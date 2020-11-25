10 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

Ergun Unutmaz
·8 min read

In this article we provide the list of 10 best dividend stocks for passive income. Click to skip ahead and see the top 5 dividend stocks for passive income.

As the world has witnessed a tremendous change in the last half century, financial sector also took its fair share from it and has evolved drastically. Naturally, we tried continuously to adopt to change, if not to conquer it. These changes affected our daily life, habits and the way we act, including the decisions we made for our investments.

There have been many surveys and research on the question of “Was life better in the old days?”. Needless to say, on this discussion both sides may have valid arguments and I am not intended to dwell on it here. But it is sure that; many things have completely disappeared, while some have augmented or changed shape. And due to this change a lot of novelties came up as by-products. Investment rituals and decision-making process are not exceptions to that. Even in the last two decades many complex instruments and assets have been introduced to the markets. Financial knowledge switched from basic algebra to rocket science and engineering. There are thousands of companies and dozens of instruments to invest.

In the good old days, investing in savings accounts or long-term bonds were probably the best thing to do for low risk and steady returns. And letting your savings grow passively via compound interest was the right investment strategy. However, today short-term interest rates are near zero and risk-free assets aren't really risk free anymore. Long-term government bonds can deliver large "real" losses if inflation picks up in the future. This means income investors need an active strategy to manage their funds. We believe dividend stocks with long histories of dividend increases year in year out are the best alternative for passive income investors.

Increasing Dividends, Rising Dividend
Increasing Dividends, Rising Dividend

Copyright: jirsak / 123RF Stock Photo

In this article we will present you the top 10 stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champions that have been increasing their dividends annually for the last 25 years. This is a necessary condition if you are looking for regular and consistently growing passive income, but we are going to impose additional criteria to identify the best dividend stocks for passive income. First, we added two more filters: at least 3% annual yield and at least an annual increase of 5% in dividend payout. The results were impressive, but one more touch was needed to rank 10 best dividend stocks. We counted the number of bullish hedge fund positions in each stock and used this statistics to identify the best dividend stock for passive income. Most hedge funds don't invest in dividend stocks for their dividend yield. Hedge funds invest in stocks with huge upside potential. Once in a while some of these stocks happen to be high dividend stocks that have been increasing their dividend payouts consistently. By investing in these dividend stocks we not only hope to capture increasing annual dividend payments but also large capital gains.

By the way Insider Monkey has been very successful at identifying stocks with high upside potential using hedge fund sentiment data. Our monthly newsletter's stock picks returned 113% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 66 percentage points (see the details here). Some of the stocks we picked in our monthly newsletter were dividend stocks that delivered triple digit returns over the last 4 years.

Having said that, now let’s have a closer look to 10 best dividend stocks for passive income:

10 - Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

The list starts with a financial holding company headquartered in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost Bankers has managed to enter our best dividend stocks for passive income list despite its relatively small market cap. As of this year's third quarter report, CFR had $40.1 billion in assets, which makes it one of the 50 largest banks in the United States. CFR provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas and has a presence in the market since 1868.

CFR shares currently trade for $83.16 and have a trailing P/E of 15.6. Current dividend yield is 3.42% and CFR's board last month approved to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.72 from $0.71. We believe CFR's board is a bit cautious right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019 the board increased the quarterly dividend from $0.67 to $0.71. We believe the growth rate in quarterly dividend will pick up again in 2021. Although financial results of the first nine month of 2020 are worse than the 2019 figures, the CEO of the company Phil Green states that: “Maintaining the philosophy and culture along with the sustainable, organic growth is a positive development in this unusual environment.” There were a total of 19 big hedge funds with bullish CFR positions at the end of September. The number of bullish hedge funds in CFR was only 13 at the end of June.

9 - Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

The stock at the ninth spot in our list is also from the financial sector and it is Cincinnati Financial (CINF). But it is in the insurance branch, rather than banking. And the other similarity is the number of hedge funds that picked this stock in the third quarter, which is also 19.

Cincinnati Financial had a $60.57 book value per share on September 30, 2020 and currently trade for $77.40. Based on this figure CINF's trailing P/E ratio is 16. The stock pays a quarterly dividend of $$0.60 (increased from $0.56 earlier this year) and yields 3.10%. Although Income Statement figures for the three months ended in September are promising, nine months figure are still in the negative territory. Company’s chairman, president and CEO Steven J. Johnston commented: “… along with multiple hurricanes and wildfires, brought considerable loses to our policyholders. Confident in our balance sheet and risk management decisions, we were able to focus on what was important: outstanding claims service. Catastrophe events in the third quarter nearly tripled our 10-year average of 6.2 points. Elevated catastrophe losses alone explain the decrease in non-GAAP operating income…”

8 - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH)

The Black Hills Corporation conducts operations in the Electric - Gas Utilities, Power Generation and Mining segments. Among these operations the first two segments accounted for more than 90% of total revenues. The company was founded in 1883 and has increased its dividends for 50 consecutive years. I think that’s really remarkable. The company's current quarterly dividend payment is $0.565 corresponding to an annualized dividend yield of 3.65%. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.61% earlier this year.

There were a total of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions in this stock. Billionaire Jim Simons' quant hedge fund Renaissance Technologies had the biggest position in BKH among the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. BKH is also favored by other quant hedge funds like DE Shaw and Two Sigma. Both funds are among the top 10 hedge fund holders of BKH's stock.

7 - Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG)

This company also has deep roots. The Leggett & Platt Inc. was founded in 1883 to produce bedspring with the goal of offering the best sleep yet available. After a little bit of search, I realized that the modern growth era for the company goes back to 1960’s. Due to a strategy change, the company has assumed a leading role in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution capabilities on the consumer discretionary sector.

As of this year's third quarter, Leggett & Platt had $4,663.8 million in total assets. When it comes to liabilities; short term debt comprises 20% of total assets, while long term debt covers the 52% of it. As a result, total equity with 28% share makes the financing side look balanced. Current dividend for the company is $0.40 and in annualized terms that corresponds to a 3.68% dividend yield. Dividend amount has increased 5.26% compared to the previous period. There were 26 hedge fund managers who found this stock worth investing. Among these 26 hedge funds Scopus Asset Management has a distant leading position.

6 - Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS)

Essex operates in the real estate sector. The company has been increasing its dividend payments annually for the last 26 years. Essex is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily apartment communities in supply constrained markets.

On 20th November 2020, the share price was $254.10 and P/E ratio in trailing twelve-month basis was 27.83. From the latest financial reports, I found out that the company “repurchased 121,260 shares of common stock totaling $26.6 million at an average price of $219.24 per share, inline with the stock buyback program.” Current dividend for the company is $2.08 and in annualized terms that corresponds to a 3.27% dividend yield. Compared to the previous period, quarterly dividend payment increased 6.54%. There were a total of 28 hedge funds with bullish ESS positions at the end of September.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 best dividend stocks for passive income. Disclosure: 10 best dividend stocks to buy for passive income is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • John Kerry returns as Biden's climate czar

    Former senator, presidential nominee and Secretary of State John Kerry is set to begin his latest government job as the first-ever special envoy on climate.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • PHOTOS: Presidential turkey pardons — a look back

    The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Trump.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Intelligence employees vent frustrations over being forced to return to the office

    Employees at one of the most secretive parts of government have been forced to return to the office, leading to widespread concerns about their exposure to COVID-19.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • 'Well that was weird as s***': Reporters caught on hot mic baffled by Trump's minute long press conference

    The president previously warned voters that the stock market would tank if Joe Biden won the election

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state

    When asked if relations with the United States might improve with Blinken replacing Mike Pompeo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian sidestepped the question by saying he does not comment on U.S. domestic affairs.​ He reiterated that China was willing to improve communication, strengthen cooperation and manage differences with the United States. Biden will also likely name Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the U.N., bringing deep foreign-policy backgrounds to the nascent administration while providing a sharp contrast with current president Donald Trump, who distrusted such experience and embraced an "America First" policy that strained longstanding U.S. relationships. Blinken could be named as early as Tuesday (November 24), according to sources close to Biden.

  • Charles Koch doubles down on saying he 'screwed up' with partisanship, but he's still supporting a Republican in the Georgia runoffs

    Charles Koch told Axios that he was "horrified" by some of the policies and positions that the Republican politicians he supported were talking about.

  • Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

    Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

  • Joshua Wong and fellow activists plead guilty in Hong Kong protests trial

    Mr Wong and two fellow activists are now facing jail for taking part in last year's protests.

  • After senate run, Harrison launching PAC to boost Democrats

    On the heels of his record-breaking but unsuccessful bid to oust U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina's Jaime Harrison on Tuesday launched a political action committee, utilizing his newly minted status as a fundraising powerhouse to try to provide a sustained boost to other Democrats that he hopes can help flip more areas from red to blue. Dirt Road PAC will focus on long term investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties like intensive voter registration efforts in areas that have been seen by Democrats as harder to win, Harrison told The Associated Press ahead of the official launch. “The days of just swooping in every few years and putting up a candidate, having no grassroots infrastructure and thinking that we’re going to win - that’s just not working,” Harrison told the AP on Monday.

  • Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.> Come on, @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/xYjMwjRyli> > -- Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 24, 2020The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. > This is always a classic. Mitt Romney derided Obama's "Harvard faculty lounge" cabinet in 2012 while he had a Harvard JD/MBA, three (!!!) sons who attended Harvard business, and his advisors included famous Harvard faculty members. https://t.co/GiTVVD5Jlw> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Rush Limbaugh Does Full 180, Blasts Sidney Powell After Team Trump Disavowed Her

    Rush Limbaugh fully reversed course on Monday, trashing the Trump legal team’s unhinged press conference detailing baseless election-fraud conspiracies just days after praising attorney Sidney Powell—whom the Trump team has since disavowed—for dropping “bombs all over the place.”Over the weekend, after Powell claimed millions of votes were stolen from President Donald Trump by corrupted software, Powell gave an off-the-rails interview to Newsmax TV in which she expanded her bonkers conspiracy to include Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state being bribed.With Powell having already come under fire from Fox News host Tucker Carlson for failing to provide any evidence for her outrageous allegations, which included claims that late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez was involved in stealing votes, Team Trump finally distanced itself from Powell on Sunday evening, saying she “is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”Trump and his legal team weren’t the only people trying to retroactively memory-hole Powell just days after giving over-the-top praise for the QAnon-boosting lawyer’s baseless conspiracies and incessant promises to “Release the Kraken.”During his Thursday broadcast, immediately following the insane news conference—which also featured Giuliani’s hair-dye streaking down his face as he acted out My Cousin Vinny—Limbaugh couldn’t contain his glee over Powell’s debunked theories about Dominion voting software flipping votes to President-elect Joe Biden.“Sidney Powell just dropped bombs all over the place,” Limbaugh bellowed at the time. “For instance, Trump votes were so overwhelming, the number of people who had voted for Trump that the rigged system, this Dominion system with the Smartmatic software melted down. It couldn’t handle, it couldn’t cheat fast enough, it could not overcome the number of legitimate Trump votes.”Repeatedly praising Powell’s “impeccable reputation” on Thursday afternoon, Limbaugh claimed that Powell had “evidence of fraud” and “detailed evidence of communist money” being used to “rig the elections,” telling his listeners that the presser was a “full hour of constant, overwhelming evidence.”Fast forward to Monday: Limbaugh now sings a different tune.“I mean, it’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week,” he noted, adding that there is no credibly denying Powell's official involvement on Trump's legal team. (Ellis had said Powell was a member of the legal team’s “elite strike force” on Thursday.)“You call a gigantic press conference like that—one that lasts an hour—and you announce ‘massive bombshells,’ then you better have some bombshells,” he added. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got.”Noting that Powell “jumped the shark,” Limbaugh again expressed disappointment in the lack of evidence while throwing the president’s legal team under the bus.“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” he concluded. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mexico denies deal made to nab capo in return for ex-defense minister

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday denied that Mexico had agreed to capture a cartel leader for the United States in order to secure the return of ex-defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos from U.S. custody. Reuters reported last week that Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to seek the arrest of a high-level Mexican drug cartel leader as part of a deal to get U.S. drug trafficking charges against Cienfuegos dropped. "There is no deal in the shadows," Lopez Obrador said at his regular news conference, referring to the Reuters story as well as other media reports that Mexico had threatened to expel U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents over Cienfuegos' arrest.