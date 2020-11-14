In this article we present the list of 10 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Ken Fisher. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Ken Fisher.

Ken Fisher is the billionaire Founder, Executive Chairman, Co-Chief Investment Officer, and former CEO of Fisher Investments, which manages over $120 billion in assets as of the end of September. The growing investment advisor has hired more than 1,000 employees in the past year and recently finished construction of a new building at its headquarters in Washington state.

Fisher Asset Management (as the firm is called on its SEC filings) has achieved remarkable growth due to its consistent and market-beating results over the years. A Forbes analysis in 2015 found that the firm beat the market by an impressive average of 4.2 percentage points per year on average over the previous 18 years. Our own calculations of Fisher Asset Management’s long positions in companies with market caps of at least $1 billion revealed similar results, with those picks beating the market in 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as through the first nine months of 2018.

We are interested in Ken Fisher’s dividend stock picks precisely because the billionaire money manager isn’t actually a big fan of investing in stocks for the sake of their dividend yields. In Fisher’s “The Little Book of Market Myths“, he makes the point that high-dividend stocks don’t have better volatility or return characteristics than other stocks, and that if your sole motivation for purchasing a stock is its dividend, you could be in for a rude awakening, as that dividend could be cut or axed altogether, a fate that has befallen several notable dividend stocks in 2020.

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management

Instead, Fisher recommends building a diversified portfolio that is focused on long-term returns and then instituting a form of “homegrown dividends” by selling a small portion of shares for cash as needed or desired. Given that philosophy, we can trust that Ken Fisher’s favorite dividend stocks are great investments for many more reasons than just their yields.

Several of Ken Fisher’s most prominent dividend picks as of Fisher Asset Management’s most recent 13 filing for the reporting period of September 30 come from the metals and mining sector, which he made a big move into during the second quarter of 2018. Energy stocks constitute the bulk of his favorite high-dividend stock picks, while a lone healthcare stock also cracks the top 10. Each of the following ten stocks boasts an annual dividend yield of at least 4%.

While Ken Fisher’s reputation remains intact, the same can’t be said of the hedge fund industry as a whole, as its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade during which its hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 56 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 34% through August 17. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free enewsletter below to receive our stories in your inbox.

Without further ado, let’s begin our countdown of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Ken Fisher.

10. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The first high-dividend stock to make the cut is ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which Fisher owns 4.92 million shares of as of September 30 and which Fisher Asset Management has held since at least 2001. Other hedge funds haven’t expressed the same confidence in COP shares recently, as a net total of 26 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey dumped the stock between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020, one of the greatest exoduses from any stock during that time.

Given that its shares have cratered by 46% in 2020 and following a 37.7% hike to its dividend in the last year, ConocoPhillips has become a far more compelling dividend stock, with a yield that now tops 4.8%. And because the company has traditionally committed only a small amount of its free cash flow to dividend payments, it’s well positioned to weather the pandemic with its enhanced dividend still intact, having made concessions in other spending areas, like share buybacks, to see it through this period.

9. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is a longtime holding of Fisher Asset Management and the firm added another 177,390 XOM shares to its position in Q3, lifting it to 7.35 million shares. 53 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were XOM shareholders at the end of Q2, an 18% decline from the end of Q1.

Exxon Mobil hasn’t raised its dividend in 2020, ending a run of 18 consecutive years, but the oil giant was at least able to avoid slashing it like Royal Dutch Shell, BP, and several other oil companies. Exxon has had to massively raise its debt levels in 2020 but nonetheless maintains a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio of about 0.39 and management is confident that it will be able to make its dividend payments throughout the next year. With a promising vaccine looming, which would be a boon for oil prices and XOM’s profitability, the dividend looks safe over the long term.

8. Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS)

Fisher Asset Management has owned Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS) shares since 2005, but slashed its position by 27% in Q3, a quarter after the oil major shocked the investment world by cutting its dividend for the first time since World War II. Fisher still owned 10.99 million shares on September 30 valued at over $276 million.

Even after cutting its dividend by 66% in April, the stock was still yielding over 4% and would’ve qualified for inclusion on this list, partly due to the stock price likewise tanking during the early months of the pandemic. RDS shareholders received even better news in October though, when strong quarterly results allowed RDS to boost its dividend by 4% and to commit to 4% annual increases going forward.

7. BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Fisher Asset Management owned 6.66 million BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) shares on September 30 and has owned the stock since its Q2 2018 mining sector buying spree. Other hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey have been equally bullish on BBL since mid-2018, as evidenced by the 57% jump in ownership of the stock amongst that group of select funds.

BHP Group PLC’s semi-annual dividend payments currently yield just over 5% and have been raised over each of the last three years following a large cut in 2016. BBL has a 1 percentage point greater yield at present than sister stock BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP), in addition to boasting slightly lower P/E and P/B ratios.

6. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Closing out the first-half of the list is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), which Fisher Asset Management owned 5.43 million shares of on September 30. The advisor has been a long-term shareholder of Chevron, dating all the way back to at least 1999 and its oldest 13F filing available through the SEC’s website. Chevron also ranked as one of the 10 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy Now, being owned by 50 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey as of June 30.

Chevron’s quarterly dividend payments currently yield just over 6% and have been getting raised at an accelerating rate over the past three years in addition to having been hiked for 33 consecutive years. While Chevron has endured a difficult 2020 that has seen revenue and free cash flow sink, CEO Michael Wirth was adamant in March that CVX would withstand the pandemic with its dividend intact, telling CNN Business that the dividend was at the top of the company’s list of financial priorities, stating that shareholders depend on it.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Ken Fisher. Disclosure: None. 10 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Ken Fisher is originally published at Insider Monkey.



