the stock to $72, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey having stakes in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) stood at 26 in Q3, the same as in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at $567.2 million, up from $388 million in Q2.

Though Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) cut its dividend by a third in 2020 in the face of the pandemic, the company recently announced a 250% increase in its dividend at $0.35 per share. The stock’s current dividend yield stands at 2.21%. In Q4 2021, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) represented 0.83% of Arosa Capital’s portfolio.

In addition to Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), hedge funds are also bullish on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

