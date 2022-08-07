10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Eva-Katalin / iStock.com
Eva-Katalin / iStock.com

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs offer training, and a learning curve is expected as you gain experience. Better yet, many of them are also remote.

Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

Here are the top 10 job titles with the most entry-level, remote jobs, as identified by FlexJobs.

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Customer Service Representative

If you enjoy helping others, this may be a great entry-level remote job for you. The median pay is $17.75 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Staff Accountant

Many accountant positions can now be done remotely, and don't typically require previous job experience. However, it's likely you'll need to have gotten your bachelor's degree in accounting or a similar field to qualify.

The median pay for accountants is $77,250, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Marco VDM / Getty Images
Marco VDM / Getty Images

3. Administrative Assistant

An administrative assistant often plays a vital role in a company, taking on tasks that executives and managers don't have the time for. These jobs may require familiarity with more programs than a virtual assistant, but they may pay slightly better as well.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these jobs have a median pay of $19.08 per hour and $39,680 per year.

PixelsEffect / Getty Images
PixelsEffect / Getty Images

4. Recruiting Coordinator

Recruiting coordinators help move candidates through the recruitment process, and may be responsible for posting open positions, coordinating candidate travel, scheduling interviews across departments, creating offer letters and conducting background checks, according to SmartRecruiters.com.

The median pay for workers in this field is $29.95 per hour or $62,290 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Account Executive

Account executives are typically responsible for serving the needs of existing customers and closing deals with new customers, according to SalesHacker.com. The average base pay for this sales position is $60,997 per year plus an additional $30,557 per year in commissions, according to Glassdoor.

adamkaz / iStock.com
adamkaz / iStock.com

6. Call Center Representative

This job is similar to a customer service representative, but your interactions will typically be phone-based rather than via email or chat. And in a remote world, you no longer have to be in a physical call center to do this entry-level job.

The average pay is $16.75 per hour, according to Indeed.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

7. Billing Specialist

Billing specialists work for insurance companies and healthcare facilities to ensure that records, billing statements and payments are accurate. The national average salary for a billing specialist is $43,992 per year, according to Salary.com.

filadendron / iStock.com
filadendron / iStock.com

8. Executive Assistant

Executive assistants may have to fulfill traditional administrative assistant duties as well as high-level support, including conducting research, preparing statistical reports and handling information requests. Because of the extra duties, these jobs pay more than traditional administrative assistant positions, with an average salary of $66,870, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

9. Accounts Payable Specialist

These specialists handle financial processing for a business. Their responsibilities include bookkeeping, financial reporting and the preparation of tax records. The median pay for this entry-level job is $45,560 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Marketing Coordinator

Marketing coordinators assist marketing managers with the development and execution of plans and strategies to raise awareness and drive sales for a company, service or product. The average salary for this job is $58,967, according to Salary.com.

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers

Recommended Stories

  • Sean Hannity Wants Low Income Americans to Have No Lives

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySean Hannity doesn’t think you’re spending enough of your life at work. In a recent discussion on his talk radio show, he suggested that Americans who are struggling financially just need to work more. A lot more. Like, practically every waking hour of their lives.That’s insane. Americans already have to spend far more of their time at work than their counterparts in economically comparable countries. The United States is the only ind

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say

    East Kentucky flooding killed at least 37 people, but many in the region are now asking if the abandoned coal mines may have contributed to the water that swept through their towns.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?

    One of the most difficult things about saving for retirement is that there are no clear benchmarks to follow. No one can look at your retirement balance and tell you it's enough for a comfortable future. It all depends on your age, how much you're contributing, what you're investing in, and your expectations for retirement.

  • ‘I Can’t Retire – I Need Health Insurance���

    Health insurance is seen as a huge hurdle for early retirees, but the answer to finding affordable coverage could be simpler than you think.

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Read More: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security...

  • This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas - and why economic disaster is looming if Russia cuts off its fuel supply

    Russia has stoked up an energy crisis in Europe by cutting the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Here's where the continent gets its natural gas.

  • California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology

    The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."

  • Congressional Bill Could End Windfall Elimination

    The windfall elimination provision and government pension offset both can reduce the Social Security payments a public employee collects. But there's a bill in Congress, which has strong backing, that could eliminate both the windfall elimination provision and the government … Continue reading → The post Congressional Bill May Soon End Windfall Elimination appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.

  • Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines battling for new contract

    Lyn Montgomery and the 18,000 flight attendants she represents want one thing more than anything else in their contract negotiations with Southwest Airlines: Respect.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • China’s Export Growth Stays Unexpectedly Robust, Offsetting Broader Weakness

    China’s export machine remained resilient in July following a strong bounceback from the spring’s harsh Covid-19 restrictions, defying again predictions of softening global demand for Chinese-made goods.

  • Supply-chain pressures—which drove inflation during the pandemic—are once again trying to tell us something

    Nicholas Sly, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, says consumers will see reduced inflation as supply chain pressures ease. The easing is here.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...