10 best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Buying holiday gifts for kids can deplete even the most robust budget. If you're in search of great gift ideas for all the kids on your list for under $50, Walmart is the place to go. Plus, if you sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership, you'll have access to exclusive discounts enabling you to save even more throughout the holiday season and all year 'round.

Join The Carpool. Subscribe to our monthly newsletter for expert guidance on your parenting journey.

We've put together a great selection of gifts for kids of all ages and every single one rings up at $50 or less. Here are the 10 best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart.

►Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. Lego Duplo Classic Creative Animals

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Lego Duplo

Kick off their Lego obsession during the toddler years with sized-just-for-them Lego Duplo blocks. The bigger blocks have the colorful look of classic Lego bricks, but the bigger size makes them easier for small hands to manage. They'll love building silly animals with this box that includes 175 pieces.

$25 at Walmart

2. Little Tikes Trampoline

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Little Tikes Trampoline

This portable and easy-to-store trampoline is just the right gift for preschoolers who need a way to get their wiggles out. The handlebar makes it safer for kids who are still finding their balance, and since it's lightweight you can use it inside during the winter and outside when the weather warms up. Plus, it will make quite an impression sitting under the tree on Christmas morning.

$45 at Walmart

3. Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Playset

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Bluey Caravan Adventures Playset

If you've got a Bluey fan on your list, they'll love the gift of a playset featuring their favorite Aussie dog. There's no telling what adventures their imagination will take them on in this caravan—what us Americans call an RV—with fold out bunks, surfboards, and even a campfire with tiny s'mores.

Story continues

$33 at Walmart

4. Connect 4

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Connect 4

You really can't go wrong with a classic game that's fun for kids of all ages—especially when it's priced under $10! Whether your kid is a grade-schooler who just wants to have fun or a tween who likes to think long-term strategy, Connect 4 delivers. Since. it's a two-person game, they won't have to wait until the whole family is available to get in on the fun.

$6 at Walmart

5. Barbie It Takes Two Camping Playset

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Barbie It Takes Two Camp Playset

Quite possibly the most glamorous camp set up you've ever seen, the It Takes Two Camping Set includes two Barbie dolls, a blinged-out pink tent, as well as a campfire (with s'mores!) and a plethora of other accessories. The Barbie-lover on your list will have loads of fun taking their dolls on imaginary camping adventures.

$38 at Walmart

6. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Lego Harry Potter Hogwart's Hospital wing

Combine their love of Harry Potter and Lego with an epic build. With 510 pieces, The Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital is ideal for Lego lovers age 8 and up. Once they've put all the pieces together, the set offers loads of magical adventures for the mini figures so the fun can go on long after the build is over.

$40 at Walmart

7. Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine

Fans of Nerf guns will be thrilled to add this cool motorized dart blaster to their arsenal. With an 18-dart clip the Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine will take their Nerf battles to the next level. It comes with 36 darts so they'll have plenty of ammo no matter how long the competition lasts.

$20 at Walmart

8. Kinetic Sand Sandbox Set

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Kinetic Sand Sandbox Set

For an alternative to Play-Doh that's (slightly) less messy, you can't beat Kinetic Sand. The Kinetic Sand Sandbox Set keeps everything neatly contained, and comes with a selection of sand toys so they'll have plenty of ways to shape and mold anything they can imagine.

$30 at Walmart

9. Melissa & Doug Felt Pasta Restaurant Pretend Play Food Set

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Melissa & Doug Italian Restaurant Playset

Little kids love to play restaurant—especially if they own a play kitchen. Give them the gift of a fully-stocked kitchen with this Felt Pasta Restaurant Pretend Play Food Set. It comes with 59 soft and colorful felt pieces including ravioli, tomato sauce and parmesan so that they can whip up delicious daily specials all year long.

$20 at Walmart

10. Flying Saucer Tree Swing

Best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Flying Saucer Tree Swing

One of the best gifts we've ever received is the Flying Saucer Tree Swing because it holds more than one kid and it provides hours of fun no matter what the weather is like. If they don't have room for a full swing set, but they do have a sturdy tree branch, this is the perfect gift that they'll use all year 'round.

$36 at Walmart

Holiday gifts 2022 shopping guide

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best gifts for kids under $50 at Walmart: Lego, Nerf, and Barbie