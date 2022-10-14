In this article, we discuss 10 best gene editing stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Gene Editing Stocks To Buy.

A report by The Wall Street Journal dated September 16 suggests that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) revealed positive early-stage trial results for its CRISPR gene-editing treatments, which is the latest indication that the trailblazing technology could generate commercially viable drugs in the near future.

There have been many new developments in the gene editing space. A group of researchers from Northwestern University have developed a unique platform for gene editing that could be utilized in the future application of nearly limitless CRISPR-based therapeutics. The team found a solution to transform the Cas-9 protein into a spherical nucleic acid (SNA) and fill it with complex components as required to approach a huge range of tissue and cell types, as well as the intracellular compartments necessary for gene editing. This was previously a limitation of CRISPR. The new study improves upon a 25-year study led by nanotechnology pioneer, Chad A. Mirkin.

Similarly, the CRISPR innovator Feng Zhang is launching another aspiring gene-editing startup, funded by nearly $200 million from some of biotech's most prominent investors. The startup, named Aera Therapeutics, aims to overcome a consistent gene-editing constraint – delivering genetic goods, including CRISPR, into multiple different organs. To benefit from the boom in the gene editing space, investors could check out some notable gene editing players in the market including AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Our Methodology

We selected the following gene editing stocks based on growth fundamentals, ongoing and pipeline projects, positive analyst coverage, and strong hedge fund sentiment as of June 2022. We have arranged the list of the best gene editing stocks according to the number of hedge fund holders in each firm, tracked by Insider Monkey as of the second quarter of 2022.

10 Best Gene Editing Stocks To Buy

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Best Gene Editing Stocks To Buy

10. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a California-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company that develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for cancer treatment. On October 6, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced that it has started the phase 2 ALPHA2 trial of ALLO-501A, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) therapy for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The company is also in the process of initiating the phase 2 EXPAND trial for ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, which would be utilized with ALLO-501A and other AlloCAR T therapies to enhance clinical results.

On September 22, B. Riley analyst Kalpit Patel maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) but lowered the price target on the shares to $18 from $21 after the company revealed that Servier has sent a notice of termination of its participation in the development of all licensed CD19-targeting products, including UCART19, ALLO-501, and ALLO-501A. Servier's discontinuation allows Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) the right to gain a license for CD19 products outside the U.S. territories, the analyst told investors in a research note.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 17 hedge funds were bullish on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) at the end of Q2 2022, compared to 20 funds in the prior quarter. Woodline Partners is the leading position holder in the company, with 5.85 million shares worth $66.80 million.

Like AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is one of the best gene editing stocks to invest in.

9. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 17

Next on our list of the best gene editing stocks is Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM), which was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is a biotechnology firm that develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. Some of its therapeutic focus areas include sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, ocular diseases, and liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) announced on September 19 new preclinical data indicating the potential of the company's multiplex base editing approach to both reduce viral markers, including hepatitis B surface antigen expression, and prevent viral rebound of hepatitis B virus in 'in vivo' models. The findings show that base editing has the capacity to permanently inactivate cccDNA and integrated HBV DNA by developing mutations that stop HBV replication and suppress viral protein expression.

On August 10, Barclays analyst Gena Wang raised the price target on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to $60 from $38 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q2 results.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 17 hedge funds were long Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 20 funds in the prior quarter. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with nearly 8.80 million shares worth $309.30 million.

Here is what Baron Health Care Fund has to say about Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

“Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a novel technology called base editing, which allows for individual base pairs (the letters of DNA) to be modified. Shares fell along with other biotechnology stocks driven by a sudden rise in treasury yields. Early stage biotechnology stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rates because their cash flows are further in the future. We believe we are entering into a phase of significant advancement for the gene editing field that will eventually lead to curative therapies, and we think Beam has a unique platform technology.”

8. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is a Massachusetts-based clinical stage genome editing company, specializing in the development of transformative genomic medicines to treat multiple serious diseases. It operates a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company reported a Q2 2022 revenue of $6.36 million, climbing 1573.7% on a year-over-year basis, beating market estimates by $2.07 million. It is one of the best gene editing stocks to invest in.

On September 29, BofA analyst Greg Harrison initiated coverage of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Neutral rating and an $18 price target. The analyst said the company posted "mixed" initial clinical data from its key program, EDIT-101 in LCA10, and he sees strong competition in hemoglobinopathies for EDIT-301. Data so far has been limited, and with the latest failures from peers, investors are wary. However, with no treatments available, the analyst thinks "the bar is low for approval" and sees a high penetration for EDIT-101 in new patients with peak sales of $295 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 18 hedge funds held stakes worth nearly $65 million in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) at the end of June 2022, compared to 18 in the prior quarter worth $98.2 million. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is the leading position holder in the company, with 1.25 million shares worth about $15 million.

7. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is headquartered in Brisbane, California, operating as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focusing on the development of genomic medicines using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is one of the best gene editing stocks to buy now.

On October 11, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) announced updated preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR clinical study evaluating ST-920, a wholly owned gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease. The data indicates that the treatment continued to be generally well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious risks found in the trial candidates. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is planning for a potential Phase 3 clinical trial.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 19 funds reported owning stakes worth $48.3 million in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) at the end of Q2 2022, compared to 18 funds in the prior quarter worth $37.8 million. Chris Rokos’ Rokos Capital Management is the leading stakeholder of the company, with 3 million shares worth $12.5 million.

Here is what Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund has to say about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

“Another weak stock in the Fund was Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO). Some investors may have been spooked by the resignation of Sangamo’s chief financial officer (CFO) after a tenure of less than one year. After conducting our own research, which included a conversation with the departing CFO, we believe the move was purely for personal reasons. Sangamo specializes in the treatment and cure of single-gene disorders. We remain optimistic about its future prospects, current partnerships and development pipeline— which includes gene therapy, in-vivo gene editing and ex-vivo genome medicine. (Current and future holdings are subject to risk.)”

6. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) is a California-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. In the beginning of September, Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s follicular lymphoma treatment was granted orphan designation by the FDA.

On August 29, Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy recommendation on Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) but lowered the price target on the shares to $38 from $39. The analyst updated the company's model after the Q2 results.

According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 20 hedge funds were long Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU), compared to 22 funds in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with 6 million shares worth $32.5 million.

For exposure to the gene editing space, smart investors pile into Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU), as well as AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

