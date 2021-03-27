10 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now

Fahad Saleem
·9 min read

In this article we will take a look at the 10 best EV stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EV industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for EV stocks and go directly to 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now.

The EV industry presents a strong investment opportunity as governments, businesses and individuals are collectively pouring billions into the industry, driven by a need to cut carbon emissions, increased efficiency of electric vehicles and cost effectiveness. Data by IHS Markit suggests global sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and other EVs are expected to have reached 2.5 million in 2020, and expected to jump a whopping 70% in 2021. China and Europe remain the biggest EV markets, with 44% and 28% market shares, respectively. By 2025, EV sales will hit 12.2 million units, according to the IHS data. In Europe, governments are adapting a stick-and-carrot approach to increase electrification, offering tax exemptions and incentives to customers buying EVs. The IHS report said that under the Green Deal framework, governments will get stricter to cut carbon emissions by 2030. This will further accelerate the EV market.

Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

A February 20201 report by BlueWave Consulting said that the EV market should grow from $121.8 billion in 2020 to $236.3 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 10.6% in the period. The industry is seeing a lot of new entrants — car manufacturers, EV software providers, EV battery makers, EV parts suppliers and full-cycle EV companies. But the traditional car companies like GM, Ford and Volkswagen are spending billions to change their business models and launch new electric vehicles to tackle EV giants like Tesla, Nio and Geely.

Even though the current U.S. EV market is dominated by Tesla, almost every major U.S. car company has an electric vehicle in the pipeline. Some latest EV models by major car companies include Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Lucid Air, Audi e-tron GT, Lordstown Endurance, Mercedes-Benz EQS, GMC Hummer and Nissan Ariya.

The arrival of Joe Biden in the White House will also fuel the EV revolution in the country. The Biden administration plans to build half a million public chargers by 2030.

best EV stocks to buy now
best EV stocks to buy now

Image by Blomst from Pixabay

It's no secret that the EV stocks will gain value in the future. But which EV stocks should you pick? That's where smart stock-picking skills are needed. Choosing the right stocks is becoming difficult than ever. Even the smart money is struggling with this skill, thanks to the rising financial volatility. The hedge fund industry that once used to post sterling gains is also feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and February 26th 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 197.2%, vs. 72.4% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that significantly underperformed the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 16th. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

With this context and industry outlook in mind, let’s start our list of 10 best EV stocks to buy now.

10. Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

British auto parts company Aptiv is also a key player in the EV industry. Morgan Stanley recently named the stock in its detailed report on the state of vehicle safety. The report noted that vehicle-related accidents are rising despite declining vehicle miles and safe design of cars. Human error remains the core reason behind millions of car accidents. In this environment, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes, Aptiv is well-position to take advantage in the ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) market. The stock ranks 10th in our list of the best EV stocks to buy now.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Impax Asset Management owns 2.7 million shares of Aptiv worth $351.6 million. APTV accounts for 2.23% of Impax Asset's total portfolio.

Sound Shore Management, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and emphasized their views on the company. Here is what Sound Shore Management has to say about Aptiv PLC in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"As mentioned earlier, periods of uncertainty often create the best opportunities for our strategy. Sound Shore’s ability to remain nimble while preserving a long-term view is a definitive competitive advantage, and increasingly rare in the investment industry. Though we reduced our portfolio’s exposure to original equipment auto manufacturers (OEM) during the selloff in March, we pivoted to opportunities our team identified in the specialty suppliers to the OEMs. One such company is Aptiv, our strongest contributor for the year. Formerly Delphi Automotive, Aptiv is a global technology and parts supplier to the transportation industry that makes electrical and active safety solutions for legacy vehicles as well as for the electric and automated cars of the future. We initiated our position in Aptiv during the market sell-off in March 2020 when the stock pulled back more than 60%. Our investment team has been following the company for a number of years and, given the opportunity to add the name at less than ten times normalized earnings, we acted quickly. Aptiv is a technology-driven business with excellent growth prospects. As global auto demand recovers, Aptiv’s content per vehicle will continue to increase and its business will benefit from the evolution of the automotive industry.”

9. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68

Despite concerns of “hype” and soaring valuation, Tesla remains on the of the best EV stocks to buy now. Tesla has big plans to expand its operations beyond the U.S., into emerging and lucrative markets in Asia. Tesla stock recently received a stunning $3000 price target from Cathie Wood. Ms. Wood isn’t alone. Tesla is receiving extremely bullish price targets from the Wall Street. A few days ago, Mizuho's Vijay Rakesh gave a $775 price target for Tesla, calling the EV company the “one hundred year disruptor.”

According to our database, the number of TSLA’s long hedge funds positions increased at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. There were 68 hedge funds that hold a position in Tesla compared to 67 funds in the third quarter. The biggest stakeholder of the company is Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, with 4.1 million shares, worth $2.92 billion.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Baron Opportunity Fund highlighted a few stocks and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of them. Here is what the fund said:

"Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric vehicles, solar products, and energy storage solutions. The stock increased on strong financial results, including profitability that exceeded market forecasts and strong growth across different geographies and vehicle programs. Indeed, in the third quarter, Tesla delivered almost 140,000 total vehicles – with strong unit level economics of 27.7% GAAP automotive gross profit margins – and another quarter of GAAP profitability and strong free cash flow (almost $1.4 billion). Recently, Tesla announced a record of over 180,000 total vehicle deliveries for the fourth quarter, effectively hitting its goal of 500,000 deliveries for the calendar year, a projection given before the COVID pandemic. In addition, we believe newly released full selfdriving functionality should yield further improvements in unit economics and open exciting new growth opportunities. Lastly, Tesla joined the S&P 500 Index, a meaningful milestone that significantly expands the potential shareholder base.”

8. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Lordstown Motors is one of the most promising EV startups. With a $75 million investment from General Motors, the company is focused on making light duty electric trucks primarily for industrial fleet customers. The company went public in 2020 via SPAC. The stock ranks 8th in our list of the best EV stocks to buy now.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, there were 17 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database that held stakes in RIDE. There were no hedge funds in our database of 887 funds that held stakes in the company in Q3'20. This shows that the smart money is turning bullish on RIDE. The total value of the 17 hedge funds' stakes in the company at the end of 2020 is over $99 million.

7. Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

California-based Canoo ranks 7th on the list of 10 best EV stocks to buy now. The stock recently received a Buy rating with a price target of $23 from R.F. Lafferty. The firm said in its note that Canoo’s “lifestyle” EVs offer customization over the lifespan of the vehicle under different owners. The report also noted the company’s partnership with Hyundai Motor Group for the development of an EV platform using Canoo's modular skateboard technology. The company recently said it plans to launch electric pickup trucks in 2023.

The company is also getting the attention of the smart money, as 17 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 16 funds a quarter earlier.

6. Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

Ranking 6th on the list of 10 best EV stocks to buy now is Fisker. The company is behind the world's first luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Fisker Karma. Earlier in March, Citi said in a report that it has gained confidence in the long-term thesis for Fisker. The firm likes increasing retail reservations in March and upcoming catalysts for 2021. The firm has a Buy rating for the stock, and increased its price target to $31 from $26.

A total of 18 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish FSR at the end of the fourth quarter, up from 17 funds a quarter earlier.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the EV Rival Gunning for Tesla's Market Share

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has achieved a significant first-mover advantage in electric vehicles -- but as the demand for EVs grows, so does competition. One EV rival that deserves closer analysis is Lucid Motors, currently planning to go public via a merger with the SPAC Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    For investors seeking a strong growth option, and willing to take on some added risk, the biotech sector offers an unparalleled opportunity. Unlike other names, biotech companies often rely on only a few key milestones like data readouts or FDA approvals. So, when a particular result goes a company’s way, the news can act as a catalyst that sends shares soaring. However, investors looking to gain exposure to this space should know that this also makes these stocks riskier as unfavorable outcomes can have the opposite effect. As a result, the strength of investment opportunities in this sector can be harder to determine. So what’s the best way to gauge biotech stocks ahead of big catalysts? We suggest turning to Wall Street analysts for guidance. Using TipRanks database, we were able to identify two such stocks as they approach significant catalysts. The platform also revealed that these Strong Buy tickers boast impressive upside potential from current levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) We'll start with Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments to improve the management of complications arising from kidney and cardiorenal diseases. This is a niche with a large patient base, and one that has to some extent been overlooked in the medical research industry. Ardelyx has created tenapanor, a targeted small molecule therapy. This first-in-class drug candidate is under investigation for its use in controlling serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Ardelyx believes that tenapanor makes it possible to achieve effective and consistent control of blood phosphate levels. So far, tenapanor has met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the drug candidate’s efficacy and safety; two (BLOCK and FREEDOM) were monotherapy trials with adults CKD patients undergoing dialysis, while the third (AMPLIFY) was a dual mechanism trial. Ardelyx currently has an open label extension trial underway. The positive results from the Phase 3 studies form the background to the company’s New Drug Application to the FDA. This is a key milestone in the development and approval process. The key date is April 29, 2021 – this is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor. Ahead of the upcoming PDUFA date, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “Simply put, we see lead asset tenapanor as novel and differentiated, with the potential to disrupt hyperphosphatemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. The novel mechanism, robust serum phosphate lowering comparable to marketed phosphate binders and a lower pill burden creates a differentiated profile. Small-cap commercial launches are not for the faint of heart, but we see tenapanor's profile resonating with physicians. With the pipeline a call option, we presume an on-time approval (PDUFA 4/29/21) and 3Q21 launch,” Chico opined. In line with her comments, Chico rates ARDX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $14 target implies a one-year upside of 129%. (To watch Chico’s track record, click here) That Wall Street likes this stock is clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That consensus is built on 4 recent Buy reviews, which is good news for Ardelyx. The shares are priced at $6.10 and their $14 average price target matches Chico’s. (See ARDX stock analysis on TipRanks) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) The second biopharma company we’re looking at here, Heron, starts with a leg up – it has two drugs already approved by the FDA and on the market. Heron’s two approved drugs, Sustol and Cinvanti, are both indicated for use in treating the nausea that is frequently caused by chemotherapy. This is a serious side effect that has a distinct negative effect on the quality of life of many cancer patients – even when the chemo is effective. An efficacious anti-nausea drug should be a net boon for the company, and Heron expects that sales of the two drugs in 2021 should total $130 million to $145 million. The major catalyst for the company, however, is the upcoming PDUFA date for HDX-011 (Zynrelef). HDX-011 is indicated for use to control postoperative pain in small to medium surgical wounds in adults. It was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020, and the next milestone is the PDUFA date for FDA approval, currently set for May 12, 2021. Heron’s initial application was submitted in October 2018 and was followed by a complete response letter (CRL) in April of 2019. The CRL requested additional non-clinical and CMC data. The NDA was resubmitted in October of 2019, followed by a second CRL in June 2020 seeking additional non-clinical information. The third time's the charm? Stifel analyst Derek Archila believes so. “We continue to like shares and think there is upside on the approval of HTX-011 (postoperative pain) which is expected in May 2021. While HTX-011 has been hampered by two CRLs already, we think the approval in the EU offers de-risking on the clinical efficacy and safety front and that the minor issues that the FDA has raised around the excipients used should be addressable. On approval, we think shares could move to the low-to-mid$20 range," Archila commented. Archila’s upbeat outlook on Heron manifests with a Buy rating and a $28 price target that suggests room for 87% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus view. Heron has 3 recent Buy ratings, and an average price target that is somewhat more bullish than Archila allows; at $30.33, it implies a potential upside of ~103% on the one-year time horizon. (See HRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Deliveries Are Coming. They Matter More Than Ever. Here’s What to Expect.

    Tesla's first-quarter delivery numbers should be released this coming week. Wall Street will be watching closely.

  • 10 Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best sports betting stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the sports betting industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for these stocks and go directly to 5 Best Sports Betting Stocks to Buy Now. Sports […]

  • Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    IBM's and Altria's payouts to shareholders look safe, but income investors need to look at the bigger picture.

  • This COVID Giant's Shares Are Lagging Behind Rivals -- Here's Why

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) won the world's most-watched race when it scored the first emergency authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. The U.K. gave Pfizer and partner BioNTech the nod in early December. Moderna's vaccine also entered the market in December.

  • 10 car companies coming for Tesla's EV crown

    The EV future is coming.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $508.05, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Surge Late, Set New Highs

    Investors ignored weak February spending data and lifted the Dow and S&P 500 from decent gains to record territory with a Friday afternoon push.

  • AMD Stock Has Crashed 20%: Here's Why You Should Buy

    The high-flying chipmaker has been battered on the stock market this year, but it could soon turn around.

  • What’s Up With EV Stocks Finishing Down?

    Electric vehicle stocks had a rough week, which is a little surprising given how Monday went. Maybe it shows that, for investors, sometimes seeing something happen is more important that knowing it will happen. The Nasdaq Composite Index was essentially flat.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Rally

    Dollar General (NYSE: DG), despite its name, offers merchandise at prices up to $10. As the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting recession forced many consumers to economize their purchases, Dollar General's competitive prices led them to spend more at its stores. In 2021, the stock price is down 6% compared to a 3% increase for the S&P 500.

  • Column: Feds rule that Musk and Tesla are no friend to workers

    In a decision issued Thursday, the NLRB ruled that Tesla violated federal labor laws in multiple ways while the United Auto Workers and other unions were trying to organize the Fremont plant.

  • The Global Vaccine Rollout Means Heightened Corruption Risk. Here’s What to Know.

    Health and anticorruption experts believe the worldwide vaccination effort will mean rich pickings for bribery, skimming, counterfeiting, and other types of corruption.

  • Amazon has received FDA authorization for a COVID-19 test that can be carried out at home using nasal swabs

    The tech company received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration amid efforts to boost its preparedness and response program.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • White House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured

    The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely after U.S. and other international companies came under attack from Chinese consumers for committing not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region. "The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.