10 best gift cards to give as Christmas presents

WalletHub recently released its annual list of the year’s best gift cards, and it’s a great resource for anyone trying to save money and pick out good gifts this holiday season.

There’s always at least one person on your Christmas list that’s impossible to shop for, and that’s where gift cards never fail — you essentially give them the gift of getting to pick out their own present, so everyone wins.

Gift cards also make great last-minute gifts, whether you buy them online in an e-card format or pick them up at the checkout line of a grocery store.

Best gift cards of 2023

WalletHub’s list includes the 50 most popular gift card options, ranked by popularity, customer discount, resale value, retailer popularity and shipping or purchase fees.

This card scored well in each of the five categories but actually had the highest retailer rating of any gift card on the list, meaning Starbucks has a loyal customer base. If you know someone who enjoys a morning pick-me-up or the occasional sweet treat, a Starbucks gift card would make an excellent gift.

This would make a great present for anyone on your list who deserves some self care, as Sephora is more than a makeup retailer: It also stocks an array of skin care, hair care and fragrances for men and women.

Target was another gift card that scored particularly well on its retailer rating. This is a great option for people of all ages, as the retailer stocks groceries, clothing, home goods and more.

This is actually the fifth most popular gift card overall. A Disney gift card is good for almost all things Disney, including purchases at Disney resorts and the Disney store.

With nearly 3,000 stores in the United States, the vast majority of Americans live in close proximity to a Chick-fil-A. Given the chain’s pervasiveness, this is a great gift option.

If you need to buy a gift for someone who is running out of space for physical items, digital ones might be a better option. iTunes isn’t just for music — you can buy TV show episodes, movies, podcasts and audiobooks on Apple’s platform.

This card had the second-highest buyer discount of any on the list, at 11.41 percent. According to WalletHub’s methodology, the average buyer discount was determined by comparing sale prices on the major gift card exchanges.

This was the most popular option and tied with the MasterCard gift card for the greatest average resale value of the 50 ranked gift cards. However, WalletHub recommends opting to give cash as a gift instead, as these card-network gift cards charge user fees.

Although Amazon gift cards were the second-most popular of 2023, this marketplace scored much higher overall. It had a fairly high average resale value, meaning if someone wanted to sell their eBay gift card instead of using it themselves, they could sell it for close to the original price.

This gift card received the same WalletHub rating (51) as eBay, Visa, Nike and Sonic but is listed above the latter three. This is a good option to give to anyone, not just home-renovation enthusiasts: You can buy houseplants, home decor, basic tools and more at this retailer.