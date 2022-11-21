10 best gifts for her under $50 at Nordstrom

Whether she's a connoisseur of the kitchen, a beauty and skincare enthusiast or a home décor aficionado, there's something for her at Nordstrom.

When you're shopping Christmas gifts for women, birthday gifts or any other special occasion, searching for the perfect gift can be tough when you're on a budget. If that's the case, Nordstrom should be your destination: the retailer has an amazing selection of gifts under $50 for the women in your life. With plenty of popular products on sale for the holidays to beloved brands reviewers love, we've got you covered with the best gifts from Nordstrom's selection.

Whether she's a connoisseur of the kitchen, a beauty and skincare enthusiast or a home décor aficionado, there's something for her at Nordstrom. Keep scrolling for our top gifts under $50 for all the different, unique women in your life.

1. For the makeup lover: Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

The Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette is a cult favorite, if the 1,000+ reviews are anything to go by. With 12 neutral earthy colors in three different finishes (matte, shimmer and metallic), it's the perfect palette for everyday looks and to glam up for the holidays. The palette includes a full-size mirror and double-ended brush.

$27 at Nordstrom

2. For the one who likes staying cozy: Bliss Plush Throw

She'll love to cuddle up in the Bliss Plush throw blanket all winter long. Another cult favorite, reviewers love how cozy and lightweight the throw feels. It's available in seven lovely colors.

$20 at Nordstrom

3. For the candle lover: Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle

Gift the feeling of luxury with this luxurious Diptyque candle. A candle with a fresh and fruity scent, it features notes of roses and blackcurrant leaves. Reviewers say the soft scent fills up the entire room. The 2.4 ounce size comes in under $50.

$40 at Nordstrom

4. For the skincare enthusiast: Kiehl's Since 1851 Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream

If she meticulously takes care of her skin, the dermatologist-tested Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment is perfect for her. Made with avocado oil, the cream is rich and nourishing, providing heavy hydration for dry under-eyes. It also primes and blurs eye texture, making it makeup-friendly. With over 3,000 reviews, it's safe to say this eye cream does its job.

From $28 at Nordstrom

5. For the one who appreciates a good scent: Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

Perfume makes anyone feel fancy, particularly when it's a brand like Yves Saint Laurent. Let her try this warm, floral Eau de Parfum: it carries notes of lavender essence, Moroccan orange blossom and woody musk accord. It's also made and packaged responsibly, using materials that have low environmental impact. Reviewers mention how much they get complimented when they wear this scent. The 0.33 ounce size comes in at $30.

$30 at Nordstrom

6. For the one who likes to cook: Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte

If she's usually whipping something up in the kitchen, she'll appreciate the Le Creuset Mini Round Cocette. This adorable little stoneware French Dutch oven is sized for a single serving, has even temperature distribution and can go from the freezer and microwave to the oven and dishwasher. The stoneware helps block moisture absorption, protecting both the pot and the food. It comes in eight pretty colors.

$22 at Nordstrom

7. For the one who wants to take care of her hair: Moroccanoil Hydrating Set

Moroccanoil is a beloved brand known for its hydration products. If she's never tried the brand, gift her this travel-size Moroccanoil Hydrating Set, which comes with two of the brand's most popular products: the award-winning Moroccanoil Treatment, which detangles and prevents frizz, and the Intense Hydrating Mask, a rich conditioner that hydrates and improves hair texture.

$24 at Nordstrom

8. For the one with cold feet: Ugg Leda Cozy Socks

It's much better to pad around in cozy socks than cold, bare feet: That's why these Ugg Leda Cozy Socks are perfect for the winter. Available in four colors, the socks are super fuzzy and stretchy—everything your dream socks are made of.

$18 at Nordstrom

9. For the one who likes to play: The Hygge Game

Need to add a new game to her game night rotation? Try The Hygge Game. "Hygge"—(which, in Danish, means togetherness, coziness and enjoying the good things in life)—is a fun party game with more than 300 thought-provoking questions like, "What makes you blush?" and "What is the strangest thing you've ever eaten?" With this gift, she'll enjoy a fun night filled with interesting conversation.

$20 at Nordstrom

10. For the one who travels a lot: She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

Her safety is priceless, but you can gift her peace of mind with this colorful and loud alarm. The She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm is designed to ward off potential attackers by sounding off a loud, 130db siren and flashing a bright strobe light. When feeling unsafe, simply pull off the top to activate it. This smart and useful gift could literally be a life saver.

$30 at Nordstrom

