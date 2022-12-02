10 best extended Cyber Week sales you can shop this weekend at Sephora, Amazon and Best Buy

These are the best leftover Cyber Week deals this weekend.

Cyber Week is almost over, but that doesn't mean the deals are all gone. There are still a number of great savings you can find right now from our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Allbirds and Sephora.

If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done, here's what we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Amazon

Cyber Monday is all done, but the deals are still rolling at Amazon.

Cyber Monday is a wrap, but Amazon is still offering a plethora of sitewide Cyber Week deals. Shop everything from popular tech gifts (like this discounted Ring Video Doorbell) to beloved home appliances, like the Eufy RoboVac X8, which is currently $200 off at Amazon right now (and directly at Eufy with code WS24BFX8).

Shop Amazon's extended Cyber Monday sale

2. Sephora

Save on eyeshadow, eyeliner and more at Sephora.

Need to look your best this holiday season? Sephora has you covered during its Gifts for All Event, which is offering Beauty Insiders 30% off Sephora Collection products starting today, December 2. Save on top-rated eyeshadow, eyeliner, face masks and so much more during the holiday Sephora sale when you use code GETGIFTING. That's not all. Beauty Insider members can also scoop 20% off sitewide. With this free membership, you'll receive early access to deals, exclusive savings and free standard shipping on every order.

Shop Sephora's Gifts for All Event

3. lululemon

Lululemon has some of the best post-Cyber Monday specials around this holiday season.

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with the help of lululemon's gift guide. You can shop popular items like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($700 off!). With cooler weather on the way, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop best-selling leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more today.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

4. Athleta

Save up to 60% at Athleta this holiday season.

Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for holiday vacations. With markdowns starting at 60% off, you can grab something for yourself and check some gifts off your list. Additionally, when you use CODESALE30 you can save an extra 30% off, which should really sweeten the deals on tops, sweatshirts and more.

Shop Athleta's All Sale

5. Allbirds

Shop the Cyber Week sale at Allbirds today.

Whether you're looking for a durable pair of kicks for your next run or need something to step out of the house in comfort, a new pair of shoes is always a welcome purchase. Fortunately, Allbirds is hosting its Cyber Week sale for a limited time. That means you can save up to 50% on select sneakers, shoes and sandals for men and women right now.

Shop the Allbirds Cyber Week sale

6. Anthropologie

Score discounted clothing, stockings and more at Anthropologie.

If you need to get into the holiday season, Anthropologie has you covered with its sale on select clothing, candles, boots and so much more. You'll be able to save up to 40% during the savings bonanza and even get discounts on embroidered stockings, tree ornaments and festive candles.

Shop Anthropologie deals

7. Blue Nile

Save on jewelry this holiday season with help from Blue Nile.

Thinking of giving your special someone jewelry they'll never forget this holiday season? Head to Blue Nile for its Cyber Week sale that's offering 50% off select pieces when you use coupon code CYBER22. Blue Nile is one of our favorite places to buy engagement rings online during the holiday season. As the first online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry, the brand set the precedent for online jewelry sales.

Shop the Blue Nile Cyber Week sale

8. Quip

Prepare your teeth for Christmas sweets with Quip deals on toothbrushes and more.

Keeping up with dental care costs can be difficult, but Quip is making it easy this holiday season with its 20% coupon code. When you use code HOLIDAY22, you'll save 20% on electric toothbrushes, floss picks, mouthwash and more. Plus, if you place your orders of $50 or more in the US, you'll get free basic shipping. With holidays filled with sugar and sweets on the horizon, make sure you shop quip's dental deals before they expire on Sunday, December 11.

Shop Quip's holiday sale

9. LumiCharge

Light the night with holiday lamp deals from LumiCharge.

Light up your world with post-Cyber Monday deals from LumiCharge. Save up to 48% on desk lamps, wireless chargers and more—and get an extra 10% off your purchase when you buy through Amazon Prime. You can score a 30-day trial of Prime for free or purchase a membership and explore all the benefits Prime has to offer.

Shop LumiCharge deals

10. Best Buy

Nab a new Sony camera from Best Buy today.

If you're looking for the perfect camera to help you capture Christmas memories, Best Buy has exactly what you need. Right now, the tech retailer has Sony cameras, lenses and accessories on sale, with up to $800 off select cameras available until Sunday, December 4. For example, today you can save $600 on the Sony Alpha a7 video camera—which has hundreds of five-star reviews online.

Shop Sony camera deals at Best Buy

